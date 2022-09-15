Read full article on original website
Georgia Elaine MacDonell
Ms. Georgia Elaine MacDonell, 64, of Gainesville, passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 22, 2022 in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Rev. Cary Pittman will officiate. Interment will be in North Atlanta Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at Memorial Park Funeral Home Wednesday, September 21st from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Gainesville planners recommend denial of midtown loft apartments
The Gainesville Planning and Appeals board voted to deny a proposed collector car garage and loft apartment development in the city's midtown area Tuesday. The applicant, Greg Loyd, was looking for a front yard setback from the required 15 feet to zero on the 0.12-acre site on Banks Street between Main Street and Maple Street to allow the building to be built up to the edge of the road's sidewalk. The proposed building would have had a garage on the lower floor with two loft apartment units on the upper floor.
Ellianos Coffee celebrating National Coffee Day with free coffee
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Ellianos Coffee will celebrate National Coffee Day Sept. 29 by giving away free coffee. Anyone who stops at an Ellianos Coffee drive-thru location will get a free medium hot or iced coffee. No other purchase is necessary for the free coffee. There are three Ellianos Coffee...
UGA makes plans for the return of Winter Wonderlights
For the second year, the State Botanical Garden of Georgia at the University of Georgia will transform into a sparkling winter wonderland of lights. Winter WonderLights, presented by the UGA Office of the President, takes visitors along a trail of sparkling animals, including a couple of new ones, a Garden of Delights, a Cone Tree Plaza, and a re-envisioned Candy Cane Lane, among other magical features.
‘They are not going to let me go:’ Athens woman found dead in NE Georgia
After receiving an alarming message over a mobile payment application, the daughter of a 59-year-old Clarke County woman reported her mother missing earlier this month, an incident report shows.
Que & A: Why Do We Love Woodstock's Bub-Ba-Que?
Living in the barbeque-rich Southeastern US, it's virtually impossible to pick a single "favorite" barbeque location or outing. So instead, here's a simple Que and A about why we put Woodstock's Bub-Ba-Que location among our regional favorites:
Carolyn Head Grubbs
Mrs. Carolyn Head Grubbs, age 82 of Toccoa passed away Monday, September 19, 2022 at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center. A daughter of the late Grover and Frances Anderson Head, she was born June 16, 1940 in Stephens County, Georgia where she lived all her life. She was a 1958 graduate of Toccoa High School and attended the University of Georgia. She was retired from Stephens County School System and later retired from Colonial Heirloom and Toccoa Clinic. She was a member and past President of the Elks Auxiliary, a member of Toccoa Quilting Club, Stephens County Master Gardener and a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Lee Grubbs in 2022.
When Fall Leaves Will Peak In Georgia And Where Best To See Them
Wondering when the color of fall leaves will peak in 2022 near near us and where best to see them?. David Angotti can tell you. He is a statistical expert and the co-founder of the site SmokyMountains.com. His love for weather, travel, technology, and the autumn season led him to begin developing a nationwide fall leaf map in 2013 after one Smoky Mountains visitor too many inquired with him when the leaves would be at their fall best.
Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Atlanta, Georgia
Atlanta, Georgia has experienced economic stability and growth over the last decade. Even in this fast-paced city, southern hospitality is still alive and well, making it one of the best places to live! Its strong economy has attracted many young professionals to the area, bringing cosmopolitan restaurants and high-end retail. It’s also a great choice for retirees searching for a city with vibrant communities, a low cost of living, and warm weather. If you’re not sure about staying in the city, however, here are some small-town suburbs that are close by!
303-acre rezoning request near Lula delayed until Oct. 3
A rezoning request from CDB Investments for 303 acres near Lula has been delayed at the developer’s request until Oct. 3, the Hall County website states. The request originally was scheduled for Monday, Sept. 19. The proposed rezoning in unincorporated Hall County involves a development of regional impact for...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Sandwich In Georgia
Here's where you can find it.
Family says they’ve spent 3 years trying to get home builder to replace defective doors
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — For more than three years, a Johns Creek family says they have been trying with no luck to get the builder to replace defective doors in their new construction home. After getting nowhere, they reached out to Channel 2 Consumer Investigator Justin Gray for help.
Darlene Karen Spath
Mrs. Darlene Karen Spath, age 64 of Buford, passed away on Monday Morning, September 19, 2022 after a long courageous battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services are scheduled for Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at 11:00 am in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home...
Walton County has three cities in Top 50 Cities with the fast-growing home prices in Georgia
Stacker News Media recently compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Georgia using data from Zillow. In the report, cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the 12-month period ending July 2022. The charts for the report were created using Matplotlib for 587 cities and towns in Georgia.
Gridlock Guy: Rush hour carnage happens when fast meets slow
What looks like a pattern can sometime be a coincidence. But more often than not, there is an explanation for a repeatin...
College football: Georgia-Missouri kick off time announced
ATHENS, Ga. — The Georgia-Missouri game in Columbia will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 1. The Southeastern Conference announced the kickoff time on Monday. It will be televised by the SEC Network. Georgia’s all-time record on the SEC Network is 25-3.
New! The first-ever annual Cumming Art Fest launches this weekend
This is a brand new event in the charming and growing city of Cumming!. On September 17th and 18th, 2022, the Cumming City Center will come alive with festival-goers for this first-time extravaganza. The City Center, with its “Main Street Americana” feel, features enchanting retail spaces, an outdoor amphitheater with...
Anne Marie Langston
Anne Marie Langston, age 29 of Lula, GA passed away from an automobile accident on Sunday, September 18, 2022. Born on September 14, 1993 in Winder, GA, Ms. Langston was the daughter of Father and Step-mother, Jonathan and Jennifer Langston and Mother and Step-Father, Ginger and Shane Seagraves. She was a manager at TitleMax, of the Baptist faith, and was preceded in death by grandparents, Peggy and Robert Elrod; and an aunt, Kristi Elrod.
Family offers reward in search for runaway teens
A Habersham couple desperate for their son’s safe return is offering a $10,000 reward hoping that someone, somewhere, will find him. Family members say Joseph Attard, 16, of Cornelia, and his girlfriend Dorothy Krei, 16, of Clarkesville, ran away from home this past weekend. They were last seen in Habersham County around 1 a.m. on September 17 with two of Dorothy’s friends at Pitts Park in Clarkesville, says Attard’s mom, Penny Welborn.
Otis Billy Williams
Mr. Otis Billy Williams, age 76, of Commerce, GA died Sunday, September 18, 2022 at Brookside Assisted Living. Mr. Williams was born in Commerce to the late Nathaniel Williams and Alma Davis Faulkner. He was retired from the City of Commerce. In addition to his parents, Mr. Williams was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Mae Rucker; and brother, Joe D. Williams.
