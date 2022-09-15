Read full article on original website
It Seems Disney Quietly Removed Controversial Ears
If there is one thing you can count on during a special Disney event, it’s exclusive merch! D23 certainly saw its share of limited edition keepsakes (many you can snag on shopDisney, even if you weren’t able to make it to the Expo). That is already true of Disney100, the 100th-anniversary celebration of the Walt Disney Company. Special merchandise has already been released for the celebration, including one already infamous set of ears.
Disney Removes Patty Jenkins’ ‘Star Wars: Rogue Squadron’ From Release Schedule
It’s been almost two years since Lucasfilm officially announced a new Star Wars movie was going into production. That was back in December of 2020, when they unveiled Star Wars: Rogue Squadron, a movie about the famous group of X-wing pilots that was to be directed by Wonder Woman filmmaker Patty Jenkins.
‘Andor’ Will Make You Rethink ‘Rogue One,’ Says Diego Luna
The long-awaited Disney+ show Andor is finally ready to premiere , and its star, Diego Luna, says it'll make us see the events of Rogue One in an entirely new way. Overall, Rogue One was met with positive reception. It’s also the 20th-most lucrative box-office release of all time. That being said, it was a major departure from the rest of the series.
‘Squid Game’s Lee Jung-jae Joins ‘Star Wars’ Series ‘The Acolyte’
Pop culture worlds are colliding, as Lee Jung-jae, the star of Netflix’s international hit series Squid Game will reportedly take the role of the male lead on the upcoming Star Wars series, The Acolyte, which is currently in development on Disney+. In contrast to most of the other Star...
‘Winnie the Pooh’ Horror Movie Debuts Bloody Trailer
I’ve heard of a honey trap before, but this is ridiculous. For the first time ever, Winnie the Pooh and his pals from the Hundred Acre Woods are starring in a horror movie. It’s called Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. From the look of trailer, this is definitely not a Disney production.
Stranger Things/Deadpool Crossover Is ‘On The Table’, Says Director
Although Stranger Things and Deadpool coming together sounds like some weird post-modern fever dream, it’s more possible than you might think. The Stranger Things Cinematic Universe is on its way, and although that doesn’t mean it’s Marvel-adjacent, the connections could surprise you. Variety recently spoke with director Shawn Levy on the Emmys’ red carpet and learned some surprising news.
Cinema Blend
Quentin Tarantino And Steven Spielberg Saw Early Screenings Of Brie Larson’s Disney+ Augmented Reality Short, Creating A 'Full Circle' Moment For The Actress
Among this week’s new Disney+ releases is a short called Remembering, produced and starring Brie Larson, which features a groundbreaking augmented reality component that jumps out of your TV. Larson collaborated on the project with her partner Elijah Allan-Blitz, who wrote and directed it. Ahead of Remembering’s debut, the couple showed the short to a number of major filmmakers, including Quentin Tarantino and Steven Spielberg, with hopes their AR creation will inspire the greater filmmaking community.
Netflix Introducing Ad Tier in November
This November, Netflix is launching its new ad-supported membership tier. Initially, the roll-out was planned for the early part of 2023. Instead, it seems they decided to accelerate commercials’ introduction. As of now, there’s no official price comparison for the tiers. Variety was able to reach out to...
‘Morbius’ Is Now the Number One Movie on Netflix
Netflix users, at last you can proudly say, with all sincerity and accuracy: It is morbin’ time. Yes, the critically reviled (yet weirdly internet popular) Morbius, starring Jared Leto as Marvel Comics’ living vampire, is now streaming on Netflix. Newly debuted on streaming, it has already rocketed to the #1 movie on the service in the United States, as evidenced by the top ten list currently available on Netflix’s homepage:
Disney Plus Drops Surprise BTS Concert Film
Disney+ Day is September 8, and they're rewarding fans with some exciting new content. While most of the new shows and films were announced in advance, they also included some extra surprises — maybe most notably, a new BTS concert film. The movie is officially called BTS: Permission To...
Rian Johnson Still Hopes to Make His ‘Star Wars‘ Trilogy
What happened to Rian Johnson’s Star Wars movies? It was announced shortly after his The Last Jedi came out that Johnson would create his own trilogy of Star Wars films apart from the main Skywalker Saga. But then Johnson went off to do other things — notably Knives Out, which then became a whole series of Benoit Blanc mystery movies — and Star Wars began to focus more and more on TV shows for Disney+ and less on big-screen spectacles.
Marvel HQ Has A Windowless ‘Black Widow’ Room For Top-Secret Stuff
We all know that Marvel goes to extreme lengths to keep spoilers and leaks out of the hands of the public, but a “Black Widow” room is next-level secrecy. If you follow Marvel movies, you've no doubt heard tales of Tom Holland being reprimanded for letting specific plot details go in interviews. Andrew Garfield publicly lied when asked if he was involved in Spider-Man: No Way Home. There are many tales such as these that describe the great pains Marvel takes to make sure their movies have as much impact upon first viewing as they can.
‘Cobra Kai’: Full Recap of Seasons 1 Thru 4
Cobra Kai is back with its fifth season on Netflix. The show, a clever legacyquel to the events of The Karate Kid movie franchise, follows the renewal of the rivalry between former Cobra Kai bad boy Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Mr. Miyagi’s star pupil Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio). They’re now grown men, but they can’t seem to let their past conflicts go. Through four seasons, the pair have fought over and over — but as other people from their past — like former Cobra Kai senseis John Kreese (Martin Kove) and Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) — have re-emerged, they’ve begun to set aside their differences to work together.
Disney Isn’t Interested In ‘Alien 5’ With Sigourney Weaver
Will there be another Alien movie? The answer has to be yes. The franchise is too popular and too lucrative for there never to be another Alien movie at some point, in some fashion. But what kind of Alien movie will they make? That’s the part that we don’t know, and won’t know until Disney (who now owns the franchise because of their acquisition of 20th Century Fox) announces the project.
Parents are mocked for Twilight -inspired baby name, people say it sounds like they lost a bet
PARENTS of all backgrounds have had arguments over what to name a newborn. But when one family decided to go with a name from Twilight, it was Reddit users who had a bone to pick. A newborn baby arrived in the Lehigh Valley in Pennsylvania last month and her birth...
‘The Lion King’ Prequel Gets Official Title
Get ready to meet a totally new Lion King. Okay, technically it’s not totally new; he was the first king of Disney’s The Lion King. But the upcoming prequel to the classic animated film (and also the not-really-that-classic “live-action” remake of a few years ago) will focus not on the young Simba, but Simba’s father, Mufasa. Accordingly, Disney announced today at D23 that the movie is officially titled Mufasa: The Lion King.
digitalspy.com
She-Hulk finally introduces Deadpool to the MCU, sort of
She-Hulk episode 5 spoilers follow. No other Marvel show – or film, for that matter – has been as obsessed with cameos as She-Hulk. In just the first three episodes alone, connections to Hulk and Eternals and Shang-Chi and Agent Carter have all thrown She-Hulk smack dab in the middle of the MCU.
What's Going on With Disney and AMC?
The two entertainment giants have announced a new partnership.
Brendan Fraser Receives Standing Ovation At Venice Film Festival
Brendan Fraser has returned to the world of acting in a big way, and he’s already receiving rave reviews. His new film, The Whale, earned him a standing ovation at its festival premiere. Fraser’s story is pretty tragic, but it seems like he's finally made it back to Hollywood to do the thing he loves most.
All the Halloween Movies Streaming on Disney+ This Fall
This fall, Disney+ will host its third annual “Hallowstream” celebration, which will include fan-favorite Halloween movies on Disney+ like “Hocus Pocus,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “Halloweentown,” “Muppets Haunted Mansion,” and “Zombies 3.” More creepy classics include “Twitches,” “Just Beyond” and “Frankenweenie.” Shocking shorts include “Growing Fangs,” “Zombies: Addison’s Moonstone Mystery,” “Trick or Treat” and “Toy Story of Terror!”
