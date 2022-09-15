Read full article on original website
Controversial 'ShotSpotter' notifies police in north Houston of a man shot in the jawhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Good Samaritan provides CPR and calls 911 after double shooting in southwest Houston, according to HPDhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Judge denies bail for Nicole Lorraine Linton accused of driving 130 mph killing 6 in fiery Los Angeles crashJames PatrickLos Angeles, CA
How a Former Houston Rocket is Giving Back to His HometownGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Abbott and O’Rourke Campaign in the Same City in TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
houstoniamag.com
The Ultimate Guide to Houston's Arts and Entertainment Scene This Fall
As Houston rises in its status as a world-renowned hub for all things culture, the arts and entertainment scene continue to expand. This fall welcomes a slew of concerts, comedy shows, art exhibitions and then some. Pick you poison and start planning your fall with these handpicked highlights below. Theater.
houstoniamag.com
5 Women Changing Houston's Art Scene From the Top
Meet five women creating a collaborative and interconnected visual art community in Houston. What would the world be like if women were completely in charge? Houston might have an answer for that. From expanding the permanent collection at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston to encouraging experimentation amongst a growing crop of Southern artists, women literally run the (art) world.
houstoniamag.com
Forget That Study—Houston Is a Live Music Mecca
In February, the Houston Chronicle published an article titled “Houston is one of the worst U.S. cities for music lovers, according to one study.” The story, based on research from Clever, a real estate site that “helps people make smarter real estate decisions and save money,” caused a small stir online for local music lovers.
houstoniamag.com
Houston's Top 20 New Restaurants
We believe these impressive new restaurants are destined to become Houston classics. Toro Toro, a pan-Latin steakhouse showcases the cuisine of Latin America alongside steak and sushi, and it does so with flair. Image: Shannon O'Hara. Houston is estimated to be home to over 12,000 restaurants, which means that staying...
houstoniamag.com
The Dishes at This New Montrose Restaurant Can Come Infused with Cannabis
In a city as large as Houston, it goes without saying that there are plenty of fun dining options out there for residents who find themselves suffering from the munchies. But until now, there hasn’t been a single full-service restaurant in Houston that you could go to in order to actually get the munchies—not counting, of course, any surreptitious toking that might transpire in a restaurant’s parking lot ahead of someone’s meal. That all changes today with the opening of Wild Montrose (1609 Westheimer), which is now offering Houstonians the city’s first entirely legal cannabis-infused dining experience from inside the former digs of UB Preserv.
If you live in 1 of these 3 Texas cities, you may be getting cheated on: Study
Relationships can be complicated, add romance into them and it skyrockets the complication ten-fold. Well, a new study has come up with the most unfaithful cities in the United States and bad news Texans, you very well may be getting cheated on.
Country music star, Texas-native Drake Milligan adds 2 Texas shows to tour with 1 in North Texas
America's Got Talent darling and Texas sensation Drake Milligan has not forgotten his Texas roots with his newly acquired fame.
This Mexican restaurant has the most extensive enchilada menu in Houston
Sylvia Casares is offering a flag-themed special for Mexican Independence Day this year.
2 Texas-based barbershops among 12 best in the country, report says
Who's got the best barbershop in America? Texas, California, somewhere else perhaps? Well, today of all days we are choosing to celebrate them all!
The Houston socialite giving away millions
Readers like to see inspiring stories, so I have been writing a popular series of articles highlighting people who generously give back to their community. I have written several on generous people from Texas, and today's article is no different. This time we look at a socialite from Houston that has been very generous in her charitable donations.
thevindicator.com
Dayton couple weds at Baytown Hospital
A space typically used for quiet reflection and prayer was transformed last week to celebrate the love between a young Dayton couple, and the family that surrounded them. The bride, Myra Perez, walked into the Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital chapel escorted by her brother and her mother. Her joy was evident from her enormous smile as she entered the door. The beautiful full-length white gown seemed to sparkle as she joined her fiancé at the front of the room. That dress arrived just hours before the ceremony. In fact, the wedding was planned and carried out in just 24 hours.
Beloved Weatherman’s Beach Retreat Hits The Market In Texas
The 3-bed, 2.5-bath home is blocks away from the beach!
The best Barbecue places in Houston: do you agree with the list?
Internet imageMy parents are visiting this week and I been researching best Houston BBQ places. Truth, Killen’s, Corkscrew, Pit Room, and Gatlin’s are common recommendations. "All of them are top 5 percentile awesomest bbqs out there and unless you eat bbq all the time, probably cant tell the difference between those places except for the sauces", they say.
irei.com
Hines to develop 850-acre master-planned community in Houston
Hines and Sumitomo Forestry have closed on 850 acres in Houston to be developed into Brookewater, a master-planned community. Located in the suburb of Rosenberg, Brookewater will consist of approximately 2,400 single-family homes, varying in lot sizes, with a planned school site, and robust amenity offerings such as a resort-style water amenity, more than 200 acres of parks, recreation, lakes, open space, walking trails, nature preserves and playgrounds. Phase one of Brookewater will consist of approximately 400 lots and will be built by Highland, Perry, David Weekley, Gehan, Chesmar, and Westin Homes. The homes will be a variety of sizes and styles, with fresh design and innovative craftsmanship at the forefront.
What is Going on in Galveston, Texas? Why is the Water so Blue?
What is going on with the water on Galveston Beach in Texas? Yesterday, TV station KHOU captured what looks to be a pristine blue ocean, a rare occurrence for that part of the gulf. If you have ever been to Galveston you've come to expect the ocean to be a...
KSAT 12
400-pound alligator spotted strolling through Texas neighborhood
KATY, Texas – A massive alligator took a stroll through a neighborhood west of Houston on Monday morning, and onlookers were able to capture footage of the reptile. Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Constable Chad Norvell posted a video to social media of the 400-pound gator, which can be seen in the player above.
cw39.com
Odds of a late-season hurricane near Houston, and the next tropical system we’re watching
HOUSTON (KIAH) — So far, so good for residents along the Gulf Coast this hurricane season. We’ve made it past the statistical peak of the season without one hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico. What are the odds of a hurricane near Houston after this date? Low, but...
Click2Houston.com
Houston-area suburb collects millions operating red light cameras after 2019 state ban
HOUSTON – For a city with such a kind name, Humble sure does have drivers upset. “There is no word to describe it except bulls***,” said Gordon Aaker, who doesn’t like the way the city goes about its business. Drivers continue to complain to KPRC 2 Investigates...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Threats Received at Several Texas High Schools Tuesday
Threats received Tuesday at several Texas high schools, including at least two in North Texas, were determined to be false calls, police say. Dallas Police say an active shooter call at Lincoln High School Tuesday afternoon was a "false call." Police told NBC 5 that officers responded to a 911...
