Cardi B pleads guilty to assault charges linked with 2018 strip club attacks

QUEENS, N.Y. — Rapper Cardi B pleaded guilty on Thursday to misdemeanor assault charges linked with a pair of 2018 strip club brawls in Queens, New York.

Almanzar, 29, was sentenced to 15 days of community service, and a three-year order of protection for the victims was issued, People magazine reported.

The “Up” and “Please Me” artist, born Belcalis Almanzar, admitted to orchestrating and participating in the attacks on two employees of Angels, after offering an associated $5,000 via Instagram to help her and others confront the pair, The New York Times reported.

According to the Times, authorities said at the time of Almanzar’s arrest that the victims are sisters who were romantic rivals of Almanzar’s and possibly involved with Almanzar’s husband, the rapper Offset.

A police spokesperson told CNN at the time of the August 2018 attacks that the Grammy-winning singer was allegedly “throwing chairs, bottles and hookahs in the club at 3 a.m.”

“Part of growing up and maturing is being accountable for your actions. As a mother, it’s a practice that I am trying to instill in my children, but the example starts with me,” Almanzar said in a prepared statement obtained by People.

“I’ve made some bad decisions in my past that I am not afraid to face and own up to. These moments don’t define me, and they are not reflective of who I am now. I’m looking forward to moving past this situation with my family and friends and getting back to the things I love the most — the music and my fans,” she added.

Almanzar pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree assault and one count of second-degree reckless endangerment, the Times reported.

