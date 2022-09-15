Things are always a bit chaotic on 9-1-1, and the season 6 premiere will be no exception, as a blimp crashes into a sports stadium mid-game. "Any kind of an accident that happens at an event like that, you're usually dealing with emergencies on multiple fronts," the Fox drama's showrunner, Kristen Reidel, tells EW. "Obviously, there's the blimp crash itself, but then there's also the injuries that come from the pandemonium that happens when something crashes into a stadium and people's first instinct is not always to be calm. There's a bit of a panic. There's a mother and daughter who are attending the game who gets swept up in that."

TV SERIES ・ 11 HOURS AGO