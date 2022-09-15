Read full article on original website
oilcity.news
Summit Rest Area along I-80 in Wyoming to close for repairs, cleaning
CASPER, Wyo. — The Summit Rest Area along Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie in Wyoming will close on Thursday, Sept. 22 and Friday, Sept. 23, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The rest area, located near mile marker 323 east of Laramie, is closing to allow for...
oilcity.news
15 cases added to Wyoming Missing Persons database since start of summer; 12 involve minors
CASPER, Wyo. — Fifteen missing persons cases have been added to the Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigations missing persons database since the start of summer. Twelve of the missing people are males and three are females. Twelve of the 15 missing people added to the database this summer were also under the age of 18 at the time they were reported missing.
oilcity.news
Red Flag Warning to take effect at noon Monday in central Wyoming, including Natrona
CASPER, Wyo. — A Red Flag Warning is set to take effect in central and north central Wyoming at noon Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Unseasonably warm temperatures combined with strong winds and low humidity could create erratic fire behavior, the NWS in Riverton said.
oilcity.news
Trial begins for Casper woman accused of aggravated vehicular homicide
CASPER, Wyo. — The trial of Yvonne Kessel, charged with aggravated homicide by vehicle, began Monday in Natrona County District Court. Kessel is charged in the death of Cruz Paulsen on the afternoon of Nov. 7, 2021. Emergency and police units were dispatched to the intersection of East 3rd and South Country Club Road around 4:01 p.m. for a report of an accident involving a motorcycle and a minivan.
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (9/16/22–9/17/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
oilcity.news
Three new engines arrive to help Casper Fire-EMS respond to emergencies
CASPER, Wyo. — Three new fire engines have arrived to help the Casper Fire-EMS Department respond to emergencies in the community. Engines 2, 3 and 6 have all been inspected by Casper Fire-EMS personnel and will be placed into service this week, the department said in a press release on Monday. Ceremonies will be held for the first day of service for each engine at its respective station, and residents are welcome to attend.
oilcity.news
Wyoming gas costs remain above national average; price jumps ~14 cents in Natrona County in a week
CASPER, Wyo. — The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline on Monday, Sept. 19 is down slightly in Wyoming compared with a week ago but is up about 14 cents in Natrona County, according to AAA data. The statewide average cost for regular gasoline stands at $3.805...
Casper Fire Took Multiple Hoses to Extinguish
There was a structure fire at approximately 10:45 PM last night on the 1000 block of Sussex, according to a Casper Fire-EMS news release. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the structure. "Firefighters gained access and used multiple hose lines to extinguish the fire. Occupants were home...
oilcity.news
Chance for rain returns to Casper Tuesday night through Thursday
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper is expected to see some unseasonably warm temperatures on Monday and Tuesday, but some cooler weather and a chance for rain will return by the middle of the week, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. The high on Monday is forecast near 82...
Sam, Somebody Found Your Stuffies on Outer Drive!!
Sam needs your help, Casper. A good Samaritan (did you know that Samaritan is capitalized? We didn't until just now) in Casper posted to Casper Classifieds that they found a box of Stuffies (that's stuffed animals for those who aren't Millennials or Gen Z or those trying to sound cool by sounding like Millennials or Gen Z) on Outer Drive/Wyoming Boulevard.
oilcity.news
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (9/19/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Pleas on felony charges cannot be entered...
oilcity.news
Weekly arrest report (9/8/22–9/16/22)
CASPER, Wyo — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
oilcity.news
Cheyenne mayor: Proposed $1.1B meat-packing plant would be among largest in North America
CASPER, Wyo. — Cheyenne could be getting one of North America’s largest meat-packing plants, Mayor Patrick Collins said in his weekly “Mayor’s Minute” column. The proposed facility would be built in Cheyenne’s Swan Ranch Business Park, Collins said. “It is early in the process,...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Oil Bowl 2022: NCHS keeps trophy from KWHS on Friday
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County High School Mustangs kept the Oil Bowl trophy for the sixth year in a row after defeating Kelly Walsh High School 26–6 on Friday night. NC’s Evan Lango was the first to put NC on the board in the first quarter. KW was able to get into the end zone near the start of the third quarter, but it wasn’t enough to build momentum in their favor.
Wheatland Man Charged with Felony Fraud and Forgery
A judge ordered a Wheatland man held on a $3,000 bond for three felony charges during intitial appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Wednesday. Judge Michael Patchen said Austin Scott Lee McClain is charged with:. Forgery. Fraud by Check. Conspiracy. According to the affidavit, McClain wrote a check for...
capcity.news
Laramie County divorce filings (9/6/22–9/14/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Sept. 6 through Sept. 14. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
PHOTOS: Thick Fog Causes at Least One Accident
A thick fog settled over Natrona County this morning that made road visibility especially poor. There was at least one accident where a hay trailer overturned near the Hat Six Exit around 7:30 a.m. The wreck did not appear to cause much of a delay. This story will be updated...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Casper gathers at 2022 Solabration on Saturday
CASPER, Wyo. — The sixth annual Solabration got underway at the Labyrinth on Saturday. The event featured free cultural performances, including hoop dancer Jasmine Pickner Bell and family with the North Bell drummers/singers; a fire performance by Miranda Bressler; and live music by Red Butte.
oilcity.news
Family homeless after Saturday night house fire in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper family is homeless after fire damaged a house on Saturday night. According to a release from Casper Fire-EMS, a call for a structure fire at the 1000 block of Sussex arrived at about 10:45 p.m. Heavy smoke was found coming from the house when firefighters arrived.
oilcity.news
Heavy rain possible in Wyoming; Casper could see rain Friday, Saturday, then sunny Sunday
CASPER, Wyo. — Scattered thunderstorms are expected in the National Weather Service in Riverton’s forecast region on Friday, with storms expected to be most numerous in northern and western Wyoming. Heavy rain could occur in some of the storms, the NWS in Riverton forecasts. In Casper, there is...
