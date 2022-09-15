Bobby “Buzz” Joe Stansel Sr., 92, of Hackberry, Louisiana passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at his residence. He was born to his late parents, Ernest and Pauline Stansel on February 15, 1930 in Angus, TX. He attended Kilgore High School, and then joined the United States Air Force. When he completed his service, he then went on and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in English from North Texas State University. Buzz then went on to play professional football with the Los Angeles Rams. Following his football career, he coached High School football in Orangefield, Texas for eight years. In 1964, he moved to Sulphur, Louisiana where he opened up Buzz’s Sports Shop. After several years, he moved to Houston, Texas and worked for Matador Pipeline until he retired. Buzz enjoyed building knives, many of which were donated to charity. He was a prankster and there was never a dull moment. In his later years, he moved to Hackberry, Louisiana to spend time with children and grandchildren, and enjoyed hunting and fishing with a passion.

