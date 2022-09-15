ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, IN

Stressed about property taxes? Indy homeowners may get up to $150 credit

By Ko Lyn Cheang, Indianapolis Star
 4 days ago

Homeowners hit hard by the increase in property taxes over the past year will find some help in a tax relief ordinance passed unanimously Monday by the City-County Council.

Under Proposal 310 , eligible Marion County homeowners will receive a one-time property tax credit for their Spring 2023 bill.

The city is using $27 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act money to fund the credits.

Who is eligible?

Houses with assessed values of $250,000 or less will receive a $150 tax credit. Houses with assessed values rising from there to $400,000 will receive $100. Houses worth more than $400,000 will not receive a tax credit.

Around 90% of owner-occupied houses in Marion County are expected to receive relief.

How much do Marion County homeowners generally owe?

Record-high inflation has stretched families’ budgets . Marion County homeowners have seen an exponential hike in their 2022 property tax assessments . The median property taxes owed by homeowners in Marion County has increased steeply from $1,353 in 2019 to $1,497 in 2020, and again to $1,646 in 2021, according to an IndyStar request of treasurer’s office data.

Given the city’s sound fiscal footing and balanced proposed budget for 2023 , city controller Ken Clark said the city found itself able to provide much-needed tax relief.

Where is the need greatest?

The greatest increase in assessed home values from 2022 to 2023 have been in homes worth less than $250,000 Clark said. As such, the greatest tax relief will be going to homeowners in this category.

Home property taxes are capped, by Indiana law, at 1% of the home value.

In response to general concerns she has heard that such tax relief won’t make a difference, Democratic councilwoman La Keisha Jackson said during an Aug. 9 hearing for the proposal that it will be a significant benefit to low-income families that were already struggling through the pandemic and to seniors on a fixed income.

Clark gave IndyStar an example. For the owner of a $43,500 home in the Riverside neighborhood, the $150 tax credit could comprise almost half of their annual property tax bill for 2022, which was $360.

Contact IndyStar reporter Ko Lyn Cheang at kcheang@indystar.com or 317-903-7071. Follow her on Twitter: @kolyn_cheang.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Stressed about property taxes? Indy homeowners may get up to $150 credit

