Wausau, WI

Wausau area births, Sept. 15

By Shereen Siewert
 4 days ago
Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Marcus Murphy and Montana Vandergeest announce the birth of their son Myles Thomas, born at 12:13 a.m. Sept. 6, 2022. Myles weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces.

Alex and Dana Gruling announce the birth of their son Watson Anthony, born at 8:05 a.m. Sept. 6, 2022. Watson weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces.

Robert Graebel and Veronica Sazama announce the birth of their daughter Freyja Jane, born at 12:28 p.m. Sept. 8, 2022. Freyja weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces.

Jonathon and Makayla Olson announce the birth of their son Phoenix Orion, born at 11:14 p.m. Sept. 9, 2022. Phoenix weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces.

Trevor Haumschild and Katelyn Nardi announce the birth of their daughter Ensley Blake, born at 9:40 p.m. Sept. 9, 2022. Ensley weighed 5 pounds.

