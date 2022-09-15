Read full article on original website
KAKE TV
No injuries in central Wichita shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Out of nowhere, police saw a motorcycle and a dark SUV chasing each other, stopped, and started shooting. Police say that it happened just after 9 p.m. on Monday and that about half a dozen shots went off. It was by coincidence that they had officers in the area when the incident occurred.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Jiselle Baker
The Wichita Police Department is asking for the community’s help with finding a runaway child. Officers are working to locate 12-year-old Jiselle Baker, who was reported as a runaway earlier this morning, the department shares. She was last seen around 1:50 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of N. Westlynn – near I-235 and Zoo.
KAKE TV
Kansas man found dead on Elk City walking trail
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A 22-year-old man from Augusta, Kansas went missing on a walking trail in Elk City, Kansas and was later found dead. Jeremy Cox was reported missing on Sept. 17 at around 6:07 p.m. At that time, Montgomery County deputies along with Elk City Rural Fire, Independence Fire & EMS, and Kansas Wildlife and Parks officers were dispatched to the Elk City walking trail to look for Cox.
KAKE TV
Couple loses priceless items after U-Haul is broken into in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) -- A couple is pleading for help after their U-Haul was broken into in Kansas City during a cross-country move. It happened earlier this month at the Holiday Inn Express near KCI. The Koeslings are newlyweds who are moving from Portland, Oregon, to Charleston, South Carolina....
KAKE TV
Three WPD members demand settlement and resignation from city leaders
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Three of the WPD's highest ranking members are teaming up and demanding a more than $2,000,000 and the resignation of two top city leaders. "In my research into this, I have never seen anything where you had this level of leadership stepping forward in unison to say, this is wrong," said James Thompson, who is an attorney.
KAKE TV
Wichita Fire Department building temporary station to help response times around Amidon bridge construction
The Amidon bridge is a vital artery for traffic for north and west Wichita. Darrin Smith lives right at the bridge's south end and says he uses it constantly. "Sometimes two, three times a day just to go over to the grocery stores, or to grab a coffee or just something to eat really quick, or even the gym,” he told KAKE Monday.
KAKE TV
Augusta to consider overturning breed-specific dog ban
AUGUSTA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Augusta City Council on Monday will be considering the first draft of a revised animal control ordinance that would do away with banning specific dog breeds. The ordinance will be discussed at the council's regular meeting at 7 p.m. City Code Ch. 2, Article 1,...
KAKE TV
Northbound lanes of Amidon Bridge close Monday
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Northbound lanes of the Amidon Bridge are closing Monday for utility work. This is the start of a larger project when the bridge will completely close in early October for teardown. The project is expected to take about 14 months, severely impacting more than 100,000...
KAKE TV
Kingman Historic Theatre to hold fundraiser for victims of apartment fire
KINGMAN, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kingman Historic Theatre will hold two fundraising events with money raised going to help those who lost their homes in an apartment fire. They will hold a raffle on September 24th during The Other Guys Band concert and will continue through a movie on September 25th. The drawings for prizes will be live on their Facebook page after Sunday's movie.
KAKE TV
'Rest in peace': Family and friends celebrate life of Trey Jones
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE)- Family, loved ones and friends of Trey Jones came together at a Hutchinson church to say goodbye Saturday, over two months after a crash in Louisville, Kentucky cost him his life. The service was held at Hutch First Nazarene Church (Hutch First) Saturday morning, and included several...
KAKE TV
Downtown Wichita sculptures will receive a pop of color from local artist
As many people flock to downtown Wichita for Open Streets ICT, there will be one event going on that will bring color to downtown long after this weekend. The sculptures in downtown Wichita will be receiving new decorations in the form of crocheted hats and even overalls. Tamara Gonzales posts...
KAKE TV
Residents can return home following an early Saturday morning HAZMAT situation in Leon
LEON, Kan. (KAKE) - According to Butler County Dispatch, reverse 9-1-1 communication has been sent out advising nearly two dozen residents of Leon they can return back home following a suggested evacuation or shelter in place. This comes after fire crews were called out to work a structure fire in...
KAKE TV
Boil water advisory rescinded for Belle Plaine
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a boil water advisory for City of Belle Plaine public water supply system located in Sumner County. The advisory was issued because of a loss of pressure in the system, which could have resulted in bacterial contamination.
