ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

New Season, New Shows on WHIO-TV!

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jUwB7_0hx3C9Ul00

September means new shows on WHIO-TV channel 7! CBS is, of course, bringing back all of your favorites like NCIS, Blue Bloods, FBI, Young Sheldon and many more! Brand new episodes of these favorites are debuting over the next several weeks. See the full schedule below.

Fire Country

Inmates looking for redemption and a shorter sentence work alongside elite firefighters in Northern California Fire Country. From the producers of Grey’s Anatomy, this heart-pounding new show takes you to the front lines of the fires and the dramas in the lives of a brave team.

Watch the FIRE COUNTRY trailer here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5IeQ2DdfDb8

East New York

A longtime beat cop is promoted to serve and protect a working-class New York City neighborhood, but the diverse group of police officers and detectives she’s been charged to lead are not on board with her creative new ways of fighting crime. From the executive producers of NYPD Blue, this gritty, new, police drama stars Jimmy Smits and Amanda Warren.

Watch the EAST NEW YORK trailer here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-_JL40XfgSA

So Help Me Todd

Academy Award Winner Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin star as mother and son working together in a law firm—but the dysfunctional pair couldn’t be more different as they navigate cases in very different styles. Will they come to accept each other and mend their fragile relationship?

Watch the SO HELP ME TODD trailer here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LgSujXVX9KI

The Real Loveboat

Inspired by the long-running classic about vacationers aboard a luxury Princess Cruise Ship, come aboard The Real Love Boat! Romance and adventure await real-life singles in search of true love. Compatibility and chemistry challenges will face these contestants, but only one lucky couple will win CASH!

CBS Fall 2022 Monday Night Lineup

  • 8 pm The Neighborhood (Premieres Sept. 19)
  • 8:30 pm Bob (Hearts) Abishola (Premieres Sept. 19)
  • 9 pm NCIS (Premieres Sept. 19)
  • 10 pm NCIS: Hawai’i (Premieres Sept. 19)

CBS Fall 2022 Tuesday Night Lineup

  • 8 pm FBI (Premieres Sept. 20)
  • 9 pm FBI: International (Premieres Sept. 20)
  • 10 pm FBI: Most Wanted (Premieres Sept. 20)

CBS Fall 2022 Wednesday Night Lineup

  • 8 pm Survivor (Premieres Sept. 21)
  • 9 pm The Amazing Race (Premieres Sept. 21)
  • 10 pm The Real Love Boat (NEW SERIES) (Premieres Oct. 5)

CBS Fall 2022 Thursday Night Lineup

  • 8 pm Young Sheldon (Premieres Sept. 29)
  • 8:30 pm Ghosts (Premieres Sept. 29)
  • 9 pm So Help Me Todd (Premieres Sept. 29)
  • 10 pm CSI: Vegas (Premieres Sept. 29)

CBS Fall 2022 Friday Night Lineup

  • 8 pm S.W.A.T. (Premieres Oct. 7)
  • 9 pm Fire Country (NEW SERIES) (Premieres Oct. 7)
  • 10 pm Blue Bloods (Premieres Oct. 7)

CBS Fall 2022 Saturday Night Lineup

  • 8 pm Saturday Encores
  • 9 pm Saturday Encores
  • 10 pm 48 Hours (Premieres Sept. 17)

CBS Fall 2021 Sunday Night Lineup

  • 7 pm 60 Minutes (Premieres Oct. 2)
  • 8 pm The Equalizer (Premieres Oct. 2)
  • 9 pm East New York (NEW SERIES) (Premieres Oct. 2)
  • 10 pm NCIS: Los Angeles (Premieres Oct. 2)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Skylar Astin
Person
Marcia Gay Harden
Person
Jimmy Smits
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd Blue#To Serve And Protect#New York City#Gay#Whio Tv#Cbs#Ncis#Fbi#Grey S Anatomy
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
95K+
Followers
126K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy