Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kogt.com
Bobby “Buzz” Joe Stansel
Bobby “Buzz” Joe Stansel Sr., 92, of Hackberry, Louisiana passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at his residence. He was born to his late parents, Ernest and Pauline Stansel on February 15, 1930 in Angus, TX. He attended Kilgore High School, and then joined the United States Air Force. When he completed his service, he then went on and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in English from North Texas State University. Buzz then went on to play professional football with the Los Angeles Rams. Following his football career, he coached High School football in Orangefield, Texas for eight years. In 1964, he moved to Sulphur, Louisiana where he opened up Buzz’s Sports Shop. After several years, he moved to Houston, Texas and worked for Matador Pipeline until he retired. Buzz enjoyed building knives, many of which were donated to charity. He was a prankster and there was never a dull moment. In his later years, he moved to Hackberry, Louisiana to spend time with children and grandchildren, and enjoyed hunting and fishing with a passion.
kogt.com
William James “Bill” Simar
William James “Bill” Simar, 88, of Orange, Texas passed away peacefully on September 14, 2022 at Christus Dubuis Hospital in Beaumont, Texas. All services will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Orange on Monday, September 19, 2022. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. and rosary at 12:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1:00 p.m. with Father Sinclair Oubré officiating. Entombment will follow at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Orange.
Here's where the loud 'bang' that shook Beaumont Saturday night came from
BEAUMONT, Texas — On the night of Saturday, September 17, 2022, residents throughout the city of Beaumont heard what some described as an, "explosion." Beaumont Police Chief Jimmy Singletary told 12News the department received multiple calls from the North End to the South End. Police followed up on the calls, but no one knew a specific location from where the sound came from and no one reported seeing a, "fireball or explosion."
51-Year-Old Kelly June Grogan Jr. Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Beaumont (Beaumont, TX)
According to the Police, a pedestrian accident was reported in Beaumont on Wednesday. The officials stated that 51-year-old Kelly June Grogan Jr. was [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kogt.com
Officers Talk Man Off Ledge
On Thursday, September 15, 2022, at approximately 09:50 AM, the Vidor Police Department received a call of an individual in a mental health crisis threatening suicide by jumping from the Hwy 12 overpass on EB IH-10. Upon arrival officers attempted to contact the individual who was identified as a 20-year-old male. As officers approached, the male subject was sitting on the rail contemplating jumping from the overpass suspended about 25 feet over the roadway. Upon seeing the officers, the subject through one leg over the outside wall threatening to jump if officers got closer.
Beaumont man in custody at Jefferson County jail dies Monday morning at Baptist hospital
BEAUMONT, Texas — Texas Rangers will be investigating the Monday morning death of a Beaumont man who was being held in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility. A 37-year-old Beaumont man was pronounced dead at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont after being brought there from the jail early Monday morning according to Jefferson County Precinct One Justice of the Peace Ben Collins.
kogt.com
Chase In Orange Ends At Casino
The Texas Department of Public Safety attempted to arrest a suspect for felony evading on state Highway 62 on Saturday, September 17. The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 12:45 p.m., a 2021 black Ford F-350 dually was traveling northbound and driving recklessly while approaching mile marker 446. The Trooper was traveling southbound near the same location and saw the Ford.
Lake Charles Woman Visits Utah, Orders Gumbo, Gets This Instead
When a Louisiana proud resident leaves the homeland of flavor and food, we take a chance on the various foods we encounter. I remember on a trip to Colorado, we ate at someplace that I was told had "spicy" food. As everyone around me from the Colorado area seemed like their tongues were on fire, I was left sitting there wondering why mine was so bland. I literally had to doctor my own food up to get it even close to "par" to call it edible. It seems Dana from Lake Charles had a similar experience on her recent trip to Utah.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KIII TV3
The Texas hurricane that washed up thousands of live snakes and gave a famous newsman his big break
TEXAS, USA — September is considered one the most active months for hurricanes to strike the Texas coast, and this week marked the anniversary of two of the worst: Hurricane Carla in 1961 and Hurricane Ike in 2008. Carla turned out to be one of the biggest storms in...
kogt.com
Newton Co. Sheriff’s Report
Calls To Services (September 12 to September 18, 2022): The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered sixty-one (61) calls to service. Jail Population: We currently have nineteen (19) inmates in the following Jails, thirteen (13) housed in Newton, six (6) housed in Jasper.
fox4beaumont.com
Woman killed overnight in shooting outside Port Arthur nightclub
PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur Police are investigating a shooting outside a nightclub that resulted in the death of a woman and injuries to a second person. PAPD got a call of shots fired outside the French Connection nightclub in the 600 block of Houston Avenue at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday.
NOLA.com
Pogy boat dumps 900,000 fish off Louisiana coast, raising the ire of anglers and conservationists
A menhaden fishing boat overwhelmed by an unexpectedly big catch let loose a massive raft of dead fish off the coast of southwest Louisiana last week, sparking outrage from conservation groups and renewed calls for tougher rules governing the state’s largest but least-regulated fishery. Omega Protein estimates it lost...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Half million dollar bond set for Louisiana man accused of trafficking children
LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – A 16-year-old girl was allegedly propositioned by an adult man in Louisiana. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation after receiving a “complaint in reference to a juvenile that was being enticed to have sex in exchange for money.” The complaint came in on Tuesday, September 13, and as […]
Port Arthur Police release picture of man wanted for murder after deadly September shooting
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police released the picture of a man they are looking for after an early September shooting claimed the life of a woman. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from a September 6, 2022 newscast.) The deadly shooting happened on September 5, 2022. Port...
KFDM-TV
Beaumont ISD school bus involved in crash
BEAUMONT — A late breaking news alert, a Beaumont ISD school bus was involved in an accident. The crash included the school bus and another car, it happened around 5 p.m. on MLK near College St. Beaumont ISD and Beaumont police tell us a bus driver and bus aide...
Lake Charles American Press
Body found in Beauregard identified as missing DeRidder man
The body discovered in a supply shed on deer hunting property in Beauregard Parish has been identified as 33-year-old Ryan Heflin, a DeRidder man reported missing since January, authorities said. Sheriff Mark Herford said Heflin’s remains were positively identified through dental records with the help of the Calcasieu Parish Forensic...
23-year-old killed in Calcasieu Parish crash
According to the Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop D, a 23-year-old was killed in a crash after driving the wrong way on I-10.
Police find 800 grams of heroin, stolen gun during traffic stop in Beaumont's north end
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 43-year-old Beaumont man is behind bars on drug and weapons charges after police found more than 30 small baggies of heroin during a traffic stop. Officers patrolling the area of Concord Rd and East Lucas Dr just after 5 p.m. Tuesday pulled over Glenn Lewis, 43, of Beaumont, for a traffic stop according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.
KFDM-TV
Police arrest three after responding to shots fired, searching for fourth suspect
BEAUMONT — Beaumont police responded to a "shots fired" call in the 4600 block of Magnolia Street around 2:15 p.m., according to Sgt. Cody Guedry. When officers arrived, four males took off on foot. Officers set-up a perimeter in the neighborhood and arrested three people, who will be charged...
Orange Leader
Man struck, killed by 18-wheeler before dawn along Interstate 10 identified by police
The Beaumont Police Traffic Unit is investigating a fatality crash from Wednesday morning. On Wednesday at 4:06 a.m., Beaumont Police responded to a crash involving an 18-wheeler and a pedestrian. Witnesses told authorities a man was struck by an 18-wheeler when he attempted to cross the 1200 block of Interstate-10.
Comments / 1