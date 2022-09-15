ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

ntdaily.com

ICYMI: Soccer wins first conference game behind Tufts’ brace

Soccer won its first Conference USA game of the season against the University of North Carolina-Charlotte 4-0 behind two goals from redshirt junior midfielder Taylor Tufts. North Texas (5-3-1, 1-0 C-USA) played its first game against Charlotte (1-5-2, 0-1 C-USA) in Denton on Thursday night after losing to Texas Tech University at home on Sept. 11. The Mean Green started the scoring early with a goal from sophomore midfielder Grace Dennis in the sixth minute. The goal was her first of the season and came off an assist from Tufts on a free kick near the top right corner of the box.
DENTON, TX
ntdaily.com

Football takes winning record to face Nevada-Las Vegas

Coming off a 59-27 victory over Texas Southern University, football looks to stay above .500 against the University of Nevada-Las Vegas Saturday afternoon. “To come out against Texas Southern and actually finish in the red zone, score some points — it was big for us,” junior quarterback Austin Aune said. “We want to keep that momentum going and see where it takes us.”
DENTON, TX
ntdaily.com

Photo gallery: Welcome back to school

North Texas Daily visuals co-editors Maria Crane and John Anderson hit the ground running during the first week of the fall semester. They captured various events including the Mean Green Fling, Eagle Insomnia and the first home football game of the season versus Southern Methodist University.
UNIVERSITY PARK, TX
ntdaily.com

Denton Rec Center holds Hispanic Heritage Month event

The Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center held its second annual Hispanic Heritage Month event on Saturday, celebrating with several speakers and a theme of “Unidos: Inclusivity for a Stronger Nation.”. Recreation manager Cheylon Brown greeted the families and Denton community members who came to the event. The halls...
DENTON, TX
ntdaily.com

24th annual Denton Blues Fest returns this weekend

The Denton County Black Chamber of Commerce will host the 24th annual Denton Blues Festival this Friday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 18. The Denton Blues Festival is free to attend and will be held at 700 Oakland St. in Quakertown Park. The festival will kick off with the celebrity...
DENTON COUNTY, TX

