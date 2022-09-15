The North Fond du Lac School District superintendent says a major facility referendum is needed to support a projected increase in student enrollment. North Fond du Lac voters will consider an $18.5 million referendum for renovations and expansion and Bessie Allen Middle School and Horace Mann High School. Superintendent Dr. Matt Mineau says while many districts struggle with declining enrollment, between 2017 and 2027, the North Fond du Lac School District is projected to grow by more than 300 students. Dr. Mineau says the District is also asking voters for permission to exceed the revenue limit by $800,000 a year for three years for operational and maintenance expenses.

