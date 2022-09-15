DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Today: Monday is looking pretty nice with partly cloudy to mainly sunny skies overhead. There is the opportunity for a few showers here and there, but most should stay dry for the most part. Any showers we do see will be short-lived. Temperatures today climb into the mid and upper 70s maybe a few lower 80s the further south you are. Tonight, there is again the opportunity for a few showers and rumbles of thunder, especially across far northern Minnesota. Temperatures fall back into the mid and upper 50s and lower 60s.

