Soccer won its first Conference USA game of the season against the University of North Carolina-Charlotte 4-0 behind two goals from redshirt junior midfielder Taylor Tufts. North Texas (5-3-1, 1-0 C-USA) played its first game against Charlotte (1-5-2, 0-1 C-USA) in Denton on Thursday night after losing to Texas Tech University at home on Sept. 11. The Mean Green started the scoring early with a goal from sophomore midfielder Grace Dennis in the sixth minute. The goal was her first of the season and came off an assist from Tufts on a free kick near the top right corner of the box.

DENTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO