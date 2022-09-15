Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
SD CEO east hosting Women’s Visionary Summit next week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For years the South Dakota Center for Enterprise opportunity or SD CEO has worked to support women in business from their office at Black Hill State University in Spearfish. Now the organization has expanded, adding a new east side women’s center in Sioux Falls...
Bridge Demolition to Disrupt I-229 Traffic in Sioux Falls
If you're driving on Interstate 229 in Sioux Falls late at night this week, there's a detour in your future. The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says that demolition of the 60th Street North bridge I-229 will begin Tuesday (September 20). The work will commence from 8:00 PM to...
KELOLAND TV
Flea market highlights Hispanic culture
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Hispanic Chamber of Commerce hosted their second flea market in Sioux Falls Saturday. Vendors from Sioux Falls and nearby sold food, clothing and more. One of the vendors was Comida De Casa, which was selling homemade empanadas. “It’s been great seeing...
KELOLAND TV
60th Street N bridge removal starts Tuesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Crews in Sioux Falls will be removing a bridge in the northeastern part of the city on Tuesday. The contractor will removing the 60th Street N bridge over Interstate 229. The work means I-229 will be closed from the I-90 interchange to Benson Road in both directions for about three days.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KELOLAND TV
Crime data in Sioux Falls out-pacing 2 prior years
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Calls for service to Sioux Falls Police through August of this year out-paced 2020 and 2021 in the same time frame. Through August the Sioux Falls Police has received 86,591 compared to 86,069 in 2021 and 86,141 in 2021. Police chief Jon Thum said...
KELOLAND TV
First public hearing for new social studies standards Monday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Board of Educational Standards is set to hold its first of four public hearings concerning the new proposed over 120-page social studies standards. The meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday at the Dakota Event Center in Aberdeen. Anybody interested in...
KELOLAND TV
Elementary students get their hands dirty growing their own food
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– Elementary students are getting the chance to grow their own food, right in the heart of Sioux Falls. Last spring, students from Eugene Field Elementary got the chance to plant their own garden plots just a block away from school at Iron Fox Farms. Now, they’re getting the chance to walk to the garden and harvest their produce, something they’ve been waiting on for a long time.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Concerned citizens intercepted kidnapping in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Concerned citizens intercepted a kidnapping by flagging down Sioux Falls police and directed them to a suspicious suspect in possession of a one-year-old child. Authorities with the Sioux Falls Police Department said officers were driving through Sioux Falls Saturday morning when concerned citizens...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, September 17
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, September 17. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A rapid city teacher, who was a member of the governor’s commission on social studies standards, says he is frustrated with the way the new proposal was adopted.
KELOLAND TV
‘The whole day has been unreal’: Veterans welcomed back after DC trip
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Eighty-four area veterans returned to Sioux Falls last weekend from a day of touring memorials in the Washington, D.C. area to find that their Midwest Honor Flight experience was not over. After veterans, guardians and Midwest Honor Flight crew toured D.C. and northern Virginia,...
dakotanewsnow.com
Kids and long haul COVID: Sioux Falls family shares journey
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Before the fall of 2020, Anna Burt had a normal life. “Regular kid doing regular kid things, playing basketball, going skiing, you know, riding her bike,” said Mom Jody Burt. She became sick and was not recovering. Her first COVID test was negative....
What Are All Those Semi Trucks Doing in Sioux Falls This Week?
The South Dakota Truck Convoy at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls is the reason you'll be seeing so many spiffed-up semis this week around the Sioux Falls area!. The 19th Annual Convoy rolls back into Sioux Falls on Friday (September 16) for a truly unique fundraising event for South Dakota Special Olympics.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KELOLAND TV
Smoke detectors & creating an escape route
We’ve all been there. You’re in the middle of making dinner when all of a sudden things get a little too hot and your fire alarm starts blaring. Are you one of those people who remains calm, or do you switch into panic mode? Sioux Falls Fire Rescue Fire Inspector, Tyler Tjeerdsma, stopped by to take us through the steps we need to take to develop a plan with our family, so we are all better prepared and able to overcome that tendency to panic.
KELOLAND TV
Tearing down and repurposing
HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) – Buildings get torn down all the time, but it’s not every day that almost every single piece of material is salvaged and repurposed. That’s what is happening to a former cabinetry building just outside of Harrisburg. Noteboom RV in Harrisburg bought this building...
101.9 KELO-FM
Sioux Falls meth dealer sentenced
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Sioux Falls meth dealer now knows his fate. Oleg Vasiliyvich Manuylo, age 30, was sentenced to 10 years and one month in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release. Manuylo knowingly and intentionally conspired with others known and unknown, to distribute...
KELOLAND TV
Pursuit leads to arrest; Fatal 4-wheeler crash; Social studies standard public hearing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, September 19. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A Missouri man was arrested after a weekend traffic stop in Beresford. A teenager is dead after a four-wheeler collided with...
KELOLAND TV
Crime trends show increase in gun violence
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Gun violence continues to rise in the Sioux Falls area. That’s one of the main takeaways from a public safety briefing held by city and county officials Monday morning. Assaults and robberies are up while rape and murder are down. But law enforcement...
KELOLAND TV
Bank robbery suspect makes federal court appearance
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls bank robbery suspect appeared in federal court on Monday. 22-year old Ayub Mohamed is accused of robbing the Wells Fargo Bank, near Cliff Avenue and Rice Street, on August 23. Court papers say he had a gun and left the bank...
KELOLAND TV
Inside KELOLAND: Levitt; Pork Showdown; Honor Flight; Queen’s death
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On this edition of Inside KELOLAND we will get a recap of a busy summer for the Levitt Concert Series. The series drew thousands of music fans this summer. A pork showdown in downtown Sioux Falls has reached mid-point in the contest. Organizers will...
KELOLAND TV
42-year-old accused of distributing fentanyl
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Minnehaha County man with a history of drug charges is now accused of giving someone a dangerous dose of fentanyl. The federal case against 42-year-old Jason Winckler was unsealed today. According to court papers, Winckler distributed the drug on March 18th, and the...
Comments / 4