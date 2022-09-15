The physical infrastructure of the schools in Cherry Hill is crumbling and needs updating immediately. I urge my fellow residents to vote YES on Oct. 6 because if this bond fails, people will move. They will not be willing to wait any longer. The great staff and wonderful education will only make up for the failing physical structures for so long. People will say enough is enough and They. Will. Move.

