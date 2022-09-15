ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DeSantis draft effort pushes ahead after campaign finance watchdog deadlocks

By Zach Montellaro
POLITICO
POLITICO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T6Orc_0hx3Haei00

A high-spending effort to draft Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis into the 2024 presidential race has promised to forge ahead with an unusual attempt to boost his would-be campaign, after the Federal Election Commission deadlocked on a request for guidance about whether the strategy was legal.

The group, Ready for Ron, is a federal PAC with the goal of building a list of up to 1 million people urging DeSantis to run for president. But along with those names, the group wants to deliver would-be supporters’ email addresses and phone numbers to DeSantis — a potential treasure trove of information for a presidential campaign.

Email and text lists that candidates can hit up for donations are cornerstones of modern political campaigns — and building them can be expensive and time-consuming. The FEC has historically maintained that candidates can rent or buy supporter lists compiled by other groups, but they can’t just accept something of such value as a gift without breaking campaign contribution limits.

But Ready for Ron argues that it is compiling a petition, not a mailing list, and the PAC should be able to freely share the information with DeSantis whenever it wants.

The group asked the Federal Election Commission if its plan to share its petition for free with DeSantis was permissible, either now, when DeSantis is not a federal candidate, or later if he takes more formal steps toward running for president, which is widely anticipated.

On Thursday, the FEC deadlocked on the request to provide advice to the group. The commission voted to reject a draft advisory opinion that would have explicitly blessed Ready for Ron’s plan to share the information with DeSantis for free before he took formal steps to consider a presidential run, but not after that point. But the committee split 3-3 along partisan lines on another draft advisory opinion that says the PAC cannot provide the names and contact information to DeSantis at any point, leaving the decision in some sort of limbo.

“We have moved the ball in the right direction,” Dan Backer, an attorney who is representing Ready for Ron, said in an interview after the hearing.

The FEC is likely to take another crack at some sort of advisory opinion, with commissioners directing staff to draft a response that merges the areas of commonality between the two drafts, seemingly in the post-”testing the water” phase, a somewhat legally nebulous phase when a potential candidate is considering a campaign and spending money to explore it but has not officially declared a run.

But Backer indicated the group will be aggressive, and didn’t rule out litigation should the commission try to throw up barriers. “I want the commission to tell me what exactly is ‘testing the waters,’ because my rights are not subject to an amorphous standard,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gRDWt_0hx3Haei00

He also contended that because DeSantis has not entered that “testing the waters” phase yet, the group is free to share the petition — and contact information — with DeSantis whenever they wanted to, although they had no plans to do so imminently.

But already, that list is likely valuable on its own. Ready for Ron has collected around 43,750 signatures as of Wednesday morning, according to Backer, and is getting an additional 1,000 people to sign on every day, with the pace picking up. He said his “personal target” would be to hit 1 million signatures by the end of the year.

When reached for a comment, a spokesperson for DeSantis’ campaign pointed to a memo from the campaign’s legal counsel that said “supporters of the governor should understand that contributions made to the PAC do not benefit Governor DeSantis or his re-election as Florida’s governor.” Fox News first reported on that memo in June.

Campaign finance watchdog groups that opposed Ready for Ron’s proposal, arguing that it would open the door even further to candidates skirting contribution limits, found a silver lining in Thursday’s deliberations, even with the deadlock. Saurav Ghosh, director of federal campaign finance reform at the Campaign Legal Center, said the commissioners seemed skeptical of Ready for Ron’s attempts to define their list as anything but a mailing list, which the FEC has already established as something that holds value and is subject to contribution limits.

“If it walks like a duck and quacks like a duck, it’s a duck,” he said. “And the [regulations] specifically say this particular duck is an example of an in-kind contribution.”

Gary Fineout contributed to this report.

MOST READ

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mLipv_0hx3Haei00

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Elections
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
elpasomatters.org

East El Paso voters key to flipping US House District 23, Democrat says

John Lira methodically worked his way through a Socorro neighborhood one early August evening, stopping at homes where voters had cast a Democratic primary ballot in years past. The retired Marine is hoping to get these far East El Paso County voters behind him this November, voters who he says...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Kansas Public Radio

Kansas Voters Will Decide on Republican-Backed Proposal to Limit Governor's Political Power

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KNS) — Lawmakers have made a proposal to voters in Kansas: Give us more power. Take away clout from the governor. A proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution would create a legislative veto — effectively giving the right to lawmakers to cancel regulations imposed by state agencies even when those rules put into practice the laws passed by the Legislature.
KANSAS STATE
POLITICO

Top GOP Senate candidates gather for series of fundraisers

More than a half-dozen Republican Senate candidates are set to embark on a multi-stop fundraising swing through Florida, as they confront a massive cash disadvantage heading into the final stretch of the midterm elections. The National Republican Senatorial Committee and its chair, Florida Sen. Rick Scott, are set to host...
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

Climate week kick off

Good morning and welcome to the Monday edition of the New York & New Jersey Energy newsletter. We'll take a look at the week ahead and look back on what you may have missed last week. New York lawmakers and climate advocates today will kick off New York City Climate...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Campaign Finance Reform#Presidential Campaign#Election State#Fec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
258K+
Followers
15K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy