Small plane makes hard landing on Henderson road
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson Fire Department responded to reports of a small plane crash landing on a road in Henderson Thursday afternoon.
According to the fire department, crews responded to the plane around 11:30 a.m. on Volunteer Boulevard near Raiders Way.
The plane took off from Camarillo, California around 10:05 a.m., according to FlightAware, a flight tracking website. The plane is described as a 1960 Beech M35 single engine with five seats.
Fire officials said no injuries were reported.
