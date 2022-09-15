ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU Set to Host Trio of IMG Academy Prospects This Weekend

By Zack Nagy
LSUCountry
LSUCountry
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wYV5p_0hx3N0NB00

Tigers dipping into the IMG Academy talent pool, hosting pair of 5-stars headlined by 2023 EDGE Samuel M'Pemba

Another week, another star-studded list of prospects set to hit campus this weekend. LSU continues their incredible stretch on the recruiting trail as they prepare to bring in a number of the top prospects in both the 2023 and 2024 classes for their matchup against Mississippi State.

Yes, there will be a ton of elite talent visiting this weekend, but there are three that certainly stand out from the rest: IMG Academy prospects Desmond Ricks, Ellis Robinson IV and Samuel M’Pemba.

It’s no secret every top SEC program looks to dive into the IMG pipeline given they’re one of the top prep schools in the country, so for Brian Kelly and his staff to get the trio to campus this weekend is huge.

READ MORE: Former LSU Safety Jamal Adams Suffers Season-Ending Injury

Here’s a look at the three of them and what it means for this program to host them for a visit:

Desmond Ricks - Cornerback (5-star)

Desmond Ricks, the nation’s No. 2 overall player, included Brian Kelly’s LSU Tigers in his top 10 over the summer and is already looking to get to campus for a game day. A 5-star prospect and the consensus top defensive player in his class, Ricks could jumpstart this 2024 class in a big way.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pounder plays his high school ball for IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., one of the top programs in the country. Ricks has shown tremendous growth in his game since getting to IMG, consistently playing against blue-chip prospects.

READ MORE: Three LSU Players to Watch Against Mississippi State

LSU has been on a tear in the recruiting game, reeling in a number of top defensive backs. The ability to develop the secondary and push out draft picks each year makes the Bayou Bengals a cornerbacks dream.

It’s important to note this will be Ricks’ third time on campus this year. The Tigers are clearly making an impression in his recruitment as he enters his junior year at IMG.

Ellis Robinson IV - Cornerback (4-star)

Robinson will join Ricks, his partner in crime, on a visit to LSU for the Mississippi State game this weekend. The Tigers are one of the 10 teams to make Robinson’s top schools list along with Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, South Carolina and USC.

READ MORE: Freshman TE Mason Taylor Creating his Own Legacy

Robinson is a consensus Top-10 prospect in the country and No. 2 cornerback in the 2024 class, only behind Ricks. It’s no secret LSU has coined the term “DBU” and hosting two of the top corners in the 2024 cycle could go a long way.

Kelly and the Tigers are dipping heavily into this 2024 class and it starts with the pair of IMG defensive backs. Already reeling in a few guys in that class, Robinson IV and Ricks could jumpstart it in a big way.

Samuel M’Pemba - EDGE (5-star)

The 2023 EDGE will join his IMG teammates for a visit to Death Valley this weekend despite LSU not being listed among his top seven schools earlier this summer. The group included Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Notre Dame, Oregon and Tennessee.

M’Pemba is also set to go on official visits to Georgia, Notre Dame and Oregon this fall as he winds down his recruitment. For the Tigers to host the elite EDGE alongside two of his teammates is a huge step in the right direction for LSU.

READ MORE: Landing These Three 2023 Recruits Would Dramatically Improve LSU's Class

Look for the Tigers to continue dipping into the IMG Academy talent pool. A school that attains some of the top guys in the country, this recruiting staff is clearly trending in the right direction after getting the trio down to Baton Rouge for the weekend.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
State
Oklahoma State
City
Baton Rouge, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ellis Robinson
12newsnow.com

LSU student athlete caught on video using racial slur

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU is responding after a women's tennis player was caught on video using a racial slur. The student, Madison Scharfenstein of Slidell, is a walk-on on LSU's tennis team. The video showed Scharfenstein using the slur and then subsequently laughing about it in a follow up video.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theunderdogtribune.com

Mississippi State football fans sound off on infuriating loss to LSU

Well, that was certainly less than ideal. In absolutely infuriating fashion, Mike Leach and the Mississippi State football team went down to Baton Rouge and lost to the LSU Tigers, who are in year one of a rebuild. The Bulldogs, who are experienced and fully used to the offense that they employ under Leach’s guidance, simply could not sustain any sort of momentum or success against the Tigers.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Img Academy#Bengals#American Football#College Football#Lsu Set#Sec#Lsu Safety#Lsu Tigers
WAFB

LSU responds to student athlete social media concerns

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU Athletics is responding to concerns about one of their student athletes. LSU Tigers posted the following statement to Twitter:. WAFB has reached out to LSU officials regarding more information on this matter, but we have not heard anything back. This is a developing story...
BATON ROUGE, LA
ABC13 Houston

Urgent manhunt for killer after LSU student shot to death in car

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana -- A Louisiana State University student died after being shot multiple times while sitting in her vehicle early Friday, Baton Rouge police say. Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Allison Rice of Geismar, Louisiana, who was shot around 2:19 a.m. Friday on the 1500 block of Government Street, the Baton Rouge Police Department said in a news release.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
WAFB.com

Shooting victim shows up at hospital, Baton Rouge police say

Tigers’ offense erupts in 2nd half to take down Bulldogs in SEC opener. The LSU Tigers opened up SEC play with a big 31-16 win against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 17, in Tiger Stadium. Ascension Parish lieutenant sings National Anthem during Saints game. Updated: 15 hours...
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

Memorial grows after LSU student shot, killed near downtown BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A memorial has been setup near the spot where LSU senior Allie Rice was shot and killed early Friday morning. The 21-year-old marketing major was reportedly waiting for a train to cross the street around 2 a.m. Friday, September 16, 2022 when someone shot into her car, killing her at the edge of downtown Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUCountry

LSUCountry

Baton Rouge, LA
732
Followers
1K+
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT

LSUCountry is a FanNation channel covering LSU athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy