Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
Who Is Elsa Bloodstone, the Monster Hunter in Disney+'s 'Werewolf by Night'?
Werewolf by Night will bring a number of new supernatural characters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, from Gael Garcia Bernal's titular lycanthrope to the massive heap of vegetation known as the Man-Thing. But the most important may be Laura Donnelly's Elsa Bloodstone. The entire special will take place at Bloodstone Castle, where a group of monster hunters fights for a mystic artifact.
Collider
'Haunted Mansion': Cast, Plot Details, Release Date, and Everything We Know So Far
The Walt Disney Company has become no stranger to adapting its original attractions into feature films. Certainly, the most well-known and successful example is the Pirates of the Caribbean series, which had a grand total of five films and created a modern pop culture icon with Captain Jack Sparrow. Since then, Disney has always been looking to make their theme park attractions into feature films, with examples including The Country Bears (2002), Tomorrowland (2015), and Jungle Cruise (2021). It's a concept that's showing no signs of stopping, with Hawkeye (2021) directors Bert & Bertie set to helm a film based on Big Thunder Mountain Railroad.
Collider
'Nothing Compares' Trailer: Sinéad O'Connor Documentary Heads to Showtime
The life of one of the biggest names in music during the late 1980s and early 1990s is the subject of a yet-to-be released documentary that’s already picking up a bounty of awards. Showtime’s Nothing Compares will document the life of Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor in a film that’s poised to only gain more momentum as it approaches its release. Recently, Showtime dropped the news that their latest project, which is helmed by Kathryn Ferguson, will not only be available for linear broadcasting and streaming, but that it will also be receiving a release in theaters in Los Angeles, New York, the U.K., and Ireland.
Collider
'The Secret Twins': Letitia Wright & Tamara Lawrance on Finding Their Chemistry as Sisters
The Secret Twins, from director Agnieszka Smoczyńska and screenwriter Andrea Seigel, and based on the book by Marjorie Wallace, tells the true story of twin sisters June and Jennifer Gibbons (played by Letitia Wright and Tamara Lawrance, respectively), who retreated into their own imaginations and isolated themselves by only speaking to each other. In a constant battle between being inseparable while also wanting to be independent, the inability of others to understand them eventually led to their institutionalization, as they fought to hold onto their creativity and each other.
RELATED PEOPLE
Collider
New ‘House of the Dragon’ Trailer Welcomes Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke to Westeros
With HBO’s House of the Dragon, we know that we are soon headed for a dance like no other, the dance of dragons as it would be known. However, before getting there, we were treated to a royal wedding that went down in typical George R. R. Martin style, leading to a rather rushed conclusion. In episode 5 titled We Light The Way, King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) sails to High Tide, the new seat of House Velaryon to broker a marriage between the two old Valyrian houses. Despite his trip taking a toll on his health, the marriage is agreed upon by Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steven Toussaint) to have their two children, Princes Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) and Ser Laenor (Theo Nate), wed. The introduction event at the Red Keep was no small affair, with various subplots simmering beneath the surface. It would, however, explode with the most unlikely of characters when Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) lunges for Ser Joffrey (Solly McLeod), Laenor’s lover, and beats him to death before all the guests.
Collider
Gina Prince-Bythewood Talks ‘The Woman King’ and How ‘Black Panther’s Success Changed Everything
With The Woman King now playing in theaters, I recently got to speak with director Gina Prince-Bythewood’s (The Old Guard, Love & Basketball) about making the movie inspired by true events. During the interview, Bythewood talked about how the success of Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther opened the door for The Woman King to be made, what she learned making The Old Guard that helped her on this film, the challenge of filming the action scenes, and the editing process.
Collider
‘The Woman King’ Reigns with $19 Million at Domestic Box Office
Mid-budget theatrical movies aren’t dead after all. Director Gina Prince-Bythewood’s historical drama The Woman King exceeded expectations with an estimated $19 million in its debut weekend at the box office. The film — starring and produced by Viola Davis — was projected to make between $13 million and $16 million going in to the weekend.
Collider
The 10 Best Pre-MCU Marvel Movies
Over the past fourteen years, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has grown into a Hollywood juggernaut, becoming the biggest franchise in the history of cinema. Producing and ever-increasing number of blockbuster films every year, as well as a growing range of TV shows, the MCU is showing no sign of slowing down.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
'Devil's Workshop' Red Band Trailer Shows Timothy Granaderos Caught in a Hellish Nightmare
Lionsgate's new horror film Devil's Workshop received a red band trailer unveiled by Bloody Disgusting, and it poses an interesting question - how far would you go to earn that big role in a film? For a struggling actor like Clayton (Timothy Granaderos) the answer is consorting with a real-life demonologist in order to prepare himself to be one on-screen. In his desperate search to come out on top and land the part, however, he ends up trapped in a hellish nightmare where the rituals are real and the consequences for dealing with demons are dire. The film opens in theaters, on digital, and on-demand on September 30.
Collider
'Euphoria', 'Ozark' and 'The White Lotus': How the 2022 Emmys Reaffirm That We Love Drugs
Last Monday, television's best and brightest gathered together to honor the most formidable performances of the year for the Primetime Emmy Awards. Namely, Zendaya made history as the first Black woman to win the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series twice for her role as Rue Bennett in Euphoria and the youngest actor to win two Emmys for acting, period. For anyone who has not watched Euphoria, her performance is just that: outstanding.
