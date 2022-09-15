ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Comments / 0

Related
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

Mom Gives Triplet Girls Same Name - The One She Had For The Son She Wanted

When expecting a baby, the best thing parents-to-be can do is just hope for a healthy baby and not have a preference on gender. If you decide you really want a boy or a girl, you could wind up disappointed, which isn't the best way to start a child's life. However, one mom was so intent on having a son that she didn't even bother coming up with a name if she had a daughter. Of course, fate had its way and not only did the mother give birth to a baby girl, she gave birth to three of them - triplets, but she didn't let the name she picked out go to waste.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spelling#Common Name#Spells
Maya Devi

Mutant goat with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god

A mutant-looking goat with a human-like face was born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India. Although initially, the locals of Nimodia felt the goat looked like a grumpy old man, they decided to worship it as an avatar of god for its eerie features.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Newsweek

Mom Backed For Not Letting Husband See Son After Month-Long Business Trip

A mom of two toddlers is being backed for her decision to not let her husband see their son when he got back from a month-long business trip. The mom, u/ferret782, shared her story to the popular Reddit forum r/AmITheA**hole, earning 5,000 upvotes and 800 comments in 10 hours for her post, "[Am I the A**hole] for not letting my husband see our son even though he hasn't seen him in person for a month?"
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
msn.com

Watch Deaf Dad and Toddler Daughter Have the Cutest Sign Language “Fight”

Being a parent is hard enough, but being a parent while Deaf has to be especially challenging. After all, it comes with different obstacles as they navigate the world, and it can take awhile for kids to learn sign language enough to be able to communicate with their parent, but in the end, the love and the relationship between them is the same — and sometimes, so is the arguing.
KIDS
Mega 99.3

How To Get Your Dog To Stop Jumping on People

Over the weekend, we celebrated my granddaughter's 6th birthday. My daughter had a party that included all of the family. The one thing that always brings stress to our gatherings is their dog, Goose. Goose is a Great Pyrenees/Golden Retriever mix and he's huge. He is a beautiful and sweet...
PETS
Pocono Update

Advice | My Child Hates Elementary School

My daughter is in first grade and we are having severe difficulties with her attendance in school. She cries every single morning when we are trying to get her ready. She is very quiet in class and barely interacts with the other children. When she comes home, we can see that she has barely eaten any of her lunch, and she complains of headaches and stomach aches. She was homeschooled for kindergarten, so I know she is more than capable. What is going on here? How can we help her to have a better transition into first grade?
KIDS
The Detroit Free Press

Mom wants kids to have an adulting checklist

Dear Amy: My son has just started his junior year of college. I never thought he was the neatest person. My view on this changed when he went away to college and shared a two-bedroom suite with others. Compared to his suitemates, my son is neat, clean, and considerate of...
KIDS
yourteenmag.com

Parenting Humor: How to Handle The Teen Water Bottle Obsession Epidemic

I can honestly say I don’t ever remember drinking a glass of water when I was growing up in the 1800s (at least that’s when my teens think I grew up). And I definitely never owned a water bottle. I’m sure I must have had water at some point, but it’s not ringing any bells. Of course, anyone who grew up in the 1800s is not going to remember lots of things, but I do remember drinking juice, milk, and soda, so I did get some form of hydration.
KIDS
Distractify

Passenger Gets in Shouting Match With Dad Over Crying Baby on Plane, Internet Says Parents to Blame

Redditors are telling a father that he was in the wrong for shouting at a plane passenger who told him and his wife to control their crying baby during a flight. Being locked in a tin can up in the air for multiple hours isn't fun. With seat sizes becoming so cramped that the FAA is seriously considering mandating larger ones, and flight delays and cancellations at an all-time high, performing any type of airplane travel is a constant source of frustration for many people.
RELATIONSHIPS
Mega 99.3

Mega 99.3

Yakima, WA
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
496K+
Views
ABOUT

Mega 99.3 plays the best old-school jams and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima Valley. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy