Cape Coral, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Ten Mile Canal floods in Lee County despite countermeasures

Ten Mile Canal in Lee County overflowed over the weekend, flooding communities west of US-41 where neighbors believed this was a thing of the past. Heavy rainfall over the weekend of Sept. 17 sent water from Ten Mile Canal flooding into Terraverde Country Club. People even had kayaks out on the water.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

New Boil Water Notice in south Fort Myers

A precautionary boil water notice has been announced for a few communities in Lee County off Winkler Road in south Fort Myers. Lee County Utilities issued the precautionary boil water notice to 580 residents to neighborhoods off Winkler Road and south of Summerlin Road due to a water main break.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

MADD 5K walk is being held on Saturday at Jetblue park

MADD 5k walk to be held Saturday morning at JetBlue Park in Lee County. The race will begin at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, and will culminate with all participants having the unique experience of crossing home plate. Walk Like MADD is an annual event hosted by Mothers Against...
LEE COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

After long search, national resort company zeroes in on Florida expansion

As Great Wolf Resorts looked for where to build in Florida, it became clear Collier County and Naples was the just-right spot. Key takeaway: When Great Wolf Resorts went looking for where to build in Florida, it found Naples and Collier County not only provided the right location but the support of county leaders as well.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Construction worker dies at Golden Gate Estates work site

A construction worker is dead after a wall fell on him in Golden Gate Estates on Sunday. Greater Naples Fire and EMS responded to a home under construction on Della Drive after a family member discovered the worker. They say the man was working by himself. While working, it appears...
GOLDEN GATE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Community reacts to water outage, precautionary boil water notice

A community reacts to the water outage and precautionary boil water notice for areas east of I-75 in Fort Myers. People have been dealing with little to no water throughout the day. Now, the water main breaks have been fixed and the city is doing bacteriological testing. The notice will...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Shed wall collapses killing a man in Collier County

A man died in the Golden Gate Estates after a wood frame wall fell on him while doing construction work on a shed at his home. The victim’s wife, Anita Anthony, found him pinned underneath the wooden wall. At the time of the accident, Anita was inside the home taking care of their disabled son.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WESH

Florida gator removed from canal after eating dog, cat

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A Florida homeowner said a gator near a family's dock ate both a dog and a cat on Wednesday. WBBH reports the gator was seen near a Cape Coral dock with a dog in its mouth. A family spotted it after hearing splashing and the...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

A person shot in Fort Myers on Monday

One person has been shot outside of a store at Palm Avenue and Lincoln Boulevard in Lee County Monday evening. According to a Fort Myers Police Officer, a shooting investigation is taking place at the Fort Myers scene. The shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. on Monday evening in front of...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

School resource officer performs CPR on a baby

A school resource officer performed CPR on a baby in the parent drop-off line. In the video, you can see a mother get out of her car looking for help with a baby in her arms. Deputy Bill Weaver quickly approaches the mother, takes the baby and begins chest compressions and back thrusts.
LEE COUNTY, FL

