Mrs. Carolyn Head Grubbs, age 82 of Toccoa passed away Monday, September 19, 2022 at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center. A daughter of the late Grover and Frances Anderson Head, she was born June 16, 1940 in Stephens County, Georgia where she lived all her life. She was a 1958 graduate of Toccoa High School and attended the University of Georgia. She was retired from Stephens County School System and later retired from Colonial Heirloom and Toccoa Clinic. She was a member and past President of the Elks Auxiliary, a member of Toccoa Quilting Club, Stephens County Master Gardener and a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Lee Grubbs in 2022.

TOCCOA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO