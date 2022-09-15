Read full article on original website
Two suspects arrested, accused of stealing a van from 7-Eleven
Two suspects were arrested after Cape Coral police say they stole a van from 7-Eleven on Cape Coral Parkway on September 16. Xavier David Sturgeon, 19, and Nicole Lynn Waynee, 24, were arrested on charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle, grand theft, and use or possession of an ID of another person without consent, according to Cape Coral Police Department.
2 men suspected of burglarizing Estero Food Mart
Two men are suspected of burglarizing a business in Estero early Monday morning. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, two men seen in surveillance photos were involved in burglarizing the Estero Food Mart at 10371 Corkscrew Commons Drive. If you have any information on them, you can contact...
FMPD release new photos of the kidnapping and carjacking suspect
FMPD released new photos of the suspect who kidnapped a 3-year-old and carjacked a pickup truck from the Citgo on Palm Beach Boulevard on September 16. FMPD said this man is considered armed and dangerous. On September 16, a woman was pumping gas at the Citgo on Palm Beach Boulevard...
Suspect ID wanted in south Fort Myers Sunoco burglary
Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person seen breaking into a gas station in south Fort Myers. Crime Stoppers says the suspect broke into the Sunoco off of McGregor Boulevard and Winkler Road early in the morning on September 14. Video from...
Woman sentenced to 25 years for attempted murder
A Lehigh Acres woman has been found guilty and sentenced to 25 years in prison for first-degree murder.
A person shot in Fort Myers on Monday
One person has been shot outside of a store at Palm Avenue and Lincoln Boulevard in Lee County Monday evening. According to a Fort Myers Police Officer, a shooting investigation is taking place at the Fort Myers scene. The shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. on Monday evening in front of...
Man arrested after woman found dead in Punta Gorda home
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — A man was arrested after Charlotte County deputies found a 20-year-old woman dead in a Punta Gorda home. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), Nicholas Fontanez, 22, called 9-1-1, saying he hurt the woman during an argument on Friday, Sep. 16. The...
Body of apparent shooting victim found dumped near Charlotte/Lee line
According to the sheriff's department, the body of a 49-year-old man was found Monday morning in a wooded area off U.S. 41, a short distance from the Lee County line.
Security footage of kidnapping and carjacking on Palm Beach Blvd
Security footage of the kidnapping and carjacking on Palm Beach Boulevard on Friday. A woman was pumping gas at the Citgo on Palm Beach Boulevard when police say a man threatened her with a knife stole her truck, and drove away with her 3-year-old son inside. The boy was found...
Naples felon arrested after trying to hijack car
NAPLES, Fla. — A Naples felon has been arrested after he allegedly tried to hijack a car while running from deputies Friday evening. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), at around 6:07 p.m. deputies tried to pull over a bicyclist they believed had two felony warrants. The bicyclist identified as 53-year-old Thomas Dersch turned into a 7-Eleven parking lot located at 4612 Tamiami Trail N.
Charlotte County deputies investigate death of man found in the woods
Charlotte County detectives are investigating the death of a man whose body was found on Monday in the woods riddled with gunshot wounds. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, CCSO was notified of a body dumped in a wooded area just over the Lee County line on US-41. The 49-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds, with the official cause of death pending autopsy results.
Naples woman uses pliers to steal thousands in merchandise from fashion store
NAPLES, Fla. – Collier County deputies arrested a woman caught stealing from a Naples fashion store. Deputies were called to True Fashionistas on Vanderbilt Beach Road after shop employees spotted a woman who they said had previously shoplifted from the store. Deputies met with the shop owners, who pointed out the woman.
Sanibel Man Accused of Voyeurism Pleads Not Guilty
Scott Shankster, 45, of Sanibel was arrested Aug. 26 and charged with voyeurism and prowling following a police investigation of a suspicious male outside a family’s home at nighttime. Shankster was allegedly crouched in some bushes within sight of a juvenile female’s bedroom window, when he was startled by...
3-year-old child kidnapped in Fort Myers found in Tice
The Fort Myers Police Department said it has found a 3-year-old child that went missing after a vehicle was carjacked. A family is relieved after a harrowing Friday afternoon, but a sigh of relief now that the mother and 3-year-old child have been reunited. According to the Fort Myers Police...
Sanibel police identify 22 victims in bathroom voyeurism case
Sanibel police have identified 22 people who appeared in video covertly taken inside of the Bowman Beach bathroom on the island. Police arrested 58-year-old Dana Caruso, who is accused of placing the camera in the bathroom at the end of July. The device captured more than 270 videos running on...
Shed wall collapses killing a man in Collier County
A man died in the Golden Gate Estates after a wood frame wall fell on him while doing construction work on a shed at his home. The victim’s wife, Anita Anthony, found him pinned underneath the wooden wall. At the time of the accident, Anita was inside the home taking care of their disabled son.
Student threatens to blow up bus, shoot students at Florida middle school
A student was arrested after making several mass casualty threats to a Southwest Florida middle school.
Arrest made in Lehigh Acres death investigation that began in June
Deputies have made an arrest in the Lehigh Acres death investigation that began in June of this year, when a15-year-old boy was shot and killed.
DeSoto grandmother shares pain after 12-year-old grandson is killed while crossing the street
A family and a community are heartbroken after a 12-year-old boy was hit by a car and killed. His mother, who was also hit, is fighting for her life. Someone plowed into them while they were crossing the street in DeSoto County Saturday afternoon. The mom was also pushing a stroller, but the toddler inside was not seriously hurt.
12-year-old arrested, accused of threatening to blow up a school bus
A 12-year-old boy was arrested after making a threat to blow up a school bus at Gulf Middle School. On September 15, Cape Coral Police Department officers were dispatched to Gulf Middle School in reference to a school threat that occurred on September 14. The School Resource Officer was contacted...
