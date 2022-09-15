ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherry Hill, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
The Cherry Hill Sun

Letter to the Editor: Dawn Epstein

The physical infrastructure of the schools in Cherry Hill is crumbling and needs updating immediately. I urge my fellow residents to vote YES on Oct. 6 because if this bond fails, people will move. They will not be willing to wait any longer. The great staff and wonderful education will only make up for the failing physical structures for so long. People will say enough is enough and They. Will. Move.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
The Cherry Hill Sun

Letter to the Editor: Andrew McIlvaine

I am as guilty as anyone (maybe more) of getting lost in the weeds of arguments over the pros and cons of the bond referendum on October 6. I am trying hard to take a step back, consider what really matters to me in this discussion, and why I am a “YES” vote.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cherry Hill, NJ
Society
Cherry Hill, NJ
Entertainment
City
Cherry Hill, NJ
The Cherry Hill Sun

Camden County announces COVID case numbers

The Camden County Department of Health announced 509 new positive cases of COVID-19 and two new COVID-related deaths which occurred between Wednesday, Sept. 7 to Monday, Sept. 12. Additionally, there were 129 cases detected through antigen testing, bringing the total number of cases to 638 between Sept. 7 and Sept....
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
The Cherry Hill Sun

Rotary Club to honor heroes on 9/11

The township’s Garden State Rotary will host its inaugural Flags for Heroes event on Sept. 11 – a flag-raising holiday – at its complex on Evesham Road. For the past several months, people have been able to sponsor a flag for $50 in memory of their own hero.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Greenblatt
The Cherry Hill Sun

Camden County logs 901 new cases in past week

The Camden County Department of Health is announcing 721 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 11 COVID-related deaths which occurred between Tuesday, Aug. 30 and Tuesday, Sept. 6. Additionally, there were 180 cases detected through antigen testing, bringing the total number of cases 901. The aggregate number of confirmed positive cases in Camden County to 123,740 and 1,700 total fatalities.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holocaust Survivors#Tombstone#Local Life#Jews#Localevent#Festival#Goodwin Education Center#Week Of Respect#Jewish
The Cherry Hill Sun

Cherry Hill Mall participates in back-to-school supply drive

Cherry Hill Mall is gearing up for the back-to-school season with its annual backpack drive in collaboration with the Center for Family Services (CFFS). Through Sept. 6, residents can donate new backpacks at the mall for children and families in CFFS programs both locally and throughout the state. In the past, the backpack drive has provided school bags for roughly 3,000 students.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Society
The Cherry Hill Sun

Mosquito spraying throughout Camden County Tuesday

Early Tuesday morning the Mosquito Control Commission will be in the community spraying and surveilling areas throughout Camden County. The summer weather has created an ideal environment for mosquitoes to breed. Commissioner Jeff Nash, liaison to the Camden County Mosquito Commission, talked about being cognizant of standing water. “It’s important...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
The Cherry Hill Sun

District announces COVID guidelines for new year

Assistant Superintendent Dr. Kwame Morton kicked off the Aug. 23 board of education meeting with an update on the Road Forward committee that deals with COVID protocols. “We’re just a year out from when Dr. Morton was delivering these updates at every one of the board meetings,” noted Superintendent Dr. Joseph Meloche. “And (the presentations were) relatively substantial as there was a lot of information that was coming out last summer and how much the discussion has changed this summer in late August 2022.”
CHERRY HILL, NJ
The Cherry Hill Sun

The Cherry Hill Sun

Cherry Hill, NJ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
204K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Cherry Hill, NJ.

 https://cherryhillsun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy