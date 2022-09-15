Read full article on original website
Industry bosses break down that season 2 finale shocker
In the Industry season 2 finale, Eric fires Harper Stern (Myha'la Herrold) after revealing to the powers at be at Pierpoint that her college diploma is forged. "Eric fed them that information. He was the person in the conception of the show that was hiding this secret for her, and he's now turned the secret back on her," co-creator Mickey Down tells EW.
Trina McGee reveals why Angela was absent from the Boy Meets World series finale
Boy Meets World may have ended 22 years ago, but for Trina McGee some wounds are still fresh. On a recent episode of Pod Meets World, a podcast hosted by BMW alums Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle, and Rider Strong, the hosts welcomed McGee who, for three seasons, played Strong's onscreen girlfriend Angela Moore. McGee revealed some of the biased treatment she received on set — including why she was absent from the series finale.
Fabien Frankel shows Criston Cole's true nature on House of the Dragon: He 'changes a great deal'
Warning: This article contains spoilers from House of the Dragon season 1, episode 5. Fabien Frankel, the England-born actor behind Ser Criston Cole on House of the Dragon, thinks he understands the character a whole lot more these days on the press tour for the show than he did when he shot it back in 2021. The really good journalists, likely the ones completely steeped in the lore of Game of Thrones, will ask the kind of questions that leave him with far more enlightened answers for when he has to chime in for the next interview.
9-1-1 showrunner breaks down those big season 6 premiere moments — and that final shocker
9-1-1 started out season 6 with a bang — one induced by a blimp, to be exact. The Fox first-responder drama guest starred Gabrielle Carteris as a blimp co-pilot who luckily survives a crash into a sports stadium, but the latest episode didn't center on the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum. Instead, as promised by showrunner Kristen Reidel, the writers set out to "have more fun with the show" and "focus on our core characters."
Keegan-Michael Key and Johnny Knoxville walk you through the ultimate TV Reboot
The past decade has been a nonstop cycle of TV revamps and reboots. Old sitcom favorites like Full House and Saved by the Bell roared back to life in the streaming era, while the new Roseanne crashed against modern political divides and transformed into The Conners. The latter was particularly thought-provoking for Modern Family creator Steven Levitan. As his own successful sitcom was winding down in the pre-pandemic years, Levitan approached actor Keegan-Michael Key with an idea to explore TV reboots from the inside.
Lady Gaga breaks down after canceling concert in severe storm: 'Chromatica will never be over'
Lady Gaga addressed fans through tears after stopping her final Chromatica Ball tour stop early Saturday in Miami amid a violent storm that passed through the area. After the show concluded, the pop icon shared a video to Instagram early Sunday, in which she broke down while revealing more information about the show's abrupt end.
Watch Tim McGraw tumble offstage during Arizona concert
Country singer Tim McGraw took a tumble off the stage during a performance at Boots in the Park, but quickly got back on the saddle again. While onstage for the traveling concert series in Tempe, Ariz. on Saturday, the country crooner and 1883 star made his way to the tip of the platform and bent down to gesture towards his guitar player during a solo. McGraw lost his balance when he attempted to get back up, falling backwards off the stage.
What to expect from The Voice, Love Is Blind, Bachelor in Paradise, and more reality shows this fall
Whether it's a singing competition, a home restoration show, a bunch of singles trying to find love, or something else entirely, sometimes, you just need a little reality television in your life. As EW continues to roll out our 2022 Fall TV Preview, we've got intel on eight of the reality shows we're most excited about watching this fall.
The Woman King reigns at the box office with $19 million debut
Viola Davis' historical epic The Woman King reigned supreme at the weekend box office. Director Gina Prince-Bythewood's drama about the true story of the Agojie, the all-female army who protected the West African kingdom of Dahomey between the 17th to 19th centuries, debuted at No. 1 with $19 million across 3,765 North American theaters, according to Comscore.
NCIS/NCIS: Hawai'i premiere crossover recap: The Raven gets his wings pinned
Welcome to season 20 of NCIS! We pick up exactly where we left off in May: Parker's (Gary Cole) on the run with his possibly treacherous ex thanks to the Raven's plot to frame him. FBI Deputy Director Sweeney's (Erik Passoja) still keen to capture Parker, but the team covers...
Kelly Clarkson's Walk of Fame induction was an American Idol reunion
Kelly Clarkson will always be the OG American Idol winner, and now she's got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to back it up. Twenty years after being crowned the winner of the reality singing competition's inaugural season, Clarkson reunited with Idol judges Paula Abdul, Simon Cowell, and Randy Jackson at her Walk of Fame induction ceremony Monday.
Raymond Lee says to expect 'pure action' from the new Quantum Leap
Raymond Lee is bringing family-friendly time travel back to TV as Dr. Ben Song in the new Quantum Leap. When Quantum Leap showrunner Martin Gero met Raymond Lee while making a short film together in 2019, he was blown away by his talent. "When we started to think about our Ben, his name came right to the front because he's an incredible actor with this tremendous innate empathy," Gero says about Lee. Born in New York City and raised in Los Angeles, Lee will lead the new series that sees a team working on the Quantum Leap project.
9-1-1 showrunner previews season 6 drama, including a possible rekindled romance: 'They're at a crossroads'
Things are always a bit chaotic on 9-1-1, and the season 6 premiere will be no exception, as a blimp crashes into a sports stadium mid-game. "Any kind of an accident that happens at an event like that, you're usually dealing with emergencies on multiple fronts," the Fox drama's showrunner, Kristen Reidel, tells EW. "Obviously, there's the blimp crash itself, but then there's also the injuries that come from the pandemonium that happens when something crashes into a stadium and people's first instinct is not always to be calm. There's a bit of a panic. There's a mother and daughter who are attending the game who gets swept up in that."
House of the Dragon teaser reveals Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke's grand debut
We're now at the halfway point of House of the Dragon season 1, and that means there's going to be a major changing of the guard. Milly Alcock and Emily Carey's time playing Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower is seemingly at an end after the release of episode 5 this week. A new sneak-peek teaser that dropped Sunday night confirms that Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke will now officially make their debut as the adult versions of the lead characters in House of the Dragon episode 6. They will presumably maintain those parts for the remainder of the series.
Jennifer Coolidge's White Lotus spray tan sent her to the emergency room: 'I started to feel really weird'
Less than a week after snagging her first-ever Emmy for her performance in The White Lotus, Jennifer Coolidge is revealing how the show accidentally sent her to the emergency room. The actress, who plays the wildly wealthy and unstable Tanya McQuoid in the hit HBO series, said she had a...
Funny, girl: Lea Michele joins TikTok, gets in on the joke about her not being able to read
Lea Michele may be sitting out performances of Funny Girl, but she still wants to be in on the joke. Michele just joined TikTok and tipped her Fanny Brice hat to the persistent conspiracy theory that the ex-Glee star is illiterate. Michele posted a clip using some old iconic Keeping...
Jason Reitman honors dad Ivan at Ghostbusters screening: 'Laugh loud enough for him to hear it in heaven'
A Ghostbusters screening under the stars turned into a brief Ivan Reitman memorial in Los Angeles on Saturday. As the crowd settled on the lawn at the famed Hollywood Forever Cemetery, Jason Reitman was welcomed to a microphone to introduce his late father's 1984 comedy starring Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Rick Moranis. Jason kicked off his speech to the Cinespia crowd recounting how his father's parents escaped the Holocaust when Ivan was just a toddler, having to show a border patrolman that their child was circumcised to prove they were Jewish and eligible for exile. He then chronicled his dad's early love of storytelling, enjoying puppet shows while growing up in Canada before becoming a camp counselor — an experience that would inspire his 1979 breakout film Meatballs.
Jeff Probst says the 'epic' Survivor 43 challenges are some of the biggest ever
It was proclaimed as new era of Survivor when the reality competition program relaunched after an extended 16-month absence due to COVID. That absence also came after a landmark 40th season titled Winners at War that pitted former champions against each other, making season 41 a natural new beginning for the show.
Henry Silva, Ocean's Eleven and Johnny Cool actor, dies at 95
Henry Silva, a prolific character actor best known for his villain roles in hundreds of films including Ocean's Eleven and The Manchurian Candidate, died Sept. 14 in California. He was 95. His son Scott confirmed his death, at the Motion Picture and Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills...
