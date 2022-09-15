Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, fluctuations in the job market have dominated the headlines. Millions of people were laid off in 2020 and then in 2021, over 47 million Americans quit their jobs. This was a part of the record-breaking period called “The Great Resignation.” According to a report from Destination Analysts, over two-thirds of American workers feel at least moderately burned out.

