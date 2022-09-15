Read full article on original website
WYTV.com
Valley schools receive grants to reduce plastic waste
(WKBN) — The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency has awarded grants to five Valley schools to go toward the installation of water bottle filling stations. The grants, which total to over $34,000 for local schools, will help cover the costs of equipment of the filling stations. Austintown Local Schools: $10,000.
WYTV.com
Brookfield police looking for vandals
BROOKFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Brookfield Township Police are investigating damage to a building located on private property off a closed road. Officers are hoping someone will recognize three people caught on a trail camera on Sept. 12 near where an American Energy building was reported damaged just days later.
