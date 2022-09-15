Read full article on original website
Related
Wichita Eagle
The Extra Point: Taking a Look at Alabama’s Special Teams Through Three Games
Over the last 15 years of dominance under Nick Saban, the Alabama football team has had a lot of elite units on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. However, the one unit that has always seemed to come under criticism is special teams. Whether it be inconsistent...
Wichita Eagle
How To Watch No. 2 Alabama vs. Vanderbilt
The Alabama Crimson Tide, fresh off a resounding 63-7 victory over Louisiana Monroe, will prepare to endure the conference gauntlet that is the SEC, and the first opponent will be the Vanderbilt Commodores. The last time the two teams faced off on the gridiron in 2017, the Crimson Tide shutout...
Comments / 0