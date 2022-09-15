Read full article on original website
Colorado State University
CSU grad publishes paper on LGBTQ+ inclusion in outdoor recreation
When Mo Lundin completed their undergraduate honors thesis two years ago, the Colorado State University graduate said they didn’t expect it would one day become the basis for an article in an academic journal. So, it was a pleasant surprise when Lundin, who graduated in 2020 with a bachelor’s...
Colorado State University
Faculty Council hears budget presentation from Interim President Rick Miranda
Editor’s note: Amy Barkley, executive assistant to the CSU Faculty Council, wrote this article for SOURCE on key reports and discussion items at the Sept. 6 Faculty Council meeting. It is published here on behalf of the Faculty Council Executive Leadership. Details of the reports and presentations referenced below are available in the meeting minutes on the Faculty Council web site once they are approved at the October meeting.
Colorado State University
Bear that climbed tree on the Oval Friday tranquilized, safely relocated
A bear that climbed a tree on the north end of the Oval on Friday was tranquilized and safely relocated. Colorado State University’s Public Safety Team issued an alert about the bear at around 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 16. After being tranquilized by Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers, the bear was lowered from the tree about two hours later and transported to the backcountry.
