ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Comments / 0

Related
hottytoddy.com

Homecoming Game Time Announced

The Southeastern Conference released the game time for the first Saturday of October on Monday, and No. 16 Ole Miss will welcome in the No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats for Homecoming at the Vaught. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. on ESPN. Ole Miss (3-0) is riding a three-game winning streak...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

No. 15 Ole Miss Soccer Grabs First Conference Win on the Road

In its SEC opening match, No. 15 Ole Miss (7-0-2) grabbed its first conference win of the season in a 2-1 victory on the road at Kentucky (7-2-0). The Rebels came out hot, scoring both goals in the first half, while holding the Wildcats scoreless in the second. The Rebels...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Oxford Man Elected to National Exchange Club Board of Directors

Mike Brownlee of Oxford was elected Region 6 Vice President to the National Exchange Club at its national convention in Greenville, S.C., in July. For the next two years, Brownlee will represent the nearly 1,400 Exchange Club members in the Region, which includes Mississippi, Tennessee, Kentucky and two clubs in Arkansas near the Mississippi River.
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Week Will Start Off Hot, Dry But Expected to Cool a Bit by Thursday

Fall is around the corner and evident in local stores where Halloween and fall decorations adorn the shelves. However, Mother Nature has other plans for north Mississippi this week – at least for a few days when summer-like temperatures return. Today will be hot and dry with temperatures in...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Oxford, MS
Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Oxford, MS
City
Lexington, MS
State
Missouri State
hottytoddy.com

Pontotoc Student Pursues Passion in Critical Care Nursing

Kaylee Hillhouse, of Pontotoc knew that she wanted her career to make a difference in the lives of others. She also really likes puzzles. “I like working the steps and figuring out how each piece fits together,” Hillhouse said. “The feeling you get at the end when you know you’ve searched and tried each piece and finally find all of the connections, it’s the satisfaction that your work made something beautiful; that’s what I find so fulfilling.”
PONTOTOC, MS
hottytoddy.com

Oxford Man Charged with Embezzlement

An Oxford man faces a felony embezzlement charge for allegedly stealing money from his employer. On Sept. 9, officers with the Oxford Police Department responded to the 100 block of Thacker Rd. for a report of embezzlement. After a brief investigation, it was found that the amount embezzled by the...
OXFORD, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ole Miss#Bluegrass#Western Kentucky#Golden Eagles#Sec Network#Rebels#Wildcats
hottytoddy.com

Law Enforcement Check Out New Crime-Fighting Technology in Oxford Monday

Axon, a supplier of law enforcement equipment, was in Oxford Monday as part of its eight-month long Roadshow tour, to show local law enforcement agencies what it has to offer to make their jobs a little bit easier. The Axon Voyager trailer was parked in the Oxford Activity Center parking...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Pope Man Charged With Abusing 911 Calls

Over the past couple of months, the Oxford Police Department has been responding to calls claiming to have people critically injured or in dangerous situations that turned out to be false reports. After investigation, Thomas Lee Jr., 23, of Pope, was arrested and charged with multiple counts of Abusive Call...
POPE, MS
hottytoddy.com

OPD Arrests Clarksdale Man After Finding Alleged Stolen Gun

On Sept. 16, the Oxford Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Highway 6. During the course of the stop, officers located a firearm that was reported stolen by the Clarksdale Police Department in the vehicle. Marvin Streeter, 39, of Clarksdale, was arrested and charged with Possession...
CLARKSDALE, MS
hottytoddy.com

Lafayette County Courthouse to Get Spruced Up

The Lafayette County Courthouse will soon be getting a facelift. The Lafayette County Board of Supervisors has budgeted $1.2 million toward revitalizing the historic courthouse that was rebuilt in 1872 to replace an earlier building burned during the Civil War by Union troops. There have been several additions and renovations...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy