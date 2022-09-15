Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Friend of man who helped steal 76+ guns in Westland, Dearborn Heights turns him in for reward money
WESTLAND, Mich. – A robber who helped steal at least 76 guns from stores in Westland and Dearborn Heights went over to his friend’s house afterward to show him the weapons, and that friend turned him and his brother in for a $20,000 reward, police said. Westland gun...
Dearborn Press & Guide
Melvindale man who died during carjacking identified
The Wayne County Medical Examiner’s office said that Jervon Jones, 31, of Melvindale was the man killed when he allegedly tried to carjack a man in Dearborn Heights. Jones was run over by his would-be victim at about 6:30 a.m. Sept. 4. Two people attempted to carjack a man...
Michigan Robber Helps Steal 76+ Guns, Friend Turns On Him For Reward Money
The robberies took place in Westland and Dearborn Heights.
fox2detroit.com
Police: Drunken man slams innocent driver into pump at Eastpointe gas station
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A drunken driver caused a crash that destroyed an innocent driver's car after he ran a red light Wednesday in Eastpointe, police said. According to police, Dalton Ray Leforce, 28, of Sterling Heights, was driving north on Gratiot when he ran a red light at 10 Mile and hit a Ford Fusion driven by a 16-year-old girl. The impact pushed the driver of the Fusion to swerve and hit a gas pump at a station on the corner.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit carjacking suspects caught after crashing on I-375
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Carjacking suspects are in custody after crashing on I-375 in Detroit on Monday afternoon. Michigan State Police were helping Detroit police surveil a pickup truck after a recent carjacking when the driver fled authorities on Jefferson. The driver drove east into Downtown Detroit and started driving erratically. Police said they terminated the pursuit when they lost track of the truck.
fox2detroit.com
Aaron Salter, wrongly convicted of murder, charged with choking woman and holding her against her will
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit man who was freed four years ago after spending 15 years in prison for a murder he didn't commit is back behind bars after he was charged with choking a love interest, threatening her with a gun, and holding her against her will. Aaron...
Driver shot at 10 times while driving on I-75, MSP investigating
Michigan State Police are investigating after a man said another driver opened fire on his car along I-75 Saturday night, shooting around 10 times near Hazel Park
Detroit News
Jury acquits Detroit man charged with killing baby girl in 2020
Detroit — A jury acquitted a Detroit man who was charged with killing a baby girl he was caring for, according to prosecutors. Dwan Dudley, 27, was caring for the 7-month-old baby at the time of her February 2020 death, prosecutors said when charges were filed that year. Dudley was an acquaintance of the baby's mother.
plymouthvoice.com
Relentless investigation work results in fast arrest
Sep. 17, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. Canton Police report relentless investigation work and cooperation from the Dearborn Heights Police Department led to the prompt arrest of a 41-year-old Monroe man who allegedly robbed a Canton drug store at gun point on June 25. John Sameul Dooley III was arraigned and charged...
Suspects riding in minivan shoot on occupied vehicle in Northwest Detroit, police searching for tips
Police are on the hunt for suspects who allegedly fired shots from a passenger van while driving on the city’s Northwest side late Thursday morning.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Elderly woman, son caught in crossfire on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – An elderly woman and her son were caught in the crossfire of a dangerous dispute they had nothing to do with on Detroit’s west side. The 81-year-old woman battling cancer and her 61-year-old son went about their business inside their house when bullets started to ring out.
fox2detroit.com
Prosecutor Karen McDonald seeks to curb gun violence by reporting advanced warning signs
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - From active shooter drills to expelling students that break the rules - America's attempts to curb gun violence in schools has not been successful. Research finds that many of the methods used by school districts to reduce the rate of shootings don't achieve their intended goal.
Tip submitted in Monroe County bank robbery investigation leads to arrest of 69-year-old man in Toledo
An alleged bank robber is in custody after Monroe County Sheriff deputies tracked him down to a home across the state border in Toledo, authorities said.
ClickOnDetroit.com
A Detroit woman’s house and pool were hit by gunfire
DETROIT – A Detroit woman pleads with the police to put an end to the gunfire happening right outside of her home. Lisa Barton, a resident of southwest Detroit, watched her home security footage back to see shots being fired, hitting her pool and her home. This happened at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Detroit motorcyclist caught going almost triple the speed limit was a felon with a gun, MSP says
When troopers clocked a motorcyclist going 90 mph in a 35 mph zone Thursday night, they didn’t expect to find out he was a convicted felon and in possession of a handgun.
ClickOnDetroit.com
State police search for 18-year-old in connection with Inkster liquor store murder
INKSTER, Mich. – State police are searching for an 18-year-old in connection with a murder at an Inkster liquor store. The incident happened Aug. 6 at the Twenty Five Hour Party Store on Michigan Avenue in Inkster. A 17-year-old boy was found dead inside the store, Michigan State Police said.
fox2detroit.com
Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald offers a new plan to curb gun violence
With the spike in gun violence the past two years elevating the rate of deaths from firearms among kids to some of their highest ever, the Oakland County prosecutor is introducing a new plan aimed. The early reporting system would empower students and teachers to better identify the behaviors that potential shooters exhibit before they turn violent.
13abc.com
TPD searching for suspects allegedly involved in theft from Costco
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are searching for two suspects who are allegedly involved in a theft where thousands of dollars worth of items were stolen from Costco last week. TPD responded to a theft call at the Costco located at 3405 W Central Ave. in Toledo. When police...
The Oakland Press
Case against Pontiac mother charged in stabbings bound over to circuit court
The case against a Pontiac mother of nine accused of stabbing four people, including a teenager, has been bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial. At the conclusion of a preliminary exam Sept. 16 in 50th District Court, Judge Cynthia Thomas Walker said there was probable cause to advance the case against Candis Wright-McDonald, aka Candis Wright, to the higher court.
Police release photo, description of woman who robbed Warren bank at gunpoint
Detectives with the Warren Police Department are still searching for a woman wanted for an armed bank robbery on Thursday. The suspect then fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.
