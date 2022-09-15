ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, RI

newportthisweek.com

School Regionalization Session Wednesday

What happens to our schools is not just an issue for families with children, it is a community-wide concern that needs your attention. This session is designed to give Newport and Middletown residents real information in real time for what “school regionalization” means for our community and your wallet.
NEWPORT, RI
NECN

Rhode Island City Council Discusses Potential Removal of Mayor

A Rhode Island city council is holding a special meeting on Monday to discuss the potential removal of the city's mayor, according to NBC affiliate WJAR-TV. Woonsocket's City Council is holding a special emergency meeting to discuss the possible removal of Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, WJAR reported. Councilwoman Denise Sierra filed a complaint against the mayor earlier this month, and claims Mayor Baldelli-Hunt has not executed her duties, and has disregarded actions passed by council, according to WJAR.
WOONSOCKET, RI
tippnews.com

Couto Construction Donates 200+ Backpacks in Back-to-School Campaign

NEW BEDFORD, Mass., Sept. 19, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Couto Construction, a group of exterior home experts, is truly a company that cares. Its company is rooted in family values and it’s an important part of their mission to give back. That’s why they decided to help area schools and kids to get ready for the academic year ahead. They pledged to donate five backpacks for every new job sold. The campaign ended on August 31 and they donated more than 200.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Portsmouth, RI
capeandislands.org

13-year-old Barnstable girl catches 591-pound tuna

This 564-pound bluefin tuna wasn't even the biggest catch all day. 13-year-old Lola Crisp, "a seasoned tunaman," caught a 591-pounder to win the Cape's first commercial tuna tournament in three decades. A 13-year-old Barnstable girl on Sunday reeled in the heaviest catch of the Cape's first commercial tuna tournament in...
BARNSTABLE, MA
GoLocalProv

The Carpenters Union: An Impressive New Home on I-95 – Architecture Critic Morgan

Unions are a big deal in Rhode Island, but their presence rarely reflects a focus on architecture. Yet, the North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters Local Union 330 has a handsome new headquarters overlooking Interstate 95 in Warwick that deserves recognition. With the striking exception of the starkly modern Viessmann building (that looks like it belongs in Zurich or Rotterdam), most of the businesses lining the route into our city from the south are nothing to write home about.
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

Police identify Warwick man killed in North Kingstown crash

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — North Kingstown police released the name of a Warwick man who was killed in a crash in town over the weekend. Police said that 69-year-old Mark Horton was pronounced dead at South County Hospital Saturday. The crash happened just before noon when a 1993...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
iheart.com

State Warns Of Triple E In Rhode Island

The Rhode Island Department of Health is reporting the first human case of West Nile virus in the Ocean State in 2022. RIDOH says the patient is a Providence County resident in their 70s who is hospitalized. Officials are advising residents to break up mosquito-breeding areas, which can be any...
PROVIDENCE COUNTY, RI
rinewstoday.com

The Forgotten Souls of Burnside Park – Brendan Higgins

The park is located in downtown Providence. It sits between Washington Street and Exchange Terrace in the heart of Kennedy Plaza. It has a majestic water fountain. During the warm weather, the park is used for musical performances and religious gatherings. There is a playground for children to enjoy and have some fun while waiting for the bus.
ashlandmass.com

Virtual: 13 Moons: A History of Wampanoag Culture

The Wampanoag Culture has been a part of the Massachusetts and Rhode Island region for thousands of years. During this presentation, Darius Coombs will talk about how the Wampanoag Culture thrived during normal times. He will share how this normalcy was disrupted and the consequences of those actions on the people. There have been many efforts to keep the Wampanoag Culture alive and progressive. These accomplishments include the recovery of the language, material culture, self-pride, and more. Join Darius for an exploration of Wampanoag history through the centuries.
ASHLAND, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Rising sea levels challenging New Bedford hurricane barrier

THE HURRICANE BARRIER at the mouth of New Bedford harbor is closing more often as sea levels rise and could be closed one to two times a day by 2050, a new reportfrom the Trustees of Reservations says. The report says harbor officials are aware of the challenges looming ahead...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
theweektoday.com

One month later: Mattapoisett Boatyard looks forward

MATTAPOISETT — Just over a month since the Mattapoisett Boatyard was destroyed in a massive fire, life is returning to the 60-year-old family business. In the weeks since the fire reduced buildings, boats and cars to smoldering rubble, boatyard co-owner David Kaiser never lost hope. “There's never been a...
MATTAPOISETT, MA
GoLocalProv

Woman Struck in Head With Beer Bottle at Providence Club

A woman was injured after being hit in the head with a beer bottle at a club in Providence overnight. Early Sunday morning, police responded to a report of an assault at Club Mezzo on Charles Street. According to police, the victim — a female in her 20s — had...
PROVIDENCE, RI

