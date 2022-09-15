Read full article on original website
Men's Water Polo Concludes Home Invitational With 2-0 Day
LEWISBURG, Pa. – The Bucknell University men's water polo team completed a 2-0 day and a 3-1 weekend at the Bucknell Invite on Sunday, taking two wins over McKendree and Wagner by scores of 8-7 and 11-9, respectively, at Kinney Natatorium. Bucknell improves to 2-1 in MAWPC games after...
Bucknell Men's Water Polo Defeats Johns Hopkins, Falls to Fordham on Saturday
LEWISBURG, Pa. – The Bucknell University men's water polo team defeated Johns Hopkins 15-7 on Saturday afternoon to open conference play before falling to Fordham 10-7 in the nightcap. Game One: Bucknell 15, Johns Hopkins 7. The Bison started the game brightly, taking a 4-1 lead through the first...
Volleyball Defeats Lafayette for Second Sweep of the Weekend
LEWISBURG, Pa. – The Bucknell volleyball team is off to a 2-0 start in Patriot League play after sweeping Lafayette 3-0 at Davis Gym on Sunday. It was the team's second sweep of the weekend following a 3-0 win over Lehigh on Saturday. Bucknell (9-2, 2-0 PL) posted a strong .293 hitting percentage for the match and saw two players register double-digit kills. Seven Bison hit .240 or better. Meanwhile, Lafayette (4-5, 1-1 PL) was limited to a .079 hitting percentage and was unable to score more than 20 points in any of the three sets.
Field Hockey Comes up Short in Shootout Loss at Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – It took all of regulation, two overtime periods and a shootout, but the Bucknell field hockey team eventually fell 2-1 to Providence on the road Sunday afternoon. Lily Neilson scored with 12:09 to play in regulation to tie the game and send it to the extra period. The Friars made four of their five attempts in the shootout, while Bucknell was only able to cash in on two, resulting in the loss.
Men’s Golf Finishes 9th at Cornell/Temple Invitational
PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. – The Bucknell men's golf team compiled a 303 team score on Sunday and fell four places to a ninth-place finish at the Cornell/Temple Invitational. Freshman James Key was the low Bison in the final round with a 74. Bucknell shot 287 in the first round...
Bucknell Volleyball Sweeps Lehigh in Patriot League Opener
LEWISBURG, Pa. – After posting a 7-2 non-conference record, the Bucknell volleyball team continued its strong start into Patriot League play with a three-set sweep of Lehigh before a spirited Family Weekend crowd at Davis Gym. Sarina Singer led all players with 14 kills while hitting a robust .545, and the Bison rolled by set scores of 25-16, 26-24, 25-16. Bri Frazilus added 11 kills and paced Bucknell's stellar serving performance with four of the team's nine aces. Catherine Jamison tallied nine kills and hit .412, and libero Jordan Hardy was all over the floor with 23 digs in the three-set affair.
Women’s Golf Finishes with 305 at Nittany Lion Invitational, Posts 4th-Best 54-Hole Score in Team History
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – The Bucknell women's golf team turned in four scores in the 70s for the third straight round on the way to a 305 team score as the Nittany Lion Invitational wrapped up on Sunday at the Penn State Blue Course. Bucknell's 923 team total over 54 holes was the fourth-best in team history and second-best on a visiting golf course.
Pair of Early Goals Lifts Field Hockey to 3-1 Win at Holy Cross
WORCESTER, Mass. – Kari Melberger scored in the first minute of the game and Noor Kaur followed with another 92 seconds later, sending the Bucknell field hockey team to a 3-1 road win over Holy Cross on Saturday in the Patriot League openers for both teams. Gianna Puorro also...
Football Drops Road Game at FBS Opponent Central Michigan
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. – The Bucknell defense limited Central Michigan to just seven points and grabbed an interception in a stout defensive effort over the first two quarters, but the Chippewas got hot in the second half and rattled off touchdowns on five consecutive drives to secure a 41-0 victory at Kelly/Shorts Stadium on Saturday.
