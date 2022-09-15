School is back in session and if your child needs a little extra help in the reading department, there are a pair of pups who are all ears. Yes, you read that right. Anita and Sayde the therapy dogs will be on hand (or paw) to listen as your child works on their reading skills. Anita is a German Shepherd, guided by her owner Barbara Rainieri, and Sayde, a Border Collie, guided by her owner Jean Fortunato. Both dogs are certified with Therapy Dogs International.

EAST FISHKILL, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO