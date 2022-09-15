Read full article on original website
Sarah Barry
4d ago
That area of town already has a horrible stench problem because of the old city dump over on Old Frankfort Pike. I stayed at Staybridge for the month of July and sometimes you could hard to go outside because the stench was so bad. I can't imagine adding another layer of stench as well as the toxicity of chemicals that will be in the air. the prevailing winds in that area will bring most of it back into the Leestown Road area as well as on the inside of the circle as well as all the way through those subdivisions on the outside of the circle I don't think it's going to be a good idea and I think it's going to be enormous amount of lawsuits down the road especially when children and livestock start showing up with cancers and dying.
