Kelly Combs
4d ago
Here these young guys are robbing someone. It doesn't matter if it was a gun, or BB gun the person they robbed believed it was real. It's lucky the person didn't have a heartache, or stroke. They could be facing Murder Charges. Why don't people get jobs any more, and buy things the right way?
Stephen Fleming
4d ago
I totally agree with you and thre lucky he wasn't packing because they could of been laying in the alley.
