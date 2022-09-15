ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse.com

Cicero-North Syracuse marching band defends home turf with win at Starburst show (301 photos)

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Cicero-North Syracuse marching band turned a night of overall celebration into a victory of its own on Saturday night. The Northstars claimed the powerhouse National Division competition at their own Starburst Marching Band Festival. C-NS, which won for the second time in as many weeks this season, took the top spot with 82.45 points for their show entitled “Zodiac.” That bested Liverpool (81.15), West Genesee (80.20) and Baldwinsville (79.55).
Syracuse.com

It’s hard to find a bowl projection that excludes Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse’s 3-0 start has put the Orange on nearly everyone’s bowl radar. There’s good reason for that. SU is one of four teams that have grabbed two wins against Power-Five competition through the first three weeks of the season (Georgia, Florida State and Penn State are the others).
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

