cbs3duluth.com
Twin Ports nurses, hospitals set next negotiation dates after strike
DULUTH, MN -- Negotiations resume Tuesday for nurses across the Twin Ports. One week ago, 2,000 Minnesota Nurses Association nurses from Essentia and St. Luke’s went on strike for three days. They’re asking for better staffing, employee benefits, and wages. Contracts between the MNA and local hospitals ended...
cbs3duluth.com
Trail by Trail 9/16/22
Pumpkin harvest looks to be great this year and Farmer Doug's pumpkin patch will open this weekend. Officials begin investigation into Duluth building blaze. The Duluth Fire Department gave an update Thursday on the investigation into a building fire in the Central Hillside neighborhood.
cbs3duluth.com
‘Step Up for Down Syndrome’ Walk raises awareness for community
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) -- An event bringing the Down Syndrome community together made its return to Duluth Sunday after six years. The Down Syndrome Association of Minnesota held its Step Up for Down Syndrome Awareness Walk at Chambers Grove Park in Duluth. The last time the walk was...
cbs3duluth.com
Cirrus Aircraft announces new ‘Innovation Center’ at former AAR site
DULUTH, MN -- Cirrus Aircraft announced Monday their plans to build a new “Innovation Center” at the former AAR site. “The idea with the innovation center [is to] also move how we work and and where we work, so to speak, into the 21st century,” said CEO Zean Nielsen.
cbs3duluth.com
Bud Grant: meeting Queen Elizabeth II was an ‘honor’
DULUTH, MN -- As the United Kingdom lays Queen Elizabeth II to rest, a legendary Minnesota football coach is calling his once-in-a-lifetime encounter with her an “honor.”. Former Vikings head coach Bud Grant shook hands with the Queen at a reception in Winnipeg in 1959. Grant was coaching football...
cbs3duluth.com
CBS 3 video forecast
Just over 70 days until the winter season... but who's counting?. Pumpkin harvest looks to be great this year and Farmer Doug's pumpkin patch will open this weekend. Officials begin investigation into Duluth building blaze. Updated: Sep. 15, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT. The Duluth Fire Department gave an update...
cbs3duluth.com
Top Dog: Dachshund Derby returns to Oktoberfestival
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Sunday marked the final day of Duluth Oktoberfestival and the return of the fan-favorite event, the Dachshund Derby. For many Northlanders, a day at Duluth Oktoberfestival is a big party. But Sunday, it was race day for some furry, four-legged attendees. “We got 32...
cbs3duluth.com
Fall-like weather arriving soon
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Today: Monday is looking pretty nice with partly cloudy to mainly sunny skies overhead. There is the opportunity for a few showers here and there, but most should stay dry for the most part. Any showers we do see will be short-lived. Temperatures today climb into the mid and upper 70s maybe a few lower 80s the further south you are. Tonight, there is again the opportunity for a few showers and rumbles of thunder, especially across far northern Minnesota. Temperatures fall back into the mid and upper 50s and lower 60s.
cbs3duluth.com
Superior police officer pleads not guilty after fatal crash
SUPERIOR, WI -- The Superior police officer accused of driving drunk and causing a deadly crash pleaded not guilty Monday. Greg Swanson entered that plea for all eleven charges against him, including two counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, according to court administrators. Back in July, Swanson...
