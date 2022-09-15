MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a 14-year-old boy last seen by his mother at a Dauphin County grocery store. State Police say Zane Gray was last seen at Karns Foods on S. Union Street in Middletown around 1 p.m. on Sept. 17. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie, pink beanie, and red sweatpants with Jordan printed on the left leg. He’s also believed to have a bruised left eye.

