Houston, TX

houstoniamag.com

The Ultimate Guide to Houston's Arts and Entertainment Scene This Fall

As Houston rises in its status as a world-renowned hub for all things culture, the arts and entertainment scene continue to expand. This fall welcomes a slew of concerts, comedy shows, art exhibitions and then some. Pick you poison and start planning your fall with these handpicked highlights below. Theater.
HOUSTON, TX
houstoniamag.com

5 Women Changing Houston's Art Scene From the Top

Meet five women creating a collaborative and interconnected visual art community in Houston. What would the world be like if women were completely in charge? Houston might have an answer for that. From expanding the permanent collection at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston to encouraging experimentation amongst a growing crop of Southern artists, women literally run the (art) world.
HOUSTON, TX
houstoniamag.com

Forget That Study—Houston Is a Live Music Mecca

In February, the Houston Chronicle published an article titled “Houston is one of the worst U.S. cities for music lovers, according to one study.” The story, based on research from Clever, a real estate site that “helps people make smarter real estate decisions and save money,” caused a small stir online for local music lovers.
HOUSTON, TX
houstoniamag.com

Houston's Top 20 New Restaurants

We believe these impressive new restaurants are destined to become Houston classics. Toro Toro, a pan-Latin steakhouse showcases the cuisine of Latin America alongside steak and sushi, and it does so with flair. Image: Shannon O'Hara. Houston is estimated to be home to over 12,000 restaurants, which means that staying...
HOUSTON, TX
houstoniamag.com

The Dishes at This New Montrose Restaurant Can Come Infused with Cannabis

In a city as large as Houston, it goes without saying that there are plenty of fun dining options out there for residents who find themselves suffering from the munchies. But until now, there hasn’t been a single full-service restaurant in Houston that you could go to in order to actually get the munchies—not counting, of course, any surreptitious toking that might transpire in a restaurant’s parking lot ahead of someone’s meal. That all changes today with the opening of Wild Montrose (1609 Westheimer), which is now offering Houstonians the city’s first entirely legal cannabis-infused dining experience from inside the former digs of UB Preserv.
HOUSTON, TX
Ash Jurberg

The Houston socialite giving away millions

Readers like to see inspiring stories, so I have been writing a popular series of articles highlighting people who generously give back to their community. I have written several on generous people from Texas, and today's article is no different. This time we look at a socialite from Houston that has been very generous in her charitable donations.
HOUSTON, TX
thevindicator.com

Dayton couple weds at Baytown Hospital

A space typically used for quiet reflection and prayer was transformed last week to celebrate the love between a young Dayton couple, and the family that surrounded them. The bride, Myra Perez, walked into the Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital chapel escorted by her brother and her mother. Her joy was evident from her enormous smile as she entered the door. The beautiful full-length white gown seemed to sparkle as she joined her fiancé at the front of the room. That dress arrived just hours before the ceremony. In fact, the wedding was planned and carried out in just 24 hours.
DAYTON, TX
The best Barbecue places in Houston: do you agree with the list?

Internet imageMy parents are visiting this week and I been researching best Houston BBQ places. Truth, Killen’s, Corkscrew, Pit Room, and Gatlin’s are common recommendations. "All of them are top 5 percentile awesomest bbqs out there and unless you eat bbq all the time, probably cant tell the difference between those places except for the sauces", they say.
HOUSTON, TX
irei.com

Hines to develop 850-acre master-planned community in Houston

Hines and Sumitomo Forestry have closed on 850 acres in Houston to be developed into Brookewater, a master-planned community. Located in the suburb of Rosenberg, Brookewater will consist of approximately 2,400 single-family homes, varying in lot sizes, with a planned school site, and robust amenity offerings such as a resort-style water amenity, more than 200 acres of parks, recreation, lakes, open space, walking trails, nature preserves and playgrounds. Phase one of Brookewater will consist of approximately 400 lots and will be built by Highland, Perry, David Weekley, Gehan, Chesmar, and Westin Homes. The homes will be a variety of sizes and styles, with fresh design and innovative craftsmanship at the forefront.
HOUSTON, TX
KSAT 12

400-pound alligator spotted strolling through Texas neighborhood

KATY, Texas – A massive alligator took a stroll through a neighborhood west of Houston on Monday morning, and onlookers were able to capture footage of the reptile. Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Constable Chad Norvell posted a video to social media of the 400-pound gator, which can be seen in the player above.
KATY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Threats Received at Several Texas High Schools Tuesday

Threats received Tuesday at several Texas high schools, including at least two in North Texas, were determined to be false calls, police say. Dallas Police say an active shooter call at Lincoln High School Tuesday afternoon was a "false call." Police told NBC 5 that officers responded to a 911...
DALLAS, TX

