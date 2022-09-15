ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Tennis Star Coco Gauff's Parents Were Also Talented Athletes

The tennis world recently said their goodbyes to the now-retired GOAT Serena Williams, but it appears that Coco Gauff is slated to follow in the legend’s footsteps. Not only has the 18-year-old shaken up the game by defeating Venus Williams at Wimbledon only at 15, but Coco also continues to prove that her star power, athleticism, and humble spirit will make her the sport’s next rising legend and icon for young Black women and girls.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Roger Federer's tennis farewell in doubt with the Swiss legend leaving it to the last minute to decide if he's fit enough for final tournament at London's Laver Cup this week

Roger Federer will leave it late before deciding whether he can play in this week’s Laver Cup at London’s 02 Arena. The Swiss legend has earmarked the team event as his last appearance in top level tennis after realising a full comeback from knee problems will not be possible at the age of 41.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simona Halep
Popculture

Simone Biles' Sister Adria Reveals the Olympian's Reaction to Her 'Claim to Fame' Game (Exclusive)

It didn't take long for Adria Biles to get clocked as Simone Biles' sister after entering the Claim to Fame house, but "Louise" managed to channel her family's winning spirit and stick it out until Monday's episode of the ABC reality show. After being eliminated seventh in Claim to Fame, which pits celebrity family members against one another in a competition to discover one another's true identity, Adria opened up to PopCulture.com about her time in the house and what her sister Simone's reaction was to her reality TV debut.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares New Vacation Photos

No couple is having a better year that star golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife Jena Sims. The four-time major champion and Sims married earlier this year. Just a few weeks later, Koepka left the PGA Tour to sign a lucrative deal with the LIV Golf series. He reportedly earned...
CELEBRITIES
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour player reveals SHOCKING comment at Fortinet Championship

PGA Tour player Byeong Hun An heard a shout from the crowd at the Fortinet Championship which it seems he has heard one too many times before. After carding a solid score of 68 in the second round of the PGA Tour 2023 season's opening week, An took to Twitter and told his followers about an instance where he was mistaken for another player.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennis Court#Us Open#Tennis Player#Grand Slam#Romanian
The Independent

Zoe Backstedt wins junior women’s time trial at Road Cycling World Championships

Great Britain’s Zoe Backstedt has blown away the field to take victory in the junior women’s time trial at the Road Cycling World Championships in Wollongong, Australia.The 17-year-old clocked 18 minutes 26.78 seconds over the 14.1km course in New South Wales, some 95km (60 miles) south of Sydney,  to finish one minute 35.58 seconds ahead of Germany’s Justyna Czapla, who was followed by Febe Jooris of Belgium.Backstedt, who now holds the junior women’s world titles in cyclocross, road race, time trial and Madison, attributed her success to how she handled the pressure of the occasion.She said: “It feels incredible, I...
SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

International team has heart set on winning the Presidents Cup on foreign soil for the first time

The eyes of Liezl Els told the result of the 2019 Presidents Cup. Ernie’s wife wiped away fresh tears and tried to hide her disappointment behind a pair of oversized sunglasses. Only she really knew the countless hours that her husband invested as Captain of Team International. The pain of a 16-14 defeat at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Melbourne, Australia, will linger because victory was there for the taking.
GOLF
People

People

322K+
Followers
52K+
Post
178M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy