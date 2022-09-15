ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho County, ID

Deputies Arrest Riggins Woman for Possession of 'Large bag' of Marijuana

RIGGINS - According to a Monday morning press release, on September 15, 2022, around 8:30 p.m., Idaho County deputies were called to assist Idaho Probation and Parole. During a routine search, a "large bag of marijuana was located," said the release. 22-year-old Savannah Khan, of Riggins, was arrested and booked...
RIGGINS, ID
