A man who went on a rampage with an axe inside a McDonald’s on the Lower East Side in New York has been released without bail at his arraignment, officials said on Sunday.The man, Michael Palacios, was seen grabbing an axe from inside his bag after an altercation at the fast food joint and smashing glass walls, tables and threatening people seated in the restaurant as onlookers recorded videos of the violent behaviour on Friday.The 31-year-old was arraigned on fourth-degree criminal-mischief and possession-of-weapons charges hours later but freed without bail, the Manhattan district attorney’s office said.Neither of the charges...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 33 MINUTES AGO