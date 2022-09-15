Read full article on original website
hottytoddy.com
Homecoming Game Time Announced
The Southeastern Conference released the game time for the first Saturday of October on Monday, and No. 16 Ole Miss will welcome in the No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats for Homecoming at the Vaught. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. on ESPN. Ole Miss (3-0) is riding a three-game winning streak...
hottytoddy.com
No. 15 Ole Miss Soccer Grabs First Conference Win on the Road
In its SEC opening match, No. 15 Ole Miss (7-0-2) grabbed its first conference win of the season in a 2-1 victory on the road at Kentucky (7-2-0). The Rebels came out hot, scoring both goals in the first half, while holding the Wildcats scoreless in the second. The Rebels...
hottytoddy.com
Oxford Man Elected to National Exchange Club Board of Directors
Mike Brownlee of Oxford was elected Region 6 Vice President to the National Exchange Club at its national convention in Greenville, S.C., in July. For the next two years, Brownlee will represent the nearly 1,400 Exchange Club members in the Region, which includes Mississippi, Tennessee, Kentucky and two clubs in Arkansas near the Mississippi River.
hottytoddy.com
Week Will Start Off Hot, Dry But Expected to Cool a Bit by Thursday
Fall is around the corner and evident in local stores where Halloween and fall decorations adorn the shelves. However, Mother Nature has other plans for north Mississippi this week – at least for a few days when summer-like temperatures return. Today will be hot and dry with temperatures in...
hottytoddy.com
Pontotoc Student Pursues Passion in Critical Care Nursing
Kaylee Hillhouse, of Pontotoc knew that she wanted her career to make a difference in the lives of others. She also really likes puzzles. “I like working the steps and figuring out how each piece fits together,” Hillhouse said. “The feeling you get at the end when you know you’ve searched and tried each piece and finally find all of the connections, it’s the satisfaction that your work made something beautiful; that’s what I find so fulfilling.”
hottytoddy.com
Oxford Woman Sentenced to Prison for Wire Fraud While a Volunteer at an MSU Sorority
An Oxford woman was sentenced last Friday to 45 months in prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud committed while she was a volunteer for the Kappa Delta sorority at Mississippi State University. Court records state that Betty Jane Cadle, 75, issued checks from the Kappa Delta House Corporation banking...
hottytoddy.com
‘Charlie Brown’ Kicks Off First of Five of OHS Theatre’s Five-Show Year Thursday
Oxford High School Theatre is returning this school year with a five-shot lineup for the first time since the pandemic. It’s the perfect “gift” for the OHS Theatre Arts Guild which has been supporting the theater program for 20 years. The Theater Arts Guild, or TAG, is...
hottytoddy.com
Oxford Man Charged with Embezzlement
An Oxford man faces a felony embezzlement charge for allegedly stealing money from his employer. On Sept. 9, officers with the Oxford Police Department responded to the 100 block of Thacker Rd. for a report of embezzlement. After a brief investigation, it was found that the amount embezzled by the...
hottytoddy.com
Law Enforcement Check Out New Crime-Fighting Technology in Oxford Monday
Axon, a supplier of law enforcement equipment, was in Oxford Monday as part of its eight-month long Roadshow tour, to show local law enforcement agencies what it has to offer to make their jobs a little bit easier. The Axon Voyager trailer was parked in the Oxford Activity Center parking...
hottytoddy.com
Pope Man Charged With Abusing 911 Calls
Over the past couple of months, the Oxford Police Department has been responding to calls claiming to have people critically injured or in dangerous situations that turned out to be false reports. After investigation, Thomas Lee Jr., 23, of Pope, was arrested and charged with multiple counts of Abusive Call...
hottytoddy.com
OPD Arrests Clarksdale Man After Finding Alleged Stolen Gun
On Sept. 16, the Oxford Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Highway 6. During the course of the stop, officers located a firearm that was reported stolen by the Clarksdale Police Department in the vehicle. Marvin Streeter, 39, of Clarksdale, was arrested and charged with Possession...
hottytoddy.com
Lafayette County Courthouse to Get Spruced Up
The Lafayette County Courthouse will soon be getting a facelift. The Lafayette County Board of Supervisors has budgeted $1.2 million toward revitalizing the historic courthouse that was rebuilt in 1872 to replace an earlier building burned during the Civil War by Union troops. There have been several additions and renovations...
