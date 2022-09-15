ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Comments / 226

liberal fact checker
1d ago

I’ll never understand why Biden doesn’t just turn the teleprompter around. Let us read what he is trying to say. His dementia ridden speech is horrible.

Reply(17)
88
mark
1d ago

Fake New getting close to November they will have every news station that they control making joe look good they think the American people are stupid like no one can see the deviation they have done to are country Wake up America

Reply(5)
75
russell robbins
2d ago

none would do what bidunkian sniff monster did. create a problem to make it appear as tough you fixed it... looks more like Bill gates creating viruses and then software to fix them. oldest trick in the book. This cursed excuse for an administration has caused all of the problems the American people are dealing with. so it doesn't get to say it fixed Anything when the people still cannot afford to buy food and baby food is being dumped and crops plowed under...

Reply(11)
41
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Protester expelled from Trump’s Ohio rally after waving banner blaming him for factory closure

A man was walked out of Donald Trump’s rally in Youngstown, Ohio on Saturday after unfurling a banner which blamed the former president for the closure of a major manufacturing center.Chucky Dennison was escorted out of the event just seconds after unfurling the banner, a makeshift picket sign written on a pillowcase for portability.Mr Dennison was seen on video being walked out by a security guard as Mr Trump continued to address the crowd - it wasn’t clear if the president or others beyond those in Mr Dennison’s vicinity had seen the banner.“Trump lost 3,000 Lordstown jobs – and...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Youngstown, OH
Elections
Local
Ohio Elections
State
Ohio State
City
Clinton, OH
City
Youngstown, OH
Youngstown, OH
Government
POLITICO

The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.

"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sherrod Brown
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
CBS News

In Biden's hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, voters speak out on economy and hotly contested Senate race

With multiple visits by President Biden and by former President Donald Trump, Pennsylvania is once again becoming the battleground in American politics. A recent CBS News survey shows the economy and inflation remain top concerns for both Republican and Democratic voters. Eight in 10 Pennsylvania voters say higher prices have been difficult or a hardship for them.
SCRANTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Economy#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Politics Whitehouse
Benzinga

President Biden, First Deschedule Marijuana, Then Come To Pittsburgh: Pennsylvania's John Fetterman To Biden Ahead Of Labor Day Visit

Recently, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a U.S. Senate candidate for the Democratic party, called on President Joe Biden to deschedule marijuana from its classification as a Schedule I drug, which is reserved for drugs that have "no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse," and work to decriminalize it.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections

Comments / 0

Community Policy