Redfin report: Buyers gaining the upper hand in negotiating as mortgage rates soar

KOMO News
Gas prices drop in Seattle, statewide, nationwide for 14th straight week
SEATTLE — Gas prices slightly dropped over the past week, bringing the average in Seattle to $4.78 a gallon after decreasing .8 cents, according to GasBuddy's survey of 775 stations in the Emerald City. This marks the 14th consecutive week gas prices has dropped within the city and across...
KOMO News
Sea-Tac airport officials say Sunday saw largest traveler numbers since pandemic started
SEATTLE — Monday was another busy day at the airport, with many travelers arriving at the airport hours ahead. Carolyn Robinson packed her bags and went straight to Sea-Tac four hours earlier because she feared of missing her flight to Oregon. “We threw our things in our suitcases and...
KOMO News
Funding proposed to improve Seattle parks and community centers
SEATTLE, Wash. — A multi-million dollar plan to improve Seattle's parks and community centers is on the table, but it could cost residents more under proposed tax rates. On Monday, Seattle City Councilmember Andrew Lewis unveiled a plan to double the Equity Fund to $3 million to create new parks, build off-leash dog areas, plant more trees, keep park facilities like comfort stations open year-round, and improve safety and cleanliness at city parks.
KOMO News
Meet the adventurous couple behind 'Traveling While Black'
When Anthony and Marlie Love moved to Seattle in 2019, they had many out-of-state family and friends come and visit that summer. But as summer came to an end, and their stream of visitors slowed down, they realized they still wanted to keep exploring their new home. And so, Traveling...
KOMO News
Sea-Tac Airport sees especially long lines Sunday, causing passengers to miss flights
SEATAC, Wash. — A passenger flying out of Sea-Tac International Airport on Sunday sent a photo to KOMO News that showed what the scene looked like as people were trying to get through security. Long lines were going up and down several rows with people waiting to catch their...
KOMO News
Timeline to reopen Ballard Commons Park remains uncertain
SEATTLE, Wash. — The waiting game to reopen Ballard Commons Park is wearing thin for some neighbors. Nine months have passed since the city cleared out a homeless camp and fenced off the popular park. On Friday, there were few visible signs it is close to being returned to the public.
KOMO News
Commuters, neighbors react to West Seattle Bridge reopening
SEATTLE — Sunday marked the first full day of traffic for the West Seattle Bridge after a 2 1/2-year hiatus. The major connector reopened ahead of schedule Saturday night after more than 900 days of being down for repairs. Some folks crossed the bridge Sunday just because they could....
KOMO News
Shift in winds brings wildfire smoke into Snohomish, King counties Monday
A shift in offshore winds is pushing smoke from the Bolt Creek Fire westward into Snohomish and King counties Monday. Air quality in the region began to deteriorate Monday to moderate and unhealthy for sensitive groups. Air agencies are advising that sensitive groups stay inside and for all people to...
KOMO News
Dow Constantine proposes millions to curb crime, gun violence in King County
SEATTLE, Wash. — King County Executive Dow Constantine has announced millions of dollars in proposed investments aimed at reducing crime, gun violence, and behavioral health crises in the county. The funding is part of Constantine's 2023-2024 budget proposal, which is set to be announced next week. Constantine announced the...
KOMO News
Crews investigating morning fire at downtown Seattle building on Cherry Street
SEATTLE — Firefighters are investigating what sparked an early-morning fire at a three-story building in downtown Seattle. Fire crews tweeted photos from the scene at First Avenue and Cherry Street. No injuries were reported. The cause is unknown.
KOMO News
Seattle teachers take up ratification vote for new contract, announcement Tuesday
SEATTLE — Teachers voted Monday night on whether to approve a three-year deal for a new labor contract being offered by Seattle Public Schools. The vote on the tentative agreement, which was brokered after educators went on strike to start the school year, was extended into late Monday night.
KOMO News
Tiny fan brings tiny violin to see Lindsey Stirling at Washington State Fair
A pint-sized fan got to see her favorite performer at the Washington State Fair this weekend and stole our hearts in the process. Lindsey Stirling, known as the Dancing Violinist, performed in Puyallup on Saturday to a packed crowd. Before the show began, an adorable little girl twirled through the center aisle toting a tiny violin.
KOMO News
Arsonist reportedly sets fire to Bremerton motel, displacing 50 occupants
BREMERTON, Wash. — A weekend fire drove dozens of people out of a motel in Bremerton, and authorities said they believe an arsonist is responsible. Early Sunday morning, a two-alarm fire broke out at the Midway Inn on Wheaton Way. Officials said firefighters helped some of the 50 people inside reach safety.
KOMO News
Sunday morning Everett shooting leaves man dead
EVERETT, Wash. — On Sunday morning around 7 a.m. officers responded to a call of a shooting on the 3200 block of Wetmore Avenue in Everett. According to Everett police the victim is deceased. Wetmore Ave is currently closed between the 3200 and 3300 blocks. Everett PD are currently...
KOMO News
2 people injured in shooting overnight near Bothell
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — There was a large police response overnight near Martha Lake after several 911 calls were made regarding a possible shooting. The calls came in around 11 p.m. Sunday. Deputies responded to the incident, which was reported in the 200 block of 164th Street SE. The...
KOMO News
Crews respond to brush fire in Monroe
MONROE, Wash. — Firefighters quickly knocked down a large brush fire north of Monroe. The fire was reported just after 3 p.m. Monday in the 14300 block of Galaxy Way. The fire burned several acres north of the Walmart Supercenter off of 191st Ave. Southeast and North Kelsey St.
