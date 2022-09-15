Read full article on original website
newportthisweek.com
School Regionalization Session Wednesday
What happens to our schools is not just an issue for families with children, it is a community-wide concern that needs your attention. This session is designed to give Newport and Middletown residents real information in real time for what “school regionalization” means for our community and your wallet.
NECN
Rhode Island City Council Discusses Potential Removal of Mayor
A Rhode Island city council is holding a special meeting on Monday to discuss the potential removal of the city's mayor, according to NBC affiliate WJAR-TV. Woonsocket's City Council is holding a special emergency meeting to discuss the possible removal of Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, WJAR reported. Councilwoman Denise Sierra filed a complaint against the mayor earlier this month, and claims Mayor Baldelli-Hunt has not executed her duties, and has disregarded actions passed by council, according to WJAR.
WBUR
Rising seas threaten Mass. South Coast and prosperous fishing port, report finds. Here are 5 takeaways
A new report from an environmental nonprofit finds that Massachusetts' southern coast will see increased flooding and erosion, as well as more destructive bombardment from storms. The report, from the Trustees of Reservations, says that sea levels along the South Coast are projected to rise over two feet by 2050.
tippnews.com
Couto Construction Donates 200+ Backpacks in Back-to-School Campaign
NEW BEDFORD, Mass., Sept. 19, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Couto Construction, a group of exterior home experts, is truly a company that cares. Its company is rooted in family values and it’s an important part of their mission to give back. That’s why they decided to help area schools and kids to get ready for the academic year ahead. They pledged to donate five backpacks for every new job sold. The campaign ended on August 31 and they donated more than 200.
The Real Reason You Heard Loud Booms This Weekend in Westport & Surrounding Areas
Reports of loud booms in Westport, Freetown, Dartmouth and Somerset were reported over the weekend, leaving people scratching their heads as to what could have caused such a startling sound. Reports in Westport. Online users began sharing their concerns Saturday night around 6:30 p.m., with several people claiming their house...
capeandislands.org
13-year-old Barnstable girl catches 591-pound tuna
This 564-pound bluefin tuna wasn't even the biggest catch all day. 13-year-old Lola Crisp, "a seasoned tunaman," caught a 591-pounder to win the Cape's first commercial tuna tournament in three decades. A 13-year-old Barnstable girl on Sunday reeled in the heaviest catch of the Cape's first commercial tuna tournament in...
Horse slips and dies outside Boston funeral waiting to pull hearse to cemetery
Mr. Bee was 28 years old, energetic and in perfect health. Long past his days as a harness racing horse, he was tapped Saturday to pull a carriage hearse from a funeral in Boston to a local cemetery, one of the many services offered by Rehoboth-based Remembrance Hill Carriages. But...
GoLocalProv
The Carpenters Union: An Impressive New Home on I-95 – Architecture Critic Morgan
Unions are a big deal in Rhode Island, but their presence rarely reflects a focus on architecture. Yet, the North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters Local Union 330 has a handsome new headquarters overlooking Interstate 95 in Warwick that deserves recognition. With the striking exception of the starkly modern Viessmann building (that looks like it belongs in Zurich or Rotterdam), most of the businesses lining the route into our city from the south are nothing to write home about.
ABC6.com
Police identify Warwick man killed in North Kingstown crash
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — North Kingstown police released the name of a Warwick man who was killed in a crash in town over the weekend. Police said that 69-year-old Mark Horton was pronounced dead at South County Hospital Saturday. The crash happened just before noon when a 1993...
Providence overpass to be closed for bridge replacement
RIDOT is warning drivers that the bridge will be closed starting Sept. 30 at 9 p.m.
iheart.com
State Warns Of Triple E In Rhode Island
The Rhode Island Department of Health is reporting the first human case of West Nile virus in the Ocean State in 2022. RIDOH says the patient is a Providence County resident in their 70s who is hospitalized. Officials are advising residents to break up mosquito-breeding areas, which can be any...
rinewstoday.com
The Forgotten Souls of Burnside Park – Brendan Higgins
The park is located in downtown Providence. It sits between Washington Street and Exchange Terrace in the heart of Kennedy Plaza. It has a majestic water fountain. During the warm weather, the park is used for musical performances and religious gatherings. There is a playground for children to enjoy and have some fun while waiting for the bus.
ashlandmass.com
Virtual: 13 Moons: A History of Wampanoag Culture
The Wampanoag Culture has been a part of the Massachusetts and Rhode Island region for thousands of years. During this presentation, Darius Coombs will talk about how the Wampanoag Culture thrived during normal times. He will share how this normalcy was disrupted and the consequences of those actions on the people. There have been many efforts to keep the Wampanoag Culture alive and progressive. These accomplishments include the recovery of the language, material culture, self-pride, and more. Join Darius for an exploration of Wampanoag history through the centuries.
GoLocalProv
DEM to Spray Spotted Lanternfly Infestation Areas, Says RI Must “Move Aggressively”
The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is announcing that it will begin treating pockets of spotted lanternfly (SLF) infestation that have been found along Douglas Pike (Route 7) in Smithfield with insecticide weather permitting on Wednesday, September 21. SEE MAP BELOW. Applicators using backpack sprayers with wands will...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Rising sea levels challenging New Bedford hurricane barrier
THE HURRICANE BARRIER at the mouth of New Bedford harbor is closing more often as sea levels rise and could be closed one to two times a day by 2050, a new reportfrom the Trustees of Reservations says. The report says harbor officials are aware of the challenges looming ahead...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford residents band together to show their true colors in act of kindess
“Juan and his family were overwhelmed with joy and very grateful and thanked everyone involved. The real credit belongs to👉 Lisa White, 👉City Council President Ian Abreu, and👉 Kathleen Prefontaine for the donations which allowed 7 children to receive brand-new sneakers and socks. They didn’t want recognition...
New Bedford, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in New Bedford. The Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School volleyball team will have a game with Greater New Bedford RVT High School on September 19, 2022, 13:45:00.
Uprise RI
Transgender people and allies urge Cranston Library to cancel harmful, anti-trans panel
The following is a press release and not an Uprise RI-written news story. The following is a press statement from TGI Network, LGBTQ Action RI, Womxn Project, Haus of Codec, Democratic Women’s Caucus, Youth Pride RI and Sage RI:. On Monday evening, September 19, 2022, members of the transgender...
theweektoday.com
One month later: Mattapoisett Boatyard looks forward
MATTAPOISETT — Just over a month since the Mattapoisett Boatyard was destroyed in a massive fire, life is returning to the 60-year-old family business. In the weeks since the fire reduced buildings, boats and cars to smoldering rubble, boatyard co-owner David Kaiser never lost hope. “There's never been a...
GoLocalProv
Woman Struck in Head With Beer Bottle at Providence Club
A woman was injured after being hit in the head with a beer bottle at a club in Providence overnight. Early Sunday morning, police responded to a report of an assault at Club Mezzo on Charles Street. According to police, the victim — a female in her 20s — had...
