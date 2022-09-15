10 latest commercial permits filed in Central Austin, including renovations to East Sixth Street’s Inn Cahoots

Read full article on original website
This Austin conservationist is giving away millionsAsh JurbergAustin, TX
An Overview on Mark Tippets - Libertarian Candidate for Texas GovernorTom HandyLago Vista, TX
New Mysterious Group Targets Governor Abbott With Their Political AdsTom HandyTexas State
O'Rourke Said The Only Way We Will Win is YouTom HandyLockhart, TX
Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
10 commercial permits filed recently in Northwest Austin, including new VooDoo Doughnut
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Northwest Austin under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Northwest Austin under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including costs and timelines, is subject to change.
Following controversial zoning update, developer outlines plans for East Austin's 12th Street corridor
One piece of Eureka's plans would bring new office space behind the historic Hurdle House at East 12th and Chicon streets. (Courtesy City of Austin) The owner of multiple properties along East 12th Street shared plans to bring hundreds of homes and thousands of square feet of commercial space to the corridor as a push to revitalize the area continues.
Austin ramping up network of neighborhood disaster support centers
Austin's resilience hubs could eventually provide a network of neighborhood spaces offering shelter, food, water and supplies during disasters. (Jack Flagler/Community Impact Newspaper) Austin is preparing to open the first of its proposed resilience hubs this year as the city seeks to build a network of neighborhood resource centers that...
Meridian fuses wellness and music in downtown Buda
Meridian opened Aug. 16 at 200 Main St., Buda. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) The founders of Utopia Music Festival and owners of Zoi Market and Zoi Medicinals, Noa and Travis Sutherland, have brought their passions together to form Meridian, located at 200 Main St., Buda, conjoined with the market. The...
Developer gets OK for new Pearl project amid code changes in Bee Cave
An artist's rendering of The Pearl. (Courtesy of The Morgan Group/Community Impact Newspaper) As Bee Cave’s population continues to grow, more developers are eyeing the city as a potential site for projects and development. One of those developers, The Morgan Group, a Houston-based luxury property management company, is seeking...
MoboTrex begins production at new Pflugerville headquarters
MoboTrex's new regional headquarters is a 130,000-square-foot facility in Pflugerville's One Thirty Business Park. (Courtesy MoboTrex) After moving its regional headquarters from Austin to a new facility at 15825 Impact Way, Pflugerville, MoboTrex, an Iowa-based traffic control systems manufacturer, began production at the facility in September. MoboTrex relocated as part of an economic development agreement approved in April.
Developer to bring new retail center to Bell Boulevard in Cedar Park in coming years
Fruition Developments LLC anticipates breaking ground on The Shoppes at Bell Boulevard in Cedar Park in late spring 2023. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact Newspaper) Fruition Developments LLC will begin construction on The Shoppes at Bell Boulevard, located at 1804 N. Bell Blvd., Cedar Park, in late spring 2023. Construction of the...
Maruichi Stainless Tube Texas Corp. to build $75M facility in Seguin
The 125,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility will be built on a 33-acre development in Seguin. (Courtesy city of Seguin) Maruichi Stainless Tube Texas Corp. is planning to build a 125,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Seguin. The Seguin Economic Development Corp. and the city of Seguin have announced Maruichi expects to break ground on the project at the beginning of 2023 and be completed at the beginning of 2024.
Prices trend down as homes spend more days on market in Northwest Austin in August
According to the Austin Board of Realtors monthly report, median home sales in northwest Austin stood at $644,598 declining by about $30,000 from July and by $50,000 from June. (Courtesy Canva/Community Impact Newspaper). Median home prices in Northwest Austin are down $67,000 from July to August, according to the Austin...
Boot Barn scooting its way into Round Rock shopping center in November
Boot Barn is scootin' into Round Rock this November with a selection of boots and Western wear. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Boot Barn will bring a new location to the Round Rock La Frontera Village shopping center in early November with a tentative opening set for Nov. 9. The location will occupy two tenant spaces, 120 Sundance Parkway, Stes. 300 and 350, and bring a selection of boots and Western wear. www.bootbarn.com.
Austin developers to see smaller parkland dedication fee increase this year; commercial projects added to process
Some council members said they hoped revisions to parkland dedication requirements could bring new parkland along Austin waterways such as Barton Creek. (Courtesy Austin Parks and Recreation Department) Several aspects of Austin’s parkland dedication process were updated Sept. 15 following a debate over the need for more public land in...
Round Rock iTile location now Imperial Products Supply under new ownership
ITile, a flooring showroom, was taken over by Liberty Hill-based Imperial Products Supply on Aug. 8, following a separation of business partners. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) iTile, a flooring showroom, was taken over by Liberty Hill-based Imperial Products Supply on Aug. 8, following a separation of business partners. The showroom...
Lakeway Health & Wellness celebrating its 10-year anniversary
Lakeway Health & Wellness is located at 2121 Lohmans Crossing Road, Ste. 508, Lakeway. The center celebrates its 10-year anniversary Nov. 1. (Courtesy of Lakeway Health & Wellness) Lakeway Health & Wellness, a chiropractic center located at 2121 Lohmans Crossing Road, Ste. 508, Lakeway, will be celebrating its 10-year anniversary...
Destination Pediatric Dentistry bringing themed exam rooms to Round Rock in October
Destination Pediatric Dentistry patients will be able to choose between a beach house, ski lodge or safari lodge-themed exam room. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Destination Pediatric Dentistry will tentatively open at 3100 RM 1431, Ste. 400, Round Rock, at the end of October. It is locally owned by sole practitioner Dr. Phil Matson and will offer cleanings, checkups, cavity care, fillings and sedation among its services. Pediatric dental patients will be able to choose between a beach house, ski lodge or safari lodge-themed exam room. 737-239-0123. www.destinationpediatricdentistry.com.
Express car wash coming to Lakeway and Steiner Ranch
Shown is a rendering of a Purewash express car wash opening in Steiner Ranch next summer. (Courtesy Jeff Betzing) Purewash is opening two new express car wash locations in Lakeway and Steiner Ranch with plans to be ready for business next summer. The Lakeway location will be at 1501 RM 620, and the Steiner Ranch car wash will be located at 5145 RM 620.
Dutch Bros continues to expand its footprint in Central Texas and more Buda, Kyle business news
Dutch Bros Coffee opened Aug. 12 at 20325 I-35, Kyle. (Courtesy Dutch Bros Coffee) Dutch Bros, Tiff's Treat and more businesses are now open or coming soon to Buda and Kyle. 1. A new location of Dutch Bros Coffee opened Aug. 12 at 20325 I-35, Kyle. The new store features a drive-thru and walk-up window. The menu features coffeehouse classics, such as lattes and Americanos, as well as its iced or blended Dutch Bros Rebel Energy Drink. The chain was founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma in Oregon. Dutch Bros has expanded its footprint over the past 30 years and now has more than 600 stores in 14 states. 541-955-4700. www.dutchbros.com.
Second Home2 Suites by Hilton location under construction in Round Rock
A second location of Home2 Suites by Hilton is expected to open in 2023 on University Boulevard. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) A second Home2 Suites by Hilton is under construction in Round Rock at 425 University Blvd. A company representative confirmed that the new location is expected to open in 2023. Home2 Suites by Hilton offers studio and one-bedroom spaces for extended stays, in-suite kitchens and is pet-friendly. www.hilton.com/en/home2.
Construction continues on Alta Leander Station apartments
Construction on Alta Leander Station began in February 2021. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact Newspaper) While construction on Alta Leander Station is ongoing, the apartment complex is already accepting residents. The complex first began leasing space at its only completed building. However, a second residential building was completed Aug. 12. By the...
Pflugerville officials OK permit for industrial development near Helios Way
The first of three proposed buildings is a 162,000-square-foot manufacturing facility. (Courtesy city of Pflugerville) A new industrial development may be on its way to Pflugerville's SH 130 Commerce Park. At a Sept. 13 meeting, Pflugerville City Council approved a specific-use permit allowing office, warehouse and light industrial use on...
Schlitterbahn in New Braunfels named World’s Best Water Park for the 24th consecutive year
The Golden Ticket Awards recognize excellence in the amusement park industry. (Heather Demere/Community Impact Newspaper) The Schlitterbahn Water Park and Resort in New Braunfels was been awarded its 24th consecutive Golden Ticket award by Amusement Today. The park offers a variety of river rides, pools and waterslides along with other unique attractions.
