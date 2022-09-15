Read full article on original website
WECT
Community members concerned about over-development in rural Brunswick County
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County is often mentioned as the fastest growing county in North Carolina, but some worry the county’s infrastructure won’t keep up with the rising population. Lana Humphrey voiced her concerns about a recent planned development at the county’s planning board meeting on...
thecentersquare.com
Two companies to receive taxpayer subsidies to build new manufacturing facilities in North Carolina
(The Center Square) — Gov. Roy Cooper touted $375,000 in state taxpayer subsidies last week approved for two companies investing a combined $21 million in their North Carolina operations. BIOPHIL Natural Fibers will receive $125,000 from the One North Carolina Fund in exchange for a $10.9 million investment in...
WITN
Health officials sound alarm on West Nile virus in North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Public health officials say there is an increased number of cases of the West Nile virus in North Carolina this year. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says there are four reported human cases of the virus, double the average number of cases at this point in the year.
4 ‘serious’ West Nile Virus cases reported in NC, including 2 Triangle counties, health officials say
North Carolina health officials say they're seeing reports of neuroinvasive West Nile Virus activity increasing in the state.
'It's going to be worse': Evictions increasing across North Carolina
Nearly 15,000 evictions were filed across North Carolina last month; almost double the number filed in August 2021.
mynews13.com
Changing landscape: Going solar in North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. — The Biden-Harris administration has a goal of having carbon free energy by 2035. One of the ways the administration plans on achieving that goal is by increasing the amount of solar panels that are accessible to families, including lower income families that may not have originally thought that solar power was an option for them.
North Carolina hospitals offer new Medicaid expansion proposal
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s hospitals and hospital systems on Friday unveiled an offer that could shake up stalled negotiations to pass legislation that would expand Medicaid to cover hundreds of thousands of low-income adults in the state. The North Carolina Healthcare Association said the offer sent to Republican legislative leaders and Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper also contained […]
Funeral planned Friday for 2 North Carolina men killed in plane crash in SC
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A dual funeral will be conducted Friday for two North Carolina men who died in a plane crash in Horry County. The service for Barrie McMurtrie, 72, and Terry Druffell, 66, both from Ocean Isle Beach, will be held at 3 p.m. at White Funeral and Cremation Service in Shallotte, […]
Washington Examiner
University of North Carolina Health workers urge CEO to leave state hospital association
(The Center Square) — More than 400 health care workers signed a letter urging the leader of the University of North Carolina Health system to leave the state’s hospital association as leverage to gain Medicaid expansion. The letter was sent to Dr. A. Wesley Burks, chief executive officer...
spectrumlocalnews.com
'We are excited': Pittsboro alpaca farm reopens to the public
CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. — After more than a year being of closed to the public, a Pittsboro alpaca farm is reopening to guests. Carolina Sunshine Alpaca Farm is reopening to guests after a year of being closed to the public. It's hosting a grand opening celebration September 17 and...
WITN
Coast Guard crew from North Carolina helps save 60-year-old man off coast
PORTSMOUTH, VA. (WITN) - The Coast Guard rescued a man who was injured miles east of Atlantic City, New Jersey. An HC-130 Hercules airplane crew from the Coast Guard Station in Elizabeth City was involved in the medevac rescue of the 60-year-old some 100 miles east of Atlantic City on Sunday.
Manufacturer to build $10M facility in Lumberton, creating dozens of jobs
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Governor Roy Cooper announced Wednesday that a company is investing more than $10.9 million in a new processing operation in Lumberton. BIOPHIL Natural Fibers, an organic raw materials manufacturer, will create 41 jobs for its Lumberton location, according to a press release. The new positions will average an annual salary […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
Here are four things to get you prepared for fall color in North Carolina
Fall is the favorite time of the year for many residents of North Carolina, with one of the longest periods of fall color to enjoy in the United States right in the southern Appalachian Mountains. What You Need To Know. There are some areas that are already seeing color for...
WITN
An Eastern North Carolina County saves their fair
New Bern, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County Fair and local organizations save the last day of the annual Craven County fair. The five-day fair was almost cut a day short when the fair’s ride vendor backed out the night before the last day. “Unfortunately they had to leave us...
cbs17
Apply now: Raleigh transportation hiring for 50+ positions
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh’s transportation department is looking to fill more than 50 open positions and along with 20 seasonal positions — there are about 30 permanent positions available. Some positions like seasonal leaf collection staffers do not require experience while others like resurfacing inspectors do.
Woman, man under 20 found dead by men on ATVs in North Carolina, officials say
The bodies were discovered "just off a powerline easement" in western Orange County, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.
The Robesonian
Five NC schools, two in Robeson County, earn national blue ribbon recognition
RALEIGH — East Robeson Primary School, in the Public Schools of Robeson County School District, and Southeastern Academy Charter School, in Lumberton were among five North Carolina public schools that were named National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022 Friday by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. The five schools...
asheville.com
Can’t Vote in Person? Here’s How to Vote by Mail in North Carolina
Written by Ben Sessoms, Carolina Public Press. The midterm elections are coming, and there are a few ways to vote in North Carolina from early voting to casting your ballot on Election Day. But if those don’t work for you, voting by mail is an option. Any registered voter...
ATF: Ammunition stolen from shipping containers in North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Large amounts of ammunition were stolen recently from freight line shipping containers in North Carolina, according to federal officials. The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives alerted firearms dealers that a sizable amount of Winchester 9mm ammunition was taken from containers in Wilmington, Raleigh and Durham, news outlets report. […]
wraltechwire.com
Raleigh tech company Bandwidth to require employees to return to in-person work
Many workers have enjoyed the flexibility of remote working during the pandemic. In two weeks, Raleigh-based technology company Bandwidth will require employees to return to work in-person five days a week. The decision will make Bandwidth an outlier in the tech industry, and some employees are not happy about it.
