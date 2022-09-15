WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Three of the WPD's highest ranking members are teaming up and demanding a more than $2,000,000 and the resignation of two top city leaders. "In my research into this, I have never seen anything where you had this level of leadership stepping forward in unison to say, this is wrong," said James Thompson, who is an attorney.

