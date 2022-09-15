ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kogt.com

Bobby “Buzz” Joe Stansel

Bobby “Buzz” Joe Stansel Sr., 92, of Hackberry, Louisiana passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at his residence. He was born to his late parents, Ernest and Pauline Stansel on February 15, 1930 in Angus, TX. He attended Kilgore High School, and then joined the United States Air Force. When he completed his service, he then went on and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in English from North Texas State University. Buzz then went on to play professional football with the Los Angeles Rams. Following his football career, he coached High School football in Orangefield, Texas for eight years. In 1964, he moved to Sulphur, Louisiana where he opened up Buzz’s Sports Shop. After several years, he moved to Houston, Texas and worked for Matador Pipeline until he retired. Buzz enjoyed building knives, many of which were donated to charity. He was a prankster and there was never a dull moment. In his later years, he moved to Hackberry, Louisiana to spend time with children and grandchildren, and enjoyed hunting and fishing with a passion.
HACKBERRY, LA
kogt.com

William James “Bill” Simar

William James “Bill” Simar, 88, of Orange, Texas passed away peacefully on September 14, 2022 at Christus Dubuis Hospital in Beaumont, Texas. All services will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Orange on Monday, September 19, 2022. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. and rosary at 12:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1:00 p.m. with Father Sinclair Oubré officiating. Entombment will follow at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Orange.
ORANGE, TX
12NewsNow

Here's where the loud 'bang' that shook Beaumont Saturday night came from

BEAUMONT, Texas — On the night of Saturday, September 17, 2022, residents throughout the city of Beaumont heard what some described as an, "explosion." Beaumont Police Chief Jimmy Singletary told 12News the department received multiple calls from the North End to the South End. Police followed up on the calls, but no one knew a specific location from where the sound came from and no one reported seeing a, "fireball or explosion."
BEAUMONT, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Obituaries
City
Orange, TX
Orange, TX
Obituaries
City
Baytown, TX
kogt.com

Officers Talk Man Off Ledge

On Thursday, September 15, 2022, at approximately 09:50 AM, the Vidor Police Department received a call of an individual in a mental health crisis threatening suicide by jumping from the Hwy 12 overpass on EB IH-10. Upon arrival officers attempted to contact the individual who was identified as a 20-year-old male. As officers approached, the male subject was sitting on the rail contemplating jumping from the overpass suspended about 25 feet over the roadway. Upon seeing the officers, the subject through one leg over the outside wall threatening to jump if officers got closer.
VIDOR, TX
12NewsNow

Beaumont man in custody at Jefferson County jail dies Monday morning at Baptist hospital

BEAUMONT, Texas — Texas Rangers will be investigating the Monday morning death of a Beaumont man who was being held in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility. A 37-year-old Beaumont man was pronounced dead at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont after being brought there from the jail early Monday morning according to Jefferson County Precinct One Justice of the Peace Ben Collins.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
kogt.com

Chase In Orange Ends At Casino

The Texas Department of Public Safety attempted to arrest a suspect for felony evading on state Highway 62 on Saturday, September 17. The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 12:45 p.m., a 2021 black Ford F-350 dually was traveling northbound and driving recklessly while approaching mile marker 446. The Trooper was traveling southbound near the same location and saw the Ford.
ORANGE, TX
GATOR 99.5

Lake Charles Woman Visits Utah, Orders Gumbo, Gets This Instead

When a Louisiana proud resident leaves the homeland of flavor and food, we take a chance on the various foods we encounter. I remember on a trip to Colorado, we ate at someplace that I was told had "spicy" food. As everyone around me from the Colorado area seemed like their tongues were on fire, I was left sitting there wondering why mine was so bland. I literally had to doctor my own food up to get it even close to "par" to call it edible. It seems Dana from Lake Charles had a similar experience on her recent trip to Utah.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Methodist Church#The Lutcher Stark Tigers#Demaron
kogt.com

Newton Co. Sheriff’s Report

Calls To Services (September 12 to September 18, 2022):  The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered sixty-one (61) calls to service. Jail Population:   We currently have nineteen (19) inmates in the following Jails, thirteen (13) housed in Newton, six (6) housed in Jasper.    
NEWTON, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Woman killed overnight in shooting outside Port Arthur nightclub

PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur Police are investigating a shooting outside a nightclub that resulted in the death of a woman and injuries to a second person. PAPD got a call of shots fired outside the French Connection nightclub in the 600 block of Houston Avenue at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Fashion
KFDM-TV

Beaumont ISD school bus involved in crash

BEAUMONT — A late breaking news alert, a Beaumont ISD school bus was involved in an accident. The crash included the school bus and another car, it happened around 5 p.m. on MLK near College St. Beaumont ISD and Beaumont police tell us a bus driver and bus aide...
BEAUMONT, TX
Lake Charles American Press

Body found in Beauregard identified as missing DeRidder man

The body discovered in a supply shed on deer hunting property in Beauregard Parish has been identified as 33-year-old Ryan Heflin, a DeRidder man reported missing since January, authorities said. Sheriff Mark Herford said Heflin’s remains were positively identified through dental records with the help of the Calcasieu Parish Forensic...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
12NewsNow

Police find 800 grams of heroin, stolen gun during traffic stop in Beaumont's north end

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 43-year-old Beaumont man is behind bars on drug and weapons charges after police found more than 30 small baggies of heroin during a traffic stop. Officers patrolling the area of Concord Rd and East Lucas Dr just after 5 p.m. Tuesday pulled over Glenn Lewis, 43, of Beaumont, for a traffic stop according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.
BEAUMONT, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy