cbs7.com
Midland fire and police recognize National Child Passenger Safety Week
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Fire and Police Department are recognizing National Child Passenger Safety Week this week. Their goal this week is to remind parents and caregivers to make sure their child’s safety seat is properly installed and used. “Even if you’re going just a few miles...
I-20 accidents in Odessa caused traffic to reach standstills
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - DPS has confirmed with CBS7 that an accident on I-20 has shut down Westbound lanes at mile marker 105. CBS7 is also working to get information on a second accident on I-20 that is causing the Eastbound lanes to reach a standstill. According to DPS, an...
Midland Animal Shelter
Permian beat Harker Heights, 28-27. PLAY OF THE WEEK: Pecos quarterback Colt Salgado to Jonathan Sandoval. The CBS7 Play of the Week is Pecos quarterback Colt Salgado connecting with receiver Jonathan Sandoval, and Sandoval juking his way to the end zone. Updated: Sep. 16, 2022 at 11:47 PM CDT. The...
DPS investigates fatal crash on I-20 North Service Road
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A fatal crash occurred on September 16, 2022 at around 6 a.m. in Midland County. According to DPS, the investigation revealed that 26-year-old Crissean Niceyea Butler from Midland was traveling eastbound on I-20 North Service Road near mile marker 146. Butler failed to drive in...
Midland Animal Services hosting job fair
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Midland Animal Services is looking for people to fill multiple positions. '. They will be hosting a job fair from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, and then another from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23. The...
Priority Impact Day
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Today Priority Power of Midland teamed up with Keep Midland Beautiful for their first ever Priority Impact Day. Priority Power employees and their families helped beautify the Midland community. Starting at the Bush Tennis Center they cleaned the east and north ends of Holiday Hill Road.
Weather Balloon
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Meteorologist Jeff Hill wanted to get out into the field and get an " UP CLOSE " look at how a weather balloon is assembled…and a local meteorologist from the National weather Service gave us a closer look at a balloon.. If you have ever seen...
Distemper outbreak causes local animal shelter to close
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -A distemper outbreak forced the Midland Animal Shelter to close for two days to clean and heal the dogs affected. The dogs that were affected by this disease were taken to other local shelters to be monitored meanwhile. The animal shelter had two days of cleaning to...
Hispanic Heritage events at Odessa College
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa College is holding multiple events for Hispanic Heritage month. Below are the date, time and location of the different events. Coffee & Community Conversation: “Issues Affecting the Hispanic Community Today”. Date: Thursday, September 29th. Time: 12pm-1pm Location: Facebook Live. Guest Author: Claudia Villarreal (Si...
Fix West Texas hosted their ‘Pets in need, Pay what you can’ clinic at Sherwood Park
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Fix West Texas hosted a ‘Pets in need, Pay what you can’ clinic at Sherwood Park in Odessa, Sunday morning. ‘Pets in need, Pay what you can’ is a drive-thru vaccination clinic where people who can’t afford to pay full price for vet services can receive them at a price they can afford.
PGA Reach Program helps out in Odessa
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - At the Odessa Country Club, PGA Director of Player Development Ryan Osgood helps local resident Carter Young develop skills in golf. Watch the video for a more in-depth look.
HIGHLIGHTS: UTPB Falcons vs. Angelo State Rams
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The UTPB Falcons opened up conference play against the Angelo State Rams. Watch above for the for a more in-depth look of the highlights.
