ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8 News Now

Small plane makes hard landing on Henderson road

By Caroline Bleakley
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14ooBT_0hx3Jimw00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson Fire Department responded to reports of a small plane crash landing on a road in Henderson Thursday afternoon.

According to the fire department, crews responded to the plane around 11:30 a.m. on Volunteer Boulevard near Raiders Way.

The plane took off from Camarillo, California around 10:05 a.m., according to FlightAware, a flight tracking website. The plane is described as a 1960 Beech M35 single engine with five seats.

Fire officials said no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Traffic Accident#Henderson Fire Department#Flightaware#Nexstar Media Inc
8newsnow.com

Plane crash on last day of Reno Air Races leaves 1 dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A plane crash during the Reno Air Races left one person dead, according to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office. The event began on Wednesday, Sept. 14, and was scheduled until Sunday, Sept. 18. The crash occurred on the third lap of the Jet Gold Race....
RENO, NV
8newsnow.com

What’s Driving You Crazy? – Overhead signs turned off

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Just when you start getting used to some of the overhead signs on I-15, a few of them are being taken out of service. We’re talking about the short distance on the south 15 from Flamingo to Russell Rd, where the Nevada Dept of Transportation and the Regional Transportation Commission will be relocating a cable as part of your favorite new freeway project: the complete rebuilding of I-15 and Tropicana.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada Current

Removing grass may increase urban heat, study finds

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The Southern Nevada Water Authority runs what is likely the longest-running program to motivate homeowners to replace water-thirsty grass with desert landscaping, but a new study says that while the move may save water, the price could be a superheated city. In a new study, a team of researchers investigated the microclimate effects of three […] The post Removing grass may increase urban heat, study finds appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
8newsnow.com

Metro: Speed led to death of driver in north valley crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man was speeding Saturday when he crashed into a pickup truck at a north valley intersection, killing its 70-year-old driver, Metro police said. Corey Clark, 20, was traveling south on North Decatur Boulevard at 4:17 p.m. at “a high rate of speed”...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

5 shot at party in northeast Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating a shooting early Sunday that wounded five people attending a party in the northeast valley, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators. The shooting happened at about 1 a.m. at a residence in the 4800 block of Holt Avenue, near Marion Drive, which is north of East […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

No one hurt after shooting at Las Vegas mall

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - No one was hurt after someone fired several rounds at a Las Vegas mall Saturday night. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at Town Square Las Vegas, south of the Las Vegas Strip. Police said an unknown person...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas police: Man, stepson dead in 2nd murder-suicide in 2 days

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating an apparent murder suicide that took place Sunday afternoon in the south valley. Officers responded to a residence near Richmar Avenue and Bermuda road just after 5:30 p.m. when they found two adult men suffering from gunshot wounds. According to police, it appeared that 35-year-old […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy