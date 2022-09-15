NBC's much-loved medical drama New Amsterdam is all set to return for its fifth and final season. The series was conceived by David Schulner and is based on Dr. Eric Manheimer's autobiography Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital and his 15 years as the hospital's medical director. New Amsterdam follows the smart and endearing Dr. Max Goodwin, the newest medical director at the oldest public hospital in the country, as he maneuvers the hospital’s regulations to improve things. The doctors and employees are skeptical of Dr. Goodwin's plans to shred the red tape and deliver top-notch care, but he must challenge the status quo and demonstrate that he would stop at nothing to revitalize this underfunded and undervalued hospital and restore it to its former glory.

