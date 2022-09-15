We all know that Marvel goes to extreme lengths to keep spoilers and leaks out of the hands of the public, but a “Black Widow” room is next-level secrecy. If you follow Marvel movies, you've no doubt heard tales of Tom Holland being reprimanded for letting specific plot details go in interviews. Andrew Garfield publicly lied when asked if he was involved in Spider-Man: No Way Home. There are many tales such as these that describe the great pains Marvel takes to make sure their movies have as much impact upon first viewing as they can.

