Bangor to See the Arrival of 20 Refugees by Mid-OctoberThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Apple SundayThe Maine WriterUnity, ME
Things to do this weekend 9/17 and 9/18The Maine WriterBangor, ME
Meet Baxter and Hero PupsThe Maine WriterHoulton, ME
41st Annual United Bikers of Maine Toy RunThe Maine WriterMaine State
An Iconic Spot in Brunswick, Maine is Closing Next Week
Fat Boy Drive-In For almost seven decades, Fat Boy Drive-In has been giving Brunswick residents, other Maine residents, and even those from away their burger and frappe fix. And the deliciousness doesn't just stop at burgers, either -- because they'll hit you with their lobster roll, fried clams, and any and everything in between to give you the sexiest, most satisfying food baby ever.
3 Great Steakhouses in Maine
If you happen to live in Maine or you travel there often, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Maine that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them have excellent online reviews and are known for serving absolutely delicious food. However, you don't have to take my word for it, so make sure to add these places to your list and visit them next time you are in the area. I promise you won't regret it. Here are the three famous steakhouses:
3 Great Taco Places in Maine
If you are curious person and you love to experiment when it comes to food, then you have come to the right place because that's what this article is all about. If you happen to live in Maine or travel there soon, here's a list of three amazing taco spots where you can truly enjoy delicious food. When it comes to tacos, this is a good as it can get.
A Hidden Gem Day Trip Found Deep in Downeast Maine
There's no shortage of incredible places to visit for outdoor enthusiasts in Maine. The state boasts an incredible circuit of hiking trails, easily-accessible rivers and streams, and a coastline that features rocks, beaches, and plenty of gorgeous sights to behold. Despite all of that, it can be easy for native Mainers (and certainly visitors) to stick to the places they've heard of the most. That leaves some of Maine's smallest villages and towns a near-secret. Many of those places are home to some of Vacationland's greatest hidden gems.
Old Pub Gets New Name And Fresh Look In Downtown Bangor
Since opening in the fall of 2009, Ipanema Bar & Grill has been a fixture in the downtown Bangor area. Nestled in between Mexicali Blues and Blaze at 10 Broad Street, Ipanema and its upstairs counterpart, The Reverand Noble Pub, have both been destinations for those who come to Bangor hungry and thirst for tasty treats.
My Open Apology to Everyone at The Augusta Planet Fitness
Yesterday, I tried out the new "Planet Fitty" here in Augusta. All the young people are abbreviating these days, so that is what I call Planet Fitness. I walked in and was wow'd by the sheer size of this place. It's fairly new and opened this past March, so I...
Massive (& Super- Popular) Chain Store Officially Coming to Augusta, Maine’s Turnpike Mall
For about a year now there has been heavy speculation that one of, if not both of, two super-popular chain stores was going to be coming to Augusta. Those two stores are Hobby Lobby and Harbor Freight. Well, finally, one of them is actually confirmed!. According to the Kennebec Journal,...
WHOA! We Found a 3 Bedroom Apartment in Augusta, Maine For Under $1,000 a Month
We often talk about how difficult it is to find houses in this crazy market that meet the budget limitations of local buyers. But, how about the fact that even finding a rental property like an apartment can be equally, if not more, difficult. Not only are vacant apartments becoming...
wabi.tv
St. Michael Parish names temporary administrator
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A priest familiar to the Bangor region has been named temporary administrator of St. Michael Parish. Father Frank Murray is taking over after the the unexpected death of Father John Skehan in August. The Parish includes churches and schools in Augusta, Gardiner, Hallowell, Whitefield, and Winthrop.
Down East
Maine News You May Have Missed
A piece of metal weighing six or seven pounds fell from the sky and landed near a Capitol security officer. The Federal Aviation Administration suspected it came off a plane on an international route but, as of press time, had not found the source. Bar Harbor. The Abbe Museum, Maine’s...
WMTW
Paul LePage unveils Maine education plan with a parents bills of rights
Maine’s Republican gubernatorial candidate Paul LePage, seeking a return to the office he held for eight years, has unveiled his plan to improve public school education, and it begins with what he calls a Parents Bill of Rights. At a news conference in Augusta on Monday, LePage said school...
New England has 5 of the best small towns in the U.S. for fall foliage, according to TripsToDiscover.com
It doesn’t get much more charming than exploring a small town during the fall season and New England has five of the best in the nation, according to TripsToDiscover.com. The website published a list of 15 best small towns in the U.S. for fall foliage and included Camden, Maine; Kent, Conn.; Stockbridge, Mass.; Stowe, Vt.; and Sugar Hill, N.H.
Make Way, This Pizza Place is Heading to Maine With 3 Locations
Imagine creating your own pizza. Well, not actually making it yourself, but deciding every topping that goes on your pizza. I guess you can create your pizza just about anywhere, however, one pizza chain allows you to put as much as you would like and not spend a lot of money while doing it.
The Corner Store In Bangor Is Changing Things Up
The Corner Store in Bangor underwent a bit of a renovation recently. An area inside was transformed to make way for some new merchandise, as the store was recently granted an Agency Liquor Store license. Owner Susan Price Stephenson, who purchased the business in November of last year from her...
Bangor Apartment House Fire Displaces 10 Residents, 2 Cats Die
A huge apartment house fire on Union Street in Bangor Saturday claimed two cats, but all the residents made it out safely. This story is tough for me to write. Two of the tenants are my son and his fiance. Luckily they were not home, at the time of the fire, but their two beloved cats, Daniel and Jamie, didn't make it. Several other cats in the building were rescued by Bangor Firefighters who fought the blaze that broke out just before 11:00 in the morning.
foxbangor.com
10 people are forced to relocate after fire
BANGOR — Almost a dozen people escaped an apartment house fire Saturday when smoke quickly escalated to flames. Around 10:40 a.m. Saturday the Bangor Fire Department received several reports of smoke at 345 Union Street adjacent to Charles Street. Assistant fire chief Andrew Emery says ten people made it...
Orono Brewing Company Hosting Beer Release Party for Good Cause
Maine is known for a lot of things and in recent years we have made a name for ourselves for all of our local craft breweries. You can’t walk or drive 10 feet without seeing a brewery flocked with locals taste tasting the seasonal drops or enjoying a pint of their all-time favorite ales.
Maine animal shelters in high demand as many deal with overcrowding
MAINE, USA — Animal shelters across Maine are facing high demand as many are at capacity. The Bangor and Houlton Humane Societies, both full, have waitlists for people requesting to surrender their animals. "It started with the pandemic, with the beginning of COVID, and has just never sort of...
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Brunswick crash
BRUNSWICK, Maine — A 19-year-old was injured after crashing his motorcycle Saturday in Brunswick. A witness told police that the motorcyclist, identified as Talon Turcotte of Durham, was traveling in the area of 44 Raymond Road when he left the road and hit a telephone pole, Brunswick Police Department Chief Scott Stewart said in an email.
penbaypilot.com
Camden couple proposes fish ladder plan for Megunticook River, Montgomery Dam rehabilitation
CAMDEN — Tony and Sally Grassi, working with landscape architect Stephen Mohr and engineer Will Gartley, have produced a rehab plan for the Montgomery Dam that incorporates a fish ladder up the Camden Falls. They presented the plan Friday afternoon to a group of residents who care deeply about what the town does at the head of the harbor, where the Megunticoook River flows in the saltwater.
