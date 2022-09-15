ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana to allow transgender people to change birth record

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — After months of defiance, Montana’s health department said Monday it will follow a judge’s ruling and temporarily allow transgender people to change the gender on their birth certificates. The judge issued a scathing order Monday morning saying health officials made “calculated violations” of...
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky school shooter imprisoned 25 years seeks parole

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man who killed three students and injured five more in a school shooting a quarter century ago has a chance at parole this week. Michael Carneal was a 14-year-old freshman in 1997 when he fired a stolen pistol at a before-school prayer group in the lobby of Heath High School, near Paducah, Kentucky. He received a life sentence with the opportunity for parole after 25 years, the maximum allowed at the time for someone his age.
spectrumnews1.com

Flood waters receding after storm batters western Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Floodwaters were receding in parts of western Alaska battered by the worst storm in a half century, leaving behind debris flung by powerful Bering Sea waves into beaches and seaside communities. The remnants of Typhoon Merbok were weakening Sunday as the storm system moved north...
spectrumnews1.com

California woman gets 18 months for kidnapping hoax in 2016

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California mother of two was sentenced Monday to 18 months in prison for faking her own kidnapping so she could go back to a former boyfriend, which led to a three-week, multi-state search before she resurfaced on Thanksgiving Day in 2016. Sherri Papini,...
spectrumnews1.com

The pandemic's lasting effects on SoCal's economy, workforce

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, fluctuations in the job market have dominated the headlines. Millions of people were laid off in 2020 and then in 2021, over 47 million Americans quit their jobs. This was a part of the record-breaking period called “The Great Resignation.” According to a report from Destination Analysts, over two-thirds of American workers feel at least moderately burned out.
spectrumnews1.com

8 injured in Antelope Valley crash

ANTELOPE VALLEY (CNS) — Eight people were hospitalized after a collision in an Antelope Valley intersection in unincorporated Los Angeles County. The crash was reported at 3:01 p.m. at 170th Street West and Highway 138, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Edgar Figueroa. Five people were taken by paramedics...
