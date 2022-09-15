LEWISBURG, Pa. – The Bucknell volleyball team is off to a 2-0 start in Patriot League play after sweeping Lafayette 3-0 at Davis Gym on Sunday. It was the team's second sweep of the weekend following a 3-0 win over Lehigh on Saturday. Bucknell (9-2, 2-0 PL) posted a strong .293 hitting percentage for the match and saw two players register double-digit kills. Seven Bison hit .240 or better. Meanwhile, Lafayette (4-5, 1-1 PL) was limited to a .079 hitting percentage and was unable to score more than 20 points in any of the three sets.

LEWISBURG, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO