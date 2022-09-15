Read full article on original website
Watch: Baldwinsville girls soccer rallies for 2-1 win over Elmira (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Baldwinsville girls soccer team trailed 1-0 at the 20-minute mark of the first half of its game with Elmira on Sunday. That’s when Nicole Pelletier took over. The Bees’ sophomore scored two goals in two minutes later in the half to give Baldwinsville a 2-1 lead.
Class of 2023 recruit Drew Fielder commits to Providence ahead of scheduled visit to Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Drew Fielder, a 6-foot-11 forward in the 2023 class, committed to Providence on Monday, cutting off his recruitment just ahead of a planned visit to Syracuse. Fielder, a native of Boise, Idaho who currently attends Southern California Academy in Northridge, Calif., made the decision to abruptly...
Cicero-North Syracuse runner finishes second at Adidas Cross Country Challenge
After committing to run for North Carlina State, Cicero-North Syracuse’s Kate Putman headed to the Tar Heel state to compete in the Adidas Cross Country Challenge championship race over the weekend. Out of 227 runners, the senior from C-NS finished in second place in the 5K championship at WakeMed...
We pick, you vote: Who was top Section III football player of Week 2? (poll)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Week 2 of high school football is behind us, and there were a host of players who made their presence known over the weekend. Syracuse.com readers now have the chance to vote on which player they believe had the best individual performance over the weekend. This week’s poll will close at 9 a.m. Thursday.
Axe: Syracuse football is on the brink of raising expectations for the 2022 season
Syracuse, N.Y. — With nine games left on the schedule, it’s not time to turn up the dial of expectations just yet for Syracuse football’s 2022 season. But you have to admit things are starting to feel different around this team.
Syracuse football game vs. Wagner is slotted for an evening kickoff, will stream on ACC Network Extra
Syracuse, N.Y. — By the time Syracuse football heads into its Week 6 bye, it will have already played four coveted night games in 2022, the same amount it did in the entire 2021 season. The Orange hosts Wagner for its homecoming game at 5 p.m. Oct. 1 inside...
Adam Weitsman, SU’s biggest athletic booster, wants to draw 5-star players with eye-popping NIL offer
Syracuse, N.Y. – Syracuse University’s most famous sports booster has decided to get involved in the name, image and likeness (NIL) space and will offer $1 million per year to one five-star football player and one five-star basketball player to represent his companies. Adam Weitsman, an Upstate New...
ACC Power Rankings: Syracuse, among 7 unbeatens, is giving the Atlantic Division even more teeth
Syracuse, N.Y. — The race for the ACC Championship Game in Charlotte will begin to heat up over the next three weeks. In that span, Clemson plays Wake Forest and North Carolina State. Wake Forest and N.C. State each play Florida State, too.
Teams beginning to make their mark (4 things we learned from Week 2 in Section III football)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Week 2 is in the books, and we learned even more about Section III football. Teams put on offensive clinics, top teams were knocked off and new teams emerged as threats. Here are four things we learned about Section III football over the weekend:
HS girls volleyball: Liverpool sweeps Corcoran for 3rd win in a row
The Liverpool girls volleyball team swept Corcoran 3-0 in a Salt City Athletic Conference match on Monday. The victory was the third straight for the Warriors (3-1).
Syracuse receives AP Top 25 votes for first time in 2022 following last-second win over Purdue
Syracuse, N.Y. — After a thrilling, last-second win over Purdue on Saturday, Syracuse football received AP Top 25 votes Sunday. Seven AP voters had the Orange on their ballots. It’s the first time SU has appeared in any capacity in the poll so far this season. It has already received votes the past two weeks in the USA Today Coaches Poll.
Cicero-North Syracuse marching band defends home turf with win at Starburst show (301 photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Cicero-North Syracuse marching band turned a night of overall celebration into a victory of its own on Saturday night. The Northstars claimed the powerhouse National Division competition at their own Starburst Marching Band Festival. C-NS, which won for the second time in as many weeks this season, took the top spot with 82.45 points for their show entitled “Zodiac.” That bested Liverpool (81.15), West Genesee (80.20) and Baldwinsville (79.55).
Purdue’s penalties give Syracuse a big assist; Shrader delivers to Gadsden in wild win (Axe’s best and worst)
Syracuse, N.Y. — It was a rock fight at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday afternoon for three quarters. Then a football game broke out, with six touchdowns scored between Syracuse and Purdue in the fourth quarter and a whole lot of drama.
Syracuse football wide receiver Isaiah Jones is likely out for the season
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football has lost another player from its depth chart due to a game injury. Wide receiver Isaiah Jones is “probably done for the year,” SU coach Dino Babers said during his Monday press conference. Jones was holding his right arm while being helped...
It’s hard to find a bowl projection that excludes Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse’s 3-0 start has put the Orange on nearly everyone’s bowl radar. There’s good reason for that. SU is one of four teams that have grabbed two wins against Power-Five competition through the first three weeks of the season (Georgia, Florida State and Penn State are the others).
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse football performance vs. Purdue
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the Syracuse football team for its 32-29 victory against Purdue on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? Coaches?. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here....
Syracuse’s win vs. Purdue came down to the wire. These 4 non-scoring plays had big impacts on the outcome
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football’s 32-29 win over Purdue on Saturday was a game of seconds and inches. Though it will be remembered for a 42-point fourth quarter that saw four lead changes, there were moments scattered throughout the game that increased the need for the high-intensity conclusion that occurred.
Jawhar Jordan gains career-high rushing yards in loss (How Syracuse transfers fared)
Jawhar Jordan ran for a career-high 91 yards on 17 carries but his Louisville Cardinals lost at home to Florida State 35-31 on Friday night. Jordan also returned a pair of kickoffs for 33 yards. He lost a fumble in the second quarter. Jordan appeared in four games for Syracuse...
Watch: Baldwinsville returns kickoff 86 yards after setting up to defend onsides kick (video)
The Baldwinsville football team had a 19-point lead late in its game with Liverpool on Friday night. The Bees put nine players on its hands team, expecting an onsides kick from the Warriors. However, Liverpool kicked the ball deep, leaving Baldwinsville’s Kaleb Paul to run back to his own 14-yard line to pick up the ball.
How many people were in the Dome for Syracuse football’s wild win vs. Purdue?
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse and Purdue went down to the wire in a thriller on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. The fans who came were treated to a fourth-quarter classic, with four lead changes and a combined six touchdowns in the decisive quarter. The Orange (3-0, 1-0...
