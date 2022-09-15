New Season, New Shows on WHIO-TV!

September means new shows on WHIO-TV channel 7! CBS is, of course, bringing back all of your favorites like NCIS, Blue Bloods, FBI, Young Sheldon and many more! Brand new episodes of these favorites are debuting over the next several weeks. See the full schedule below.

Fire Country

Inmates looking for redemption and a shorter sentence work alongside elite firefighters in Northern California Fire Country. From the producers of Grey’s Anatomy, this heart-pounding new show takes you to the front lines of the fires and the dramas in the lives of a brave team.

Watch the FIRE COUNTRY trailer here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5IeQ2DdfDb8

East New York

A longtime beat cop is promoted to serve and protect a working-class New York City neighborhood, but the diverse group of police officers and detectives she’s been charged to lead are not on board with her creative new ways of fighting crime. From the executive producers of NYPD Blue, this gritty, new, police drama stars Jimmy Smits and Amanda Warren.

Watch the EAST NEW YORK trailer here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-_JL40XfgSA

So Help Me Todd

Academy Award Winner Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin star as mother and son working together in a law firm—but the dysfunctional pair couldn’t be more different as they navigate cases in very different styles. Will they come to accept each other and mend their fragile relationship?

Watch the SO HELP ME TODD trailer here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LgSujXVX9KI

The Real Loveboat

Inspired by the long-running classic about vacationers aboard a luxury Princess Cruise Ship, come aboard The Real Love Boat! Romance and adventure await real-life singles in search of true love. Compatibility and chemistry challenges will face these contestants, but only one lucky couple will win CASH!

CBS Fall 2022 Monday Night Lineup

8 pm The Neighborhood (Premieres Sept. 19)

(Premieres Sept. 19) 8:30 pm Bob (Hearts) Abishola (Premieres Sept. 19)

(Premieres Sept. 19) 9 pm NCIS (Premieres Sept. 19)

(Premieres Sept. 19) 10 pm NCIS: Hawai’i (Premieres Sept. 19)

CBS Fall 2022 Tuesday Night Lineup

8 pm FBI (Premieres Sept. 20)

(Premieres Sept. 20) 9 pm FBI: International (Premieres Sept. 20)

(Premieres Sept. 20) 10 pm FBI: Most Wanted (Premieres Sept. 20)

CBS Fall 2022 Wednesday Night Lineup

8 pm Survivor (Premieres Sept. 21)

(Premieres Sept. 21) 9 pm The Amazing Race (Premieres Sept. 21)

(Premieres Sept. 21) 10 pm The Real Love Boat (NEW SERIES) (Premieres Oct. 5)

CBS Fall 2022 Thursday Night Lineup

8 pm Young Sheldon (Premieres Sept. 29)

(Premieres Sept. 29) 8:30 pm Ghosts (Premieres Sept. 29)

(Premieres Sept. 29) 9 pm So Help Me Todd (Premieres Sept. 29)

(Premieres Sept. 29) 10 pm CSI: Vegas (Premieres Sept. 29)

CBS Fall 2022 Friday Night Lineup

8 pm S.W.A.T. (Premieres Oct. 7)

(Premieres Oct. 7) 9 pm Fire Country (NEW SERIES) (Premieres Oct. 7)

(NEW SERIES) (Premieres Oct. 7) 10 pm Blue Bloods (Premieres Oct. 7)

CBS Fall 2022 Saturday Night Lineup

8 pm Saturday Encores

Saturday Encores 9 pm Saturday Encores

Saturday Encores 10 pm 48 Hours (Premieres Sept. 17)

CBS Fall 2021 Sunday Night Lineup

7 pm 60 Minutes (Premieres Oct. 2)

(Premieres Oct. 2) 8 pm The Equalizer (Premieres Oct. 2)

(Premieres Oct. 2) 9 pm East New York (NEW SERIES) (Premieres Oct. 2)

(NEW SERIES) (Premieres Oct. 2) 10 pm NCIS: Los Angeles (Premieres Oct. 2)

