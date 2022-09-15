Read full article on original website
erienewsnow.com
2 State troopers injured in collision following chase on Pennsylvania highway, authorities say
LIMERICK, Pennsylvania (KYW) -- Two state troopers were seriously injured during a chase on Route 422 near Limerick, authorities say. The troopers were chasing a U-Haul box truck allegedly involved in some recent thefts in the area on Saturday around 3 a.m. The troopers were called to respond to a...
WGAL
DUI suspect crashes car with child inside, Upper Allen Township police say
UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman who had a child in her car was involved in a suspected DUI crash in Cumberland County this weekend, according to police. Related video above: Crash scene, suspect photo. Upper Allen Township police said they were called to a single-vehicle crash around...
abc27.com
PennDOT data shows decrease in death & crashes due to roundabouts
PENNSYLVANIA (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT announced Monday that their departmental data shows an overall decrease in deaths, injuries, and crashes after 33 intersections were replaced with 36 roundabouts. According to PennDOT, recently reviewed data for 36 roundabouts at different intersections that were previously stop signs or traffic lights. The roundabouts...
Teen ran stop sign before fatal crash in Lehigh County, police say
An 18-year-old Hershey man ran a stop sign before a fatal collision Saturday night on Route 309 in Lynn Township, Pennsylvania State Police report. Gabriel R. Whitesell was driving a 1997 Honda Civic about 8:30 p.m. west on Mountain Road when he failed to stop at the intersection with Route 309, police said. A 2018 Dodge Journey heading north on Route 309 slammed into the driver’s side of the Honda, police said.
abc27.com
Multiple cars, dashboards stolen from Lancaster County dealerships
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County are investigating the thefts of multiple vehicles and vehicle parts at area car dealerships. Northern Lancaster County Regional Police say they are numerous ongoing investigations into the thefts. At one dealership police say three vehicles were reported stolen on September...
Trash pick-up bills rise in Dauphin County
Residents in Middle Paxton Township, Dauphin County, are the latest to learn that their trash pick-up bills are rising.
Remains found identified as Pennsylvania teen missing since 1969
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have announced human remains discovered in Luzerne County are of a teen who went missing in 1969. According to state police, human remains discovered in November 2012 off Alden Mountain Road have been identified as those of a Wilkes-Barre teenager who went missing four decades earlier. Pennsylvania State Police […]
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police looking for missing teen in Dauphin County
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a 14-year-old boy last seen by his mother at a Dauphin County grocery store. State Police say Zane Gray was last seen at Karns Foods on S. Union Street in Middletown around 1 p.m. on Sept. 17. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie, pink beanie, and red sweatpants with Jordan printed on the left leg. He’s also believed to have a bruised left eye.
Pennsylvania farmhouse fire leaves 4 dead, 1 missing; Cause sought
GREENVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Four people died and one remains missing following a fire at a farmhouse in western Pennsylvania, authorities said. Fire crews in Mercer County were called to the Delaware Township blaze near Fredonia at about midnight Thursday and found the multi-story farmhouse engulfed in flames. Officials said about a dozen fire departments […]
Crash on Route 45 in Union County claims life of woman
Mifflinburg, Pa. — A Mifflinburg woman was killed early Sunday morning in a one-vehicle crash in Union County on Route 45 near Hackenburg Road in Hartley Township. State police at Milton say Melissa A. Dziadzio, 31, was traveling east shortly before 2 a.m. on Route 45 when she lost control of her car on a right curve. Dziadzio's 2009 Ford Focus went off the road, hit a utility pole, and traveled into a field before coming to rest in a row of pine trees.
abc27.com
Victim of fatal York County crash identified
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One man has died after a crash occurred on the evening of Saturday, Sept. 17 in Jackson Township, York County. According to a release from the York County Coroner’s office, the multi-vehicle crash occurred with entrapment in the 1000 block of Hanover Road. The coroner’s office was dispatched at 7:16 p.m.
Kangaroo rescued by game wardens in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — State Game Wardens recently received a tip that led them to Littlestown, Adams County for someone illegally possessing a kangaroo. Officials say a concerned citizen sent a tip to the Pennsylvania Game Commission's Operation Game Thief of a Facebook post advertising the sale of a kangaroo.
Crews respond to early morning barn fire in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency responders are battling an early morning fire in Paradise Township Monday morning. According to Lancaster County 911, crews were dispatched to a fire on Strasburg Road and Paradise Lane at 12:08 a.m. on Monday. There are no reported injuries or displacements at this time,...
wskg.org
Pennsylvania drivers could start buying custom license plates online under a House-approved bill
(WITF) – Pennsylvania drivers could have their pick of new license plate designs under a bill the state House is moving forward. A few Democrats joined Republicans in voting for the bill, which would allow private companies to sell their own plate designs to drivers online. Right now, drivers can pick them up only at a DMV location.
abc27.com
Missing York City boy found safe
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say Alejandro Martinez has been found safe after a Missing Endangered Person Advisory was issued on Sunday night. The advisory was issued at 7:57 p.m. and by 8:47 p.m. State Police say Martinez was located. Prior to being located Martinez had last...
abc27.com
Sit back and relax: A view from Samuel Lewis Park
WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Here’s a view looking south from the summit of Mount Pisgah at Samuel S. Lewis State Park, located in York County. There are actually two Mount Pisgahs in Pennsylvania, and both are located in state parks. One is at Mount Pisgah State Park, located in the Endless Mountains of northern Pennsylvania, near Troy Borough in Bradford County.
abc27.com
CLEARED: Crash closes portion of US 322 Westbound
CHAMBERS HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has shut down US 322 Westbound near the Walmart Supercenter in Harrisburg. According to PennDOT, there is a Multi-vehicle crash on US 322 westbound between Mushroom Hill Road and Penhar Drive. All lanes are closed. No word on what caused the accident...
abc27.com
Annual Fort Hunter Day held in Dauphin County
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A celebration to bring in the autumn season was held on Sunday in Harrisburg. Fort Hunter Day was held at the Fort Hunter Museum and Park along Front Street. The free celebration celebrates the old-time ways of life with entertainment and activities for all ages.
wkok.com
State Police Say Watsontown Death Investigation Involves Suicide
WATSONTOWN – A death investigation in Watsontown Friday night involved a woman taking her own life…that’s the update from state police who assisted Watsontown police this weekend. In an update, troopers from Milton say the 7:45pm call on East First Street involved suicide. They say their investigation...
Car dealership catches fire in Monroe County
STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews battled flames in a fully engulfed car dealership fire in Monroe County, Monday afternoon. Officials say calls came in for the fire just after 3:00 p.m., on Monday at Gray Service Center in the 1800 block of West Main Street in Stroud Township. According to Kelly Felker, the Assistant […]
