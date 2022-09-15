I’ll never understand why Biden doesn’t just turn the teleprompter around. Let us read what he is trying to say. His dementia ridden speech is horrible.
Fake New getting close to November they will have every news station that they control making joe look good they think the American people are stupid like no one can see the deviation they have done to are country Wake up America
none would do what bidunkian sniff monster did. create a problem to make it appear as tough you fixed it... looks more like Bill gates creating viruses and then software to fix them. oldest trick in the book. This cursed excuse for an administration has caused all of the problems the American people are dealing with. so it doesn't get to say it fixed Anything when the people still cannot afford to buy food and baby food is being dumped and crops plowed under...
Comments / 226