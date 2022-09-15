ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

oilcity.news

Summit Rest Area along I-80 in Wyoming to close for repairs, cleaning

CASPER, Wyo. — The Summit Rest Area along Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie in Wyoming will close on Thursday, Sept. 22 and Friday, Sept. 23, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The rest area, located near mile marker 323 east of Laramie, is closing to allow for...
LARAMIE, WY
oilcity.news

15 cases added to Wyoming Missing Persons database since start of summer; 12 involve minors

CASPER, Wyo. — Fifteen missing persons cases have been added to the Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigations missing persons database since the start of summer. Twelve of the missing people are males and three are females. Twelve of the 15 missing people added to the database this summer were also under the age of 18 at the time they were reported missing.
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Trial begins for Casper woman accused of aggravated vehicular homicide

CASPER, Wyo. — The trial of Yvonne Kessel, charged with aggravated homicide by vehicle, began Monday in Natrona County District Court. Kessel is charged in the death of Cruz Paulsen on the afternoon of Nov. 7, 2021. Emergency and police units were dispatched to the intersection of East 3rd and South Country Club Road around 4:01 p.m. for a report of an accident involving a motorcycle and a minivan.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (9/16/22–9/17/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Three new engines arrive to help Casper Fire-EMS respond to emergencies

CASPER, Wyo. — Three new fire engines have arrived to help the Casper Fire-EMS Department respond to emergencies in the community. Engines 2, 3 and 6 have all been inspected by Casper Fire-EMS personnel and will be placed into service this week, the department said in a press release on Monday. Ceremonies will be held for the first day of service for each engine at its respective station, and residents are welcome to attend.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Fire Took Multiple Hoses to Extinguish

There was a structure fire at approximately 10:45 PM last night on the 1000 block of Sussex, according to a Casper Fire-EMS news release. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the structure. "Firefighters gained access and used multiple hose lines to extinguish the fire. Occupants were home...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Chance for rain returns to Casper Tuesday night through Thursday

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper is expected to see some unseasonably warm temperatures on Monday and Tuesday, but some cooler weather and a chance for rain will return by the middle of the week, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. The high on Monday is forecast near 82...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Sam, Somebody Found Your Stuffies on Outer Drive!!

Sam needs your help, Casper. A good Samaritan (did you know that Samaritan is capitalized? We didn't until just now) in Casper posted to Casper Classifieds that they found a box of Stuffies (that's stuffed animals for those who aren't Millennials or Gen Z or those trying to sound cool by sounding like Millennials or Gen Z) on Outer Drive/Wyoming Boulevard.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (9/19/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Pleas on felony charges cannot be entered...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Weekly arrest report (9/8/22–9/16/22)

CASPER, Wyo — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) Oil Bowl 2022: NCHS keeps trophy from KWHS on Friday

CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County High School Mustangs kept the Oil Bowl trophy for the sixth year in a row after defeating Kelly Walsh High School 26–6 on Friday night. NC’s Evan Lango was the first to put NC on the board in the first quarter. KW was able to get into the end zone near the start of the third quarter, but it wasn’t enough to build momentum in their favor.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Wheatland Man Charged with Felony Fraud and Forgery

A judge ordered a Wheatland man held on a $3,000 bond for three felony charges during intitial appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Wednesday. Judge Michael Patchen said Austin Scott Lee McClain is charged with:. Forgery. Fraud by Check. Conspiracy. According to the affidavit, McClain wrote a check for...
WHEATLAND, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County divorce filings (9/6/22–9/14/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Sept. 6 through Sept. 14. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) Casper gathers at 2022 Solabration on Saturday

CASPER, Wyo. — The sixth annual Solabration got underway at the Labyrinth on Saturday. The event featured free cultural performances, including hoop dancer Jasmine Pickner Bell and family with the North Bell drummers/singers; a fire performance by Miranda Bressler; and live music by Red Butte.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Family homeless after Saturday night house fire in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper family is homeless after fire damaged a house on Saturday night. According to a release from Casper Fire-EMS, a call for a structure fire at the 1000 block of Sussex arrived at about 10:45 p.m. Heavy smoke was found coming from the house when firefighters arrived.
CASPER, WY