Collider
Ti West Explains Why He Chose an Emotional Monologue for 'Pearl's Climax
With October fast on September's heels, the horror genre has been churning out some fantastic, all-new original films, as well as prequels, sequels and everything in between. One such prequel is filmmaker Ti West's second part of his recently-announced X trilogy Pearl, starring Mia Goth. In the film, Goth portrays a young girl, Pearl, in the early 1900s whose only driving force in life is to become a star and escape her family's farm. Naive, ambitious and a bit unhinged, Pearl is willing to go to great, horrific lengths to obtain the lifestyle she wants. In an interview with Bloody Disgusting, West spoke on the movie's culmination in the form of a nearly 10-minute monologue, on Goth's incredible performance, and how it was all captured on film.
Collider
How To Watch 'Don't Worry Darling'
Olivia Wilde’s transition into a critically acclaimed director has been one for the books. The actress made her directorial debut with the 2019 coming-of-age buddy comedy film, Booksmart. The film starred Beanie Feldstein (Lady Bird), and Kaitlyn Dever (Dear Evan Hansen), as two accomplished but unpopular graduating high schoolers who decide to finally break the rules and party on their last day of classes. Booksmart was met with huge critical acclaim and received nominations from the Golden Globe Awards, GLAAD Media Awards, British Academy Film Awards, and more. So, when it was announced that Wilde was making another film, everyone could not wait to know more about the film.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
How to Watch 'The Cleaning Lady' Season 2
Get ready for the guns, cash, and blood to flow again in Sin City as The Cleaning Lady returns with the upcoming second season. After first premiering in January 2022, the show quickly became one of the best-performing new series of the year. It's a testament to the show's creator Miranda Kwok, who made such an engaging story that has a South-Asian female lead and family at the center of it all. The series also highlights the socially relevant crisis of the treatment of undocumented immigrants and the struggle for healthcare, especially in the US.
Collider
From 'Parasite' to 'The Godfather': The Top 10 Letterboxd Movies Ranked by IMDb Score
Launched in 2011, Letterboxd is a social media platform for movie fans to share their movie ratings and reviews. In some ways, it's a somewhat similar environment to the realm of reviews on IMDb, an online database with information about various types of media where users can also rate and review their favorite films.
Collider
Why 'PRIMAL's Spear and Fang Are the Perfect Man & Beast Duo
Genndy Tartakovsky's PRIMAL indulges in the ludicrously pulp appeal of a caveman riding atop a tyrannosaurus rex into battle against a veritable animal kingdom of prehistoric monstrosities and sword-clad conquerors. The series is built entirely on the relationship between neanderthal Spear (Aaron LaPlante) and reptilian apex-predator Fang as they have each other's backs and survive the savage world around them. PRIMAL is a story about survival and the persevering strength of loyalty, in doing so perfecting the archetypal man-and-beast friendship demonstrated by Spear and Fang.
Collider
'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Episode 5 Easter Eggs You May Have Missed
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-5 of She-Hulk. A new week means a new episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and if the episode title is any indication, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) is feeling “Mean, Green, and Straight Poured into These Jeans” as she fights a legal battle over her own pseudonym. Meanwhile, Nikki (Ginger Gonzaga) and Augustus ‘Pug’ Pugliese (Josh Segarra) track down a discreet and exclusive costume designer with the hopes of getting Jen some new She-Hulk-sized clothing to expand her limited wardrobe. Jen continues to explore her identity as She-Hulk and how it defines her, stumbling across several key Easter eggs and references along the way.
Collider
Marvel's 'Thunderbolts' Cast and Character Guide
Fans who attended the Marvel, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Studio Showcase were really expecting some news on the anticipated project that's set to start Phase 6, Fantastic Four (2024). The Marvel Cinematic Universe reboot of Marvel's First Family has been the subject of fan casting galore after John Krasinski made a surprise appearance as Mr. Fantastic in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), so fans were expecting some sort of casting after WandaVision (2021) director Matt Shakman was announced to helm the project. Alas, it wasn't meant to be, as the only news that studio head Kevin Feige had about the movie at the D23 Showcase was that there was no news. The project is just too early and far out to share anything further. However, we did get some information on the film that will be directly preceding Fantastic Four in the current film slate: Thunderbolts (2024).
Collider
How 'The Rings of Power' Episode 4 Explores Parent-Children Relationships
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 4 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. It doesn't matter what universe you come from, navigating the relationship with your parents is never an easy thing. In Middle-Earth, especially, fathers and sons are frequently found at odds with one another, and this week's episode of The Rings of Power further explored this Lord of the Rings trope in a drastic and emotional way. Episode 4, "The Great Wave," put parents and their children on opposite sides of their plot lines, forcing a generational clash that is sure to move the general narrative of the Prime Video show in interesting directions.
Collider
'Susie Searches': Alex Wolff Explains Why Kiersey Clemons Is One of His Favorite Scene Partners
If movies that explore social media and insta-fame’s impact on society can be considered a rising sub-genre, consider it a new personal favorite. We just saw Not Okay excel with a story about a young woman desperate for followers who opts to flat-out lie about having lived through a bombing and now Sophia Kargman is making a big impression exploring similar themes through her feature directorial debut, Susie Searches.
Collider
How Cate Blanchett Pitched Her Own Episode of 'Documentary Now!' Season 4
As Season 53 – or Season 4, who’s counting – of the acclaimed series Documentary Now! approaches its premiere date, fans of the comedy series are eager to know as much as they can about the upcoming episodes, as well as what ideas were contemplated when putting the new season together. During this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, in which the series had an early screening of the two-part premiere episode "Soldier of Illusion", Collider sat down with series co-creator Fred Armisen and producers Alex Buono and Rhys Thomas to talk about the show.
Comments / 0