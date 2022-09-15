Read full article on original website
Related
Letter to the Editor: Dawn Epstein
The physical infrastructure of the schools in Cherry Hill is crumbling and needs updating immediately. I urge my fellow residents to vote YES on Oct. 6 because if this bond fails, people will move. They will not be willing to wait any longer. The great staff and wonderful education will only make up for the failing physical structures for so long. People will say enough is enough and They. Will. Move.
Letter to the Editor: Andrew McIlvaine
I am as guilty as anyone (maybe more) of getting lost in the weeds of arguments over the pros and cons of the bond referendum on October 6. I am trying hard to take a step back, consider what really matters to me in this discussion, and why I am a “YES” vote.
‘To honor and remember’: Cherry Hill Township reflects on 9/11
Police officers, firefighters and local officials gathered at the Cherry Hill Fire Department headquarters on 9/11 to reflect on the 21st anniversary of that day, when hijacked planes struck the World Trade Center towers and the Pentagon and crashed into a Pennsylvania field. A commemorative wreath was placed in front...
St. Andrews United Methodist Church hosts first annual Trunk or Treat
All children through 5th grade are invited to celebrate Halloween with St. Andrews United Methodist Church of Cherry Hill’s first annual Trunk or Treat on Saturday, October 15, 6 to 8 p.m.! Dress up in your costumes and collect candy in a safe and fun environment. The Trunk or Treat is free, just don’t forget to bring a bag to collect your candy.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Camden County announces COVID case numbers
The Camden County Department of Health announced 509 new positive cases of COVID-19 and two new COVID-related deaths which occurred between Wednesday, Sept. 7 to Monday, Sept. 12. Additionally, there were 129 cases detected through antigen testing, bringing the total number of cases to 638 between Sept. 7 and Sept....
Cherry Hill Public Library presents Yoga for Everyone
The Cherry Hill Public Library will be holding Yoga for Everyone sessions on Saturdays from 10 to 11 a.m. on Sept. 10 and 24, and Oct. 1, 8, 22 and 29 at the library, 1100 Kings Highway North Cherry Hill, NJ. The in-person yoga sessions will meet in the conference...
Revised school dress code a possibility for school district
Cherry Hill students could have a more lenient dress code in the near future if the revised standards already introduced by the board of education on first reading are approved on the second. During a policy committee meeting on Aug. 30, members reviewed the results of a Thought Exchange, where...
Rotary Club to honor heroes on 9/11
The township’s Garden State Rotary will host its inaugural Flags for Heroes event on Sept. 11 – a flag-raising holiday – at its complex on Evesham Road. For the past several months, people have been able to sponsor a flag for $50 in memory of their own hero.
RELATED PEOPLE
Volunteers needed for National Public Lands Day on Sept. 24
Join the Cherry Hill Environmental Board to make a difference for Cherry Hill Township’s Open Space lands on Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. to noon. Volunteers are needed to work on various projects – trail improvements, trail maintenance, litter pickup, and invasive species removal. Assignments will be distributed upon arrival on September 24.
Cherry Hill Public Library Fall Festival features Scarecrow Contest
Sept. 25 marks Cherry Hill Public Library’s (CHPL) Fall Festival, and from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., there will be a scarecrow contest installation. With some brain power and a little courage, the community is encouraged to have a heart and make a scarecrow that will have a home at CHPL this season.
East student selected for national language initiative
Ella Hampton, a rising junior at Cherry Hill East, was one of 100 students who received a scholarship to participate in a six-week National Security Language Initiative for Youth (NSLI-Y) Virtual Summer Intensive that took place from June 29 to Aug. 11. The six-days-a-week NSLI-Y programs promote students’ study of...
Camden County logs 901 new cases in past week
The Camden County Department of Health is announcing 721 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 11 COVID-related deaths which occurred between Tuesday, Aug. 30 and Tuesday, Sept. 6. Additionally, there were 180 cases detected through antigen testing, bringing the total number of cases 901. The aggregate number of confirmed positive cases in Camden County to 123,740 and 1,700 total fatalities.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CamCo Health Hub offering COVID-19 Omicron booster shots to all adults
After the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control endorsed the recommendation for all Americans ages 12 and older to receive Omicron specific booster shots, the Camden County Health Hub will administer begin administering doses tomorrow. New Jersey has received allocations of both Pfizer and Moderna...
Cherry Hill Mall participates in back-to-school supply drive
Cherry Hill Mall is gearing up for the back-to-school season with its annual backpack drive in collaboration with the Center for Family Services (CFFS). Through Sept. 6, residents can donate new backpacks at the mall for children and families in CFFS programs both locally and throughout the state. In the past, the backpack drive has provided school bags for roughly 3,000 students.
Ira Miller presents the Alfred Newman Dynasty at Temple Beth Sholom Hazak
On Sept. 15, Ira Miller will be speaking at Temple Beth Sholom Hazak at 1 p.m. on the Alfred Newman Dynasty. There is no name in film music that carries as much cachet as “Newman.” While John Williams has an impressive 52 Oscar nominations, the Newman family, collectively, have 95.
Cherry Hill Police seek witness to fatal hit and run incident
The following release is by the Cherry Hill Police Department. On Monday Sept. 12, 2022 at approximately 9:44 p.m., Cherry Hill. Police responded to the area of Route 70 and East Gate Drive for the report of an injured. person lying in the roadway. Police arrived and found the male...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mosquito spraying throughout Camden County Tuesday
Early Tuesday morning the Mosquito Control Commission will be in the community spraying and surveilling areas throughout Camden County. The summer weather has created an ideal environment for mosquitoes to breed. Commissioner Jeff Nash, liaison to the Camden County Mosquito Commission, talked about being cognizant of standing water. “It’s important...
Temporary workers and poll workers needed
The Camden County Board of Elections is in need of 13 temporary employees to work from Sept. 19 to Nov. 22 as well as poll workers for the general election on Nov. 2. - Advertisement - To be considered for the temporary position, applicants must:. Be registered to vote as...
District announces COVID guidelines for new year
Assistant Superintendent Dr. Kwame Morton kicked off the Aug. 23 board of education meeting with an update on the Road Forward committee that deals with COVID protocols. “We’re just a year out from when Dr. Morton was delivering these updates at every one of the board meetings,” noted Superintendent Dr. Joseph Meloche. “And (the presentations were) relatively substantial as there was a lot of information that was coming out last summer and how much the discussion has changed this summer in late August 2022.”
The Cherry Hill Sun
Cherry Hill, NJ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
204K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Cherry Hill, NJ.https://cherryhillsun.com/
Comments / 0