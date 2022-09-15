ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'When he gets a bit of bad news, he makes his own good news': Owen Hargreaves lauds Jadon Sancho as Man United star nets against Sheriff after his England omission... and Paul Scholes thinks Gareth Southgate should have picked him over Jack Grealish

By Kishan Vaghela For Mailonline
 4 days ago

Owen Hargreaves insists Jadon Sancho showed 'everything good' about him in his goal for Man United against Sheriff, on the same day he was overlooked for the England squad.

The 22-year-old - who has scored three goals in eight games this season - was on Thursday left out of Gareth Southgate's 28-man squad for Nations League fixtures against Germany and Italy later this month.

But the former Borussia Dortmund man delivered the perfect response to his Three Lions snub by netting United's opener in their 2-0 win in the Europa League in Moldova.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jDvOV_0hx3Gub900
Owen Hargreaves lauded Jadon Sancho after delivering the perfect response to his England snub
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lONKN_0hx3Gub900
Sancho scored the first goal in Manchester United's 2-0 Europa League win against Sheriff

And speaking to BT Sport, former United midfielder Hargreaves believes Sancho will be 'surprised' to have been omitted from England squad but will be 'delighted' with the emphatic response he delivered with Erik ten Hag's men.

'I think he will be surprised [Sancho not making England squad],' Hargreaves said. 'He has played well, he has had a good run of form this season.

'But he will be delighted with that [goal]. When he gets a bit of bad news, he makes his own good news.

'Jadon is good in these [central] areas, he wants to link with [Christian] Eriksen and Bruno [Fernandes] and Cristiano [Ronaldo].

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EvZ7L_0hx3Gub900
The goal came just hours after Gareth Southgate had omitted him from his 28-man squad
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gLKFQ_0hx3Gub900
Hargreaves believes Sancho will be 'surprised' to have been omitted from Three Lions squad

'There are great options in those attacking areas. The goal showed everything good about Jadon Sancho.'

Asked if being left out by Southgate could be a positive for Sancho, Hargreaves added: 'The players want to be there in the biggest games.

'There is a major tournament coming so the players will be worried about that.

'But it is out of his hands, all he can do is play well this season and today was another good performance like against Liverpool.'

Hargreaves' fellow ex-United midfielder Paul Scholes meanwhile believes Sancho was unlucky not to be picked ahead of Manchester City star Jack Grealish - who has yet to score or assist this season - in the England squad.

'Gareth has picked his players for a reason, possibly from previous squads,' Scholes said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o36Ut_0hx3Gub900
Paul Scholes believes Sancho was unlucky not to get in ahead of Man City star Jack Grealish

'But I think Sancho deserves to be in over Jack Grealish at the moment. He scored a really good goal against Liverpool and he showed really good signs tonight. He is better when he is coming inside and linking the play.'

Both pundits also lauded Sancho for his link play and believes it bodes well for the future if he can continue to link up with his United team-mates.

'I think they signed Jadon as winger given all of his performances for Dortmund,' Hargreaves added. 'But actually he wants to come inside and link up with Bruno and Eriksen.

'Now with Eriksen in the side they have more possession. Coming inside and linking, that is what he [Sancho] is exceptionally good at. He showed a little bit of composure like he did against Liverpool and a good finish.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yAo3G_0hx3Gub900
Scholes believes the ex-Borussia Dortmund star is better when he comes inside off the wing

Meanwhile Scholes said: 'Sancho and United really showed their quality. It is a great first touch from him and he has got great feet we know that. He is probably a little bit better in those central areas.

'There was a great disguise on the shot and the finish is a little bit scruffy because he kicks it into the ground, but a lovely goal.

'He does not have that electrifying pace to go past someone down the outside or on the inside.

'When he was good at Dortmund, he had [Erling] Haaland to link with, he had [Achraf] Hakimi. If he can do that at Manchester United and find Fernandes and Eriksen to link with, he could be a good player for United.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JfEIh_0hx3Gub900
Scholes insists Sancho will benefit from linking with Christian Eriksen (L) and Bruno Fernandes (R)

Person
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Mail

