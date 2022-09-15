Read full article on original website
Related
3 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
If you happen to live in Illinois and you also happen to love a steak that is well prepared then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Illinois that you should absolutely visit next time you are in the area. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list?
WIFR
Two Illinois sites renamed; racist terms removed
ILLINOIS (WIFR) - A suburban Chicago waterway and western Illinois island get a new name after their previous titles used a racist term for Native American women. The waterway near Palos Park in Chicago is now called Cherry Hill Wood Sloughs, while the island in Calhoun County is now named Calhoun Island.
Severe storms cause damage, flooding early Monday morning
LE ROY, Ill. (WCIA) – Severe storms caused damage across parts of Central Illinois on early Monday morning. Hardest hit was a path from near Bloomington southeast towards Champaign. Heavy rain inundated streets in Bloomington-Normal, and a 59 mph wind gust was measured at Central Illinois Airport as the storm rolled through. Further to the […]
Central Illinois Proud
GALLERY: Overnight storm damage in Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Here is a look at some of the storm damage around Central Illinois after the storms Sunday night. Anyone who would like to submit photos to this gallery can learn more here.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Screaming Bat-Winged Creature Seen Over this Illinois Bridge
Unusual things happen near bridges for some reason. That was especially true one early morning near a bridge in Illinois when a woman and her mother saw a huge bat-winged creature near an Illinois bridge which terrified them with its scream. Phantoms and Monsters shared the story of Shana Clippert...
Illinois Governor Pritzker picks up another endorsement
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker picked up another endorsement Monday. The Laborer’s International Union of North America joined Pritzker at a news conference to endorse his reelection bid. The group said that they endorsed the governor because of his support for labor unions. Senate Republican candidate Kathy Salvi also received an endorsement […]
Here Are 20 Signs This Winter is Going to Suck in Iowa & Illinois
In the Midwest, we are no strangers to rough weather. Whether it's 100-degree days with high humidity during the summer months or the deep freeze that comes after a heavy snowstorm, we have to be prepared for everything. Severe storms, derechos, even a haboob? No one can be 100 percent...
3 Great Pizza Places in Illinois
What is your favorite comfort food? If it's a nice, tasty pizza then you have come to the right place because below you'll find a list of three amazing pizza spots in Illinois. All of these restaurants are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with high quality ingredients. Also, all of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers. With that being said, if you haven't visited these pizza places in Illinois, you should definitely do something about that, especially if you want to see what real pizza should taste like. While Italy is just a flight or two away, flying for that long just to enjoy some traditional pizza is not worth it. Or is it? I'll let you decide.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here’s The Illinois List Of Bed Bath & Beyond Store Closings
After recently announcing that Bed Bath & Beyond would be closing up to 150 stores nationwide and laying off 20 percent of their workforce, company executives have gone to work putting some stores on the chopping block. It looks as though the company might be doing this by thirds, because...
WAND TV
Central Illinois will experience a tale of two seasons this week
(WAND WEATHER) - Like clockwork, Central Illinois will experience two seasons this week. After a very stormy Sunday evening and early Monday morning, showers and storms will depart and be replaced with sunshine, heat, and humidity this afternoon with highs in the 80s. It gets even hotter Tuesday with highs...
etxview.com
Illinois man wins $19.5M lottery jackpot on ticket sold in Munster
MUNSTER — An Illinois man is the lucky winner of a $19.5 million lottery jackpot thanks to the $2 Hoosier Lotto ticket he purchased in Munster. The winner, identified only as Manuel M., traveled Thursday to Hoosier Lottery headquarters in Indianapolis to cash the ticket he purchased for the Sept. 7 Hoosier Lotto drawing that matched all six winning numbers.
WAND TV
ISP welcomes 21 new troopers with Cadet Class 135 graduation
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – 21 new troopers graduated from the Illinois State Police Academy on Friday. The Illinois State Police commissioned the troopers of Cadet Class 135 at a graduation ceremony in Springfield. According to ISP since 2019, 326 troopers have been added to the police force. And starting...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Which Halloween Candy Is Most Popular in Illinois?
With Halloween just over a month away, many families will be heading to the candy aisle soon to stock up for trick-or-treaters. A recent survey of 1,000 Americans conducted by Byte looked to find out what candy was the most popular in each state, and Illinois ended up being alone in their choice.
Illinois' $1.34 Billion Lottery Ticket Winner Has Less Than 10 Days Left to Make a Decision
According to Illinois Lottery officials, the winner of the July 29 $1.34 billion Mega Millions lottery ticket, purchased at a gas station in suburban Des Plaines, still hasn't come forward. "As far as the winner is concerned, we have not heard from the winner yet," Illinois Lottery Director Harold Mays...
walls102.com
Over 10K without power; damage reported after overnight storms
SPRINGFIELD – A series of late summer storms stampeded across Illinois late Sunday night, causing some damage and leaving thousands without power. As of Monday morning, over 10,000 residents across the state are without power after the thunderstorms triggered a number of watches and warnings. Wind gusts were reported as high as 70 mph, and near Bradford in Bureau County, grain bins reportedly broke free and overturned a nearby LP tank. According to the Bureau County EMA, one home sustained damage but no injuries have been reported.
Illinois quick hits: Bed, Bath and Beyond closing six Illinois stores; I-74 bridge an awards finalist
Retailer Bed, Bath and Beyond has announced what stores it will be closing, and six are in Illinois. The company announced it would close 150 store fronts, and lay off 20% of its corporate employees. The closures are part of a broader plan to stabilize the company’s finances and turn around its declining sales.
kniakrls.com
Hail, Heavy Rain Impact Most of South Central Iowa Saturday
Several severe thunderstorms impacted south central Iowa Saturday evening, bringing hail and heavy rain to many communities. The KNIA/KRLS Severe Weather Action Team was on the air from approximately 7 p.m. until 9:30 for five warnings impacting Marion and Warren Counties. Reports of nickel-sized hail were confirmed in Norwalk, and pea to nickel sized hail in Pella and near Lake Red Rock, and smaller hail multiple times in the Knoxville area. Many area rain gauges were filled as well, with 1-3″ widespread reported throughout Saturday, including:
Persimmon Seed Winter Prediction for Kentucky, Illinois, and Indiana 2022
Recent persimmon seeds have told us what we might be in store for this winter in the Tri-State. Did you know that you can tell how bad winter will be by looking at a persimmon seed, according to weather folklore? One in particular that I remember was in regards to how bad of winters we will have based on Wolly Worms. If you spot a Wolly Worm that is all black, blonde, or even white, that means a harsh and severe winter is in store. I have yet to see any Wolly Worms this year, however, recently a post has gone viral based on another winter weather folklore, the persimmon seed.
Is a ‘Purge’ law coming to Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With Illinois set to eliminate cash bail on January 1st, 2023, users on social media have begun likening it to the horror movie series “The Purge.” The “Purge” movies take place in a dystopian future where the American government legalizes any and all criminal activity, including murder, for an annual 24 […]
Only One Restaurant in Illinois Serves a Burger You ‘Need to Try Before You Die’
Truthfully, I thought every restaurant serves burgers you need to try before you die but apparently this is the only one. Here's the thing, it's not the diner making that claim, it's Mashed. Mashed, is a website specializing in all things food and just recently published an article called, The...
Comments / 0