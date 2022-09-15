Read full article on original website
Prodigy Goes Pink! at Lazy Springs Recreation ParkJessie RogersNorth Fort Myers, FL
3 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Avelo Airlines Announces New Base in Fort Myers – Signs of Florida’s Tourism and Business Economy GrowingToby HazlewoodFort Myers, FL
Opinion: Kill World Baseball Classic — Or Move It To NovemberIBWAAFort Myers, FL
WINKNEWS.com
New technology hopes to improve lung cancer detection, treatment in Charlotte County
Lung cancer is by far the leading cause of cancer deaths, making up almost 25% of fatal cases in the U.S. annually. Breakthrough technology has been launched in Southwest Florida that could change the course of detection and treatment, saving lives in the process. Lung cancer has few symptoms, which...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral community fed up with neighbor’s bird noise-making machine
A Cape Coral community is fed up with one of their neighbor’s bird noise-making machine. Other cities have rules regulating these machines and Cape Coral has an ordinance for noise control. But, is the noise in question socially acceptable based on the decibel level?. WINK News measured the decibel...
WINKNEWS.com
Ten Mile Canal floods in Lee County despite countermeasures
Ten Mile Canal in Lee County overflowed over the weekend, flooding communities west of US-41 where neighbors believed this was a thing of the past. Heavy rainfall over the weekend of Sept. 17 sent water from Ten Mile Canal flooding into Terraverde Country Club. People even had kayaks out on the water.
WINKNEWS.com
Habitat for Humanity provides tools to help those struggling with debt, housing
As record-high inflation continues, more Americans use credit cards to pay their bills. Florida has the third most credit card debt in the U.S., according to a WalletHub study. Habitat for Humanity gives you the tools to knock out that debt. This Habitat for Humanity home in the works symbolizes...
WINKNEWS.com
Investigation underway into origin of South Fort Myers High School threat
Children are afraid to go to school, and parents are just as scared to send their kids back after an active shooter threat at South Fort Myers High School on Friday. It turned out to be a hoax shortly after LCSO got there, but even though the call was fake, the aftermath-and the fear is real.
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County schools’ head of security on keeping students safe after threats
WINK News spoke to the man in charge of safety and security for the School District of Lee County after doing a back-to-school survey of parents, teachers and students and what is important to them. As Southwest Florida parents get their children ready for school Monday morning, many are probably...
WINKNEWS.com
New Boil Water Notice in south Fort Myers
A precautionary boil water notice has been announced for a few communities in Lee County off Winkler Road in south Fort Myers. Lee County Utilities issued the precautionary boil water notice to 580 residents to neighborhoods off Winkler Road and south of Summerlin Road due to a water main break.
WINKNEWS.com
MADD 5K walk is being held on Saturday at Jetblue park
MADD 5k walk to be held Saturday morning at JetBlue Park in Lee County. The race will begin at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, and will culminate with all participants having the unique experience of crossing home plate. Walk Like MADD is an annual event hosted by Mothers Against...
businessobserverfl.com
After long search, national resort company zeroes in on Florida expansion
As Great Wolf Resorts looked for where to build in Florida, it became clear Collier County and Naples was the just-right spot. Key takeaway: When Great Wolf Resorts went looking for where to build in Florida, it found Naples and Collier County not only provided the right location but the support of county leaders as well.
WINKNEWS.com
Residents on Wildcat Drive in Lehigh Acres need solutions from heavy rain flooding
Lehigh Acres residents are fed up after not having a choice but to stay in their homes because of the heavy. It’s happening near Wildcat Drive off of State Road 82 and people said delivery drivers don’t want to drop off packages. The rain falls on Wildcat Dr....
WINKNEWS.com
Construction worker dies at Golden Gate Estates work site
A construction worker is dead after a wall fell on him in Golden Gate Estates on Sunday. Greater Naples Fire and EMS responded to a home under construction on Della Drive after a family member discovered the worker. They say the man was working by himself. While working, it appears...
WINKNEWS.com
Community reacts to water outage, precautionary boil water notice
A community reacts to the water outage and precautionary boil water notice for areas east of I-75 in Fort Myers. People have been dealing with little to no water throughout the day. Now, the water main breaks have been fixed and the city is doing bacteriological testing. The notice will...
WINKNEWS.com
Shed wall collapses killing a man in Collier County
A man died in the Golden Gate Estates after a wood frame wall fell on him while doing construction work on a shed at his home. The victim’s wife, Anita Anthony, found him pinned underneath the wooden wall. At the time of the accident, Anita was inside the home taking care of their disabled son.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers working to fix water outage, precautionary boil water notice issued
The City of Fort Myers said it is working to fix the water outage Sunday morning. The city said it was aware of the issue but did not give a timetable for when water would be restored. They say the water is out due to a water main break on Kingsbridge Blvd.
WESH
Florida gator removed from canal after eating dog, cat
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A Florida homeowner said a gator near a family's dock ate both a dog and a cat on Wednesday. WBBH reports the gator was seen near a Cape Coral dock with a dog in its mouth. A family spotted it after hearing splashing and the...
WINKNEWS.com
Collier County prepared to help you register to vote on Voter Registration Day
Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, and the Collier County elections office is doing its part to get people registered to vote in the upcoming election. The county will host seven registration drives across the region in hopes of getting more people to register to vote. The Collier County Supervisor...
Charlotte County approves 600-unit multifamily development
The Charlotte County Commission approved an agreement with Palladium Investment Company, LLC to build a 600-unit multifamily apartment complex that aims to be both affordable and attainable.
Vanderbilt Beach Rd. project to relocate entire canal
The project affects a stretch of road from Collier Blvd. to 16th Street NE. It's estimated to take 3 years to complete at a cost of $150 million.
WINKNEWS.com
A person shot in Fort Myers on Monday
One person has been shot outside of a store at Palm Avenue and Lincoln Boulevard in Lee County Monday evening. According to a Fort Myers Police Officer, a shooting investigation is taking place at the Fort Myers scene. The shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. on Monday evening in front of...
WINKNEWS.com
School resource officer performs CPR on a baby
A school resource officer performed CPR on a baby in the parent drop-off line. In the video, you can see a mother get out of her car looking for help with a baby in her arms. Deputy Bill Weaver quickly approaches the mother, takes the baby and begins chest compressions and back thrusts.
