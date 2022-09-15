Small plane makes hard landing on Henderson road

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson Fire Department responded to reports of a small plane crash landing on a road in Henderson Thursday afternoon.

According to the fire department, crews responded to the plane around 11:30 a.m. on Volunteer Boulevard near Raiders Way.

The plane took off from Camarillo, California around 10:05 a.m., according to FlightAware, a flight tracking website. The plane is described as a 1960 Beech M35 single engine with five seats.

Fire officials said no injuries were reported.

