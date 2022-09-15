Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumnews1.com
California woman gets 18 months for kidnapping hoax in 2016
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California mother of two was sentenced Monday to 18 months in prison for faking her own kidnapping so she could go back to a former boyfriend, which led to a three-week, multi-state search before she resurfaced on Thanksgiving Day in 2016. Sherri Papini,...
spectrumnews1.com
Montana to allow transgender people to change birth record
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — After months of defiance, Montana’s health department said Monday it will follow a judge’s ruling and temporarily allow transgender people to change the gender on their birth certificates. The judge issued a scathing order Monday morning saying health officials made “calculated violations” of...
spectrumnews1.com
Pakele Live: Kamakakehau Fernandez
He might have been born in Arkansas, but Kamakakehau Fernandez has embraced the Hawaiian culture right down to his beautiful falsetto. Listen to it here on this classic segment of "Pakele Live." The OC16's "Pakele Live" features a diverse culture of music from legendary and up-and-coming Hawaiian artists.
spectrumnews1.com
Midwestern partnership backs hydrogen as clean energy source
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Seven Midwestern states are teaming up to accelerate the development of hydrogen as a clean-energy alternative for automobiles and factories that rely largely on climate-warming fossil fuels, governors said Monday. The partnership includes Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin, whose economies are...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumnews1.com
Flood waters receding after storm batters western Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Floodwaters were receding in parts of western Alaska battered by the worst storm in a half century, leaving behind debris flung by powerful Bering Sea waves into beaches and seaside communities. The remnants of Typhoon Merbok were weakening Sunday as the storm system moved north...
spectrumnews1.com
The pandemic's lasting effects on SoCal's economy, workforce
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, fluctuations in the job market have dominated the headlines. Millions of people were laid off in 2020 and then in 2021, over 47 million Americans quit their jobs. This was a part of the record-breaking period called “The Great Resignation.” According to a report from Destination Analysts, over two-thirds of American workers feel at least moderately burned out.
spectrumnews1.com
Family farm in Kentucky hosts annual craft show featuring local vendors
“We’re working on number five, so it’s been in the family for a long time,” Bays said. Each year, they hold a craft show in the spring and in the fall. She said the 2022 Fall Craft Show on Sept. 17-18 saw a lot of people coming to the show.
spectrumnews1.com
8 injured in Antelope Valley crash
ANTELOPE VALLEY (CNS) — Eight people were hospitalized after a collision in an Antelope Valley intersection in unincorporated Los Angeles County. The crash was reported at 3:01 p.m. at 170th Street West and Highway 138, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Edgar Figueroa. Five people were taken by paramedics...
Comments / 0