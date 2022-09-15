Read full article on original website
Why Director Ron Howard Raised His Kids On A Farm In Greenwich, Connecticut Instead of HollywoodFlorence CarmelaGreenwich, CT
People who live in New York develop distinctive habits.Kath LeeNew York City, NY
New York City Mayor Adams Called Governor Abbott Inhumane and Anti-AmericanTom HandyNew York City, NY
Mother Murdered, Her Newborn Is The Suspected Victim Of Child Trafficking RingJeffery MacBrooklyn, NY
Wilton Letter: Unaffiliated Voters for Toni Boucher
As an unaffiliated party voter, I enjoy the luxury of voting for individuals who I believe represent the ideas and strategies that support the needs of my family and like-minded neighbors. I am writing to endorse Toni Boucher for State Senate based on her plans to improve the economy in Connecticut, specifically the tax burdens and the rising cost of living here in the state.
Sandy Hook Promise launches Start with Hello Week
Sandy Hook Promise partners with students and educators to create more inclusive school environments. Today, Sandy Hook Promise launches Start with Hello Week (September 19-23, 2022), a national call to action to help address social isolation and create more inclusive and connected school environments. Events are happening in elementary, middle, and high schools across the country, largely driven by youth in more than 4,000 SAVE (Students Against Violence Everywhere) Promise Clubs.
SBA Results Show Wilton Public Schools Gain in Reading and Mathematics
The Smarter Balanced Assessment results from the CT Department of Education indicate that the academic growth of Wilton students last year was at historically high levels. This was particularly true in the area of mathematics, where students ranked first or second in terms of student growth in the District’s Reference Group (DRG-A) which includes neighboring districts such as Darien, New Canaan and Westport. In English-Language Arts, students ranked first or second in academic growth in DRG-A in 4/5 grade levels.
Wilton's Anna Getner, University of Iowa Class of 2026 sets bar high academically
The University of Iowa continues to attract high-achieving students. This fall's incoming first-year class - a group that includes Anna Getner of Wilton who plans to pursue a degree in Criminology, Law and Justice a -- has topped previous records with an average high school grade-point average (GPA) of 3.82. The average high school GPA for the classes of 2025 and 2024 were 3.81 and 3.78, respectively.
Department of Veterans Affairs Stand Down in Danbury on September 23
The Department of Veterans Affairs will hold its annual Stand Down on September 23rd at five regional in-person resource access sites across Connecticut. All veterans and currently serving National Guard, Reserve and Active Duty personnel are eligible to attend Stand Down. Stand Down 2022 hours are from 8:00am – 2:00pm...
Ridgefield Chamber Transitions from Paper Gift Certificates to E-Gift Cards, Shop Local!
The Ridgefield Chamber is moving from its current paper-based gift certificate program to a Ridgefield Community E-Gift Card. Diana Spence, Executive Director of the Ridgefield Chamber says redemption of outstanding paper certificates will continue to be honored. "The Gift Card is a prepaid Mastercard and processed by merchants as such....
Why Small Businesses Matter in Fairfield: Shady Lady
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT, Shady Lady!
American Legion Post 78 hosts educational program for high school senior
The American Legion has a week-long summertime educational program for incoming high school seniors program called Boys State and Girls State. Ridgefield’s Post 78 has been sponsoring students for over 20 years and has had six participants get accepted to military academies. This year Tor Petersen and Joseph Isaac represented Ridgefield and Post 78.
Westport to receive $250,000 in state funding for replacement of sidewalks near Green Farms School
Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is approving $31.3 million in state grants for 77 small towns in Connecticut to complete a wide variety of infrastructure improvements, such as road safety reconstruction projects, sewer and drainage upgrades, sidewalk and pedestrian safety enhancements, and other kinds of capital improvement projects.
Westport Country Playhouse Launches Playhouse Mobile Unit
Westport, CT - Westport Country Playhouse is launching its new Playhouse Mobile Unit, a fully-staged play that will travel to young audiences, grades 6 to 10, for a live theatrical performance. The project is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Town of Westport’s ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funding for the arts.
New Teacher Feature: RPS is the Perfect "Second Home"
RPS New Teacher Feature: An Interview with Marie Vergara, Ridgebury Elementary Special Education. I worked in a different district for 17 years. I was at the same school for the whole time, first as a paraeducator, and then as a special education teacher. It was like a family or a home. When I started my degree in education, I was set to teach middle school science. Then everything changed, when I took the position as a Special Education paraprofessional. From day one of working with students I knew that this was the path I was meant to take. I have been able to help students build skills and confidence, which they will carry with them throughout the rest of their lives. The truth is, all of my students have taught me just as much. I carry them with me. It’s a special profession (hence the name) that I am lucky enough to be part of.
Halloween Window Painting in Downtown Ridgefield on Oct. 16: Calling Middle and High School Students!
Ridgefield Parks & Rec is calling all middle school and high school students to unleash their inner Halloween creativity!. Come and share your artistic talents at this Parks & Rec annual event planned for Saturday, October 15 from 10:00-2:00 pm. Sign up as a team or as an individual to...
16th Annual SafeWalk to be virtual September 30th – October 2
The Center for Empowerment and Education, formerly the Women’s Center will hold its annual SafeWalk virtually the weekend of September 30th – October 2, 2022. SafeWalk is chaired by Ridgefield resident, Kathy Graham and is The Center’s premier event to unite the community in our vision to end domestic violence and raise much-needed funds to support our no cost programs and services.
Patterson Rotary's "Blues & BBQ" Today at Paterson Fire Department
Today, Sunday the 18th of September, the second day of the 10th Annual Patterson Rotary Blues and BBQ Festival at the Patterson Fire Department grounds. Patterson FD - 311 Burdick Rd @ RT 311, Patterson, NY 12563. FREE Admission and Parking! Bring your family & friends. There will be vendors,...
Friends of Yorktown Parks and Rec seeking volunteers
Friends of Yorktown Parks and Recreation have announced they are seeking community volunteers and members to supplement and compliment its board of directors and committees. Established in 2021, the Friends of Yorktown Parks and Recreation Inc., is a not for profit charitable and educational organization, with a mission to support, enhance, educate and promote programs and services offered to all residents of the Town of Yorktown by the Yorktown Department of Parks and Recreation.
Jazz Night on the Patio at Great Hollow
Jazz Night on the Patio at Great Hollow Nature Preserve. Jazz Night returns on Friday September 23rd and tickets are selling out quickly. Join us Great Hollow as our friends from the BnB Jazz Trio provide an intimate night of great music alongside a roaring outdoor fire. The event is...
